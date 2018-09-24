Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm NV    BCRE   NL0010763611

BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTAT INVESTM NV (BCRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Update on the de-listing and listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 09:05am CEST

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra
BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Update on the de-listing and listing

24-Sep-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014).

 

24 September 2018

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

("BCRE" or the "Company")

Update regarding the de-listing and listing

 

Further to the Company's announcement of Friday 21st September 2019 that:

  • the application to Euronext Paris in connection with the admission of the Shares to Euronext Access of Euronext Paris (the "Listing") was still being considered by Euronext Paris and the Listing was no longer anticipated to be effective on or around 24 September 2018 and
  • accordingly the Company postponed (i) the cancellation of the shares of EUR 0.01 each in the capital of the Company from admission to the standard segment of the Official List; and (ii) the cancellation of the admission to trading of the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc so that it does not become effective on 8.00am GMT on Monday 24 September 2018,

the Company hereby announces that today it has withdrawn the application to Euronext Paris in connection with the Listing and it will review its plans. Pending that review it will retain its listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc. The Company will update shareholders following completion of that review.

 

Holders of depositary interests in respect of the Shares ("DI Holders") are hereby notified that, notwithstanding recent communications from Link Market Services Trustees Limited (the "Depository") and the information circular dated 23 August 2018 as published on the Company's corporate website (www.brack-capital.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/), the proposed timing for the termination of the depositary interest facility and the conversion to CREST Depositary Interests will no longer occur at 8.00am GMT on Monday 24 September 2018. The Depositary Interests held in CREST will instead remain enabled until further notice. If DI Holders have any questions, please contact the Depository on 0371 664 0335 between 9.00 a.m. and 5.30 p.m on Monday to Friday (except public holidays) or e-mail custodymgt@linkgroup.co.uk.

 

ENQUIRIES:

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

 

Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer

+31 20 514 1004

Novella Communications

 

Tim Robertson

 

Toby Andrews

+44 203 151 7008

About BCRE

BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates.

 

The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, London, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol.

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Update on the de-listing and listing
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NGIAUQHCVC

Language: English
Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra
Barbara Strozzilaan 201
1083HN Amsterdam
Netherlands
Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/
ISIN: NL0010763611
Euronext Ticker: MLBCR
AMF Category: Other news releases
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

726407  24-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726407&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ES
09:05aBCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE N.V.B : Update on the de-listing and listing
EQ
09/21BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE N.V.B : Update on the de-listing and listing of s..
EQ
08/23BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE N.V.B : Timetable regarding the de-listing and li..
EQ
08/17BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE N.V.B : Results of Extraordinary Meeting
EQ
07/06BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE N.V.B : Posting of notice of EGM
EQ
07/06BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE N.V.B : Notice of EGM
EQ
07/06BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTAT INVEST : De-Listing, New Listing, Share buy-back
PU
07/06BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE N.V.B : De-Listing, New Listing, Share buy-back
EQ
06/11BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTAT INVEST : enters into agreement to sell Orchard pro..
PU
06/11BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE N.V.B : BCRE enters into agreement to sell Orchar..
EQ
More news
Chart BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTAT INVESTM NV
Duration : Period :
Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Nansia Koutsou Co-Chief Executive Officer
Shai Shamir Co-Chief Executive Officer
Harin Thaker Non-Executive Chairman
Yiannis Peslikas Chief Financial Officer
Michiel Olland Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTAT INVESTM NV-64.71%0
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.01%43 484
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.42%43 376
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.36%36 694
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.85%30 314
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-11.57%28 514
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.