BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTAT INVESTM NV

(BCRE)
Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm : Audited annual financial report 2019

04/22/2020 | 04:55am EDT

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.
Audited annual financial report 2019

22-Apr-2020 / 10:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

22 April 2020

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

("BCRE" or the "Company")

Audited annual financial report 2019

 

The Company hereby announces that its audited annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019 is expected to be approved by the Company's Board of Directors and made available at the Company's registered office at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands before the end of May 2020, in accordance with Section 2:101 of the Dutch Civil Code.

 

A copy of the annual report will also be available to view or download from Company's website, www.brack-capital.com.

About BCRE

BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates.

The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol.

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Audited annual financial report 2019
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GRNGROVXFD

Language: English
Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.
Barbara Strozzilaan 201
1083HN Amsterdam
Netherlands
Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/
ISIN: NL0010763611
Euronext Ticker: MLBCR
AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report
EQS News ID: 1027029
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1027029  22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1027029&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
