BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of August 5, 2019

08/19/2019 | 04:32am EDT

Page 1 of 2

C05557-2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
    Aug 7, 2019
  2. SEC Identification Number
    34001
  3. BIR Tax Identification No.
    000-708-174-000
  4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
    BDO Unibank, Inc.
  5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
    Metro Manila
  6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
  7. Address of principal office
    BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City
    Postal Code
    0726
  8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    1. 840-7000/702-6000
  10. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
    --
  11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

4,378,864,764

Preferred

515,000,000

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9 - Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Page 2 of 2

BDO

PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding

Shares

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Ladies and

Gentlemen:

Pursuant to BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO or the "Bank")

employee stock option/grant program, the Bank's eligible senior officer/s and/or retiree/s purchased BDO shares totaling 158,270 common shares.

The common shares issued to the senior officer/s and/or

retiree/s came, in part or in whole, from the primary, unlisted shares of the Bank. Hence, the change in the number of issued and outstanding shares.

Kindly note that the Before figures used in the "Other Changes, if any" portion of the template is as of August 2, 2019.

Thank you.

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Issued Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

Before

After

BDO - Common Shares

4,378,706,494

4,378,864,764

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

Before

After

BDO - Common Shares

4,378,706,494

4,378,864,764

Other Changes, if any

In percent

Before

After

44.2

44.2

Public float

Foreign Ownership level

29.39

29.39

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Elmer Serrano

Designation

Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:31:08 UTC
