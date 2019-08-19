BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of August 5, 2019

Page 2 of 2

BDO

Pursuant to BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO or the "Bank")

employee stock option/grant program, the Bank's eligible senior officer/s and/or retiree/s purchased BDO shares totaling 158,270 common shares.

The common shares issued to the senior officer/s and/or

retiree/s came, in part or in whole, from the primary, unlisted shares of the Bank. Hence, the change in the number of issued and outstanding shares.

Kindly note that the Before figures used in the "Other Changes, if any" portion of the template is as of August 2, 2019.

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Issued Shares Type of Security /Stock Symbol Before After BDO - Common Shares 4,378,706,494 4,378,864,764 Outstanding Shares Type of Security /Stock Symbol Before After BDO - Common Shares 4,378,706,494 4,378,864,764 Other Changes, if any In percent Before After 44.2 44.2 Public float Foreign Ownership level 29.39 29.39