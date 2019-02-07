Log in
BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of January 25, 2019

02/07/2019

C00589-2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Jan 31, 2019

  • 2. SEC Identification Number 34001

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    000-708-174-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    BDO Unibank, Inc.

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Metro Manila

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City Postal Code 0726

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 540-7000/702-6000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9 - Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.

http://edge.pse.com.ph/downloadHtml.do?file_id=5488042/4/2019

BDO

PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO or the "Bank")

employee stock option/grant program, the Bank's eligible senior officers purchased BDO shares totaling 189,345 common shares.

The common shares issued to the senior officers came from the primary, unlisted shares of the Bank. Hence, the change in the number of issued and outstanding shares.

Kindly note that the Before figures used in the

"Other Changes, if any" portion of the template is as of January 24, 2019.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

Elmer B. Serrano

Corporate Information Officer

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Issued Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

BDO - Common Shares

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

BDO - Common Shares

Other Changes, if any

In percent Public float

Foreign Ownership levelBefore 45 30.4

After 45 30.4

Filed on behalf by: Name Designation

Elmer Serrano

Corporate Information Officer

http://edge.pse.com.ph/downloadHtml.do?file_id=548804

2/4/2019

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 02:44:09 UTC
