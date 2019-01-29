BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of January 7, 2019

C00249-2019
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
-
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
Jan 14, 2019
-
2. SEC Identification Number 34001
-
3. BIR Tax Identification No.
000-708-174-000
-
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
BDO Unibank, Inc.
-
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
Metro Manila
-
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
-
7. Address of principal office
BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City Postal Code 0726
-
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
(632) 540-7000/702-6000
-
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --
-
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein
Item 9 - Other Events
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
BDO Unibank, Inc.
http://edge.pse.com.ph/downloadHtml.do?file_id=5450701/22/2019
BDO
PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares
References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Pursuant to BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO or the "Bank")
employee stock option/grant program, the Bank's eligible senior officers purchased BDO shares totaling 16,000 common shares.
The common shares issued to the senior officers came from the primary, unlisted shares of the Bank. Hence, the change in the number of issued and outstanding shares.
Kindly note that the Before figures used in the
"Other Changes, if any" portion of the template is as of January 4, 2019.
Thank you.
Very truly yours,
Elmer B. Serrano
Corporate Information Officer
Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares
Issued Shares
Type of Security /Stock Symbol
BDO - Common Shares
Outstanding Shares
Type of Security /Stock Symbol
BDO - Common Shares
Other Changes, if any
In percent Public float
Foreign Ownership levelBefore 45 30.4
After 45 30.4
Filed on behalf by: Name Designation
Elmer Serrano
Corporate Information Officer
http://edge.pse.com.ph/downloadHtml.do?file_id=545070
1/22/2019