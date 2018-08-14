Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  BDO Unibank Inc    BDO   PHY077751022

BDO UNIBANK INC (BDO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of July 25, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 10:16am CEST

C05244-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Aug 1, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number 34001

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    000-708-174-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    BDO Unibank, Inc.

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Metro Manila

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City Postal Code 0726

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 540-7000/ 702-6000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9 - Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.

http://edge.pse.com.ph/downloadHtml.do?file_id=4875938/6/2018

BDO

PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO or the "Bank")

employee stock option/ grant program, the Bank's eligible senior officers purchased BDO shares totaling 702,590 common shares.

The common shares issued to the senior officers came from the primary, unlisted shares of the Bank; hence, the change in the number of issued and outstanding shares.

Kindly note that the Before figures used in the

"Other Changes, if any" portion of the template is as of July 24, 2018.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

Elmer B. Serrano

Corporate Information Officer

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Issued Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

BDO - Common Shares

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

BDO - Common Shares

Other Changes, if any

In percent Public float

Foreign Ownership levelBefore

After

44.98 44.99

30.72 30.72

Filed on behalf by: Name Designation

Elmer Serrano

Corporate Information Officer

http://edge.pse.com.ph/downloadHtml.do?file_id=487593

8/6/2018

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 08:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BDO UNIBANK INC
10:31aBDO UNIBANK : Results of Board Meeting (July 27, 2018)
PU
10:16aBDO UNIBANK : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of July 25, 2..
PU
08/02BDO LEASING AND FINANCE : profit drops 37%
AQ
06/19BDO UNIBANK : Japanese bank team up
AQ
06/07BDO UNIBANK INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/28BDO UNIBANK : and Discover to launch Diners Club cards in Philippines
AQ
05/21BDO UNIBANK : bags social media banking experience award for 3rd year
AQ
05/14BDO LEASING AND FINANCE : earns P90 M in 3 months
AQ
04/27BDO LEASING AND FINANCE : offers financing for modern jeepneys
AQ
04/21BDO UNIBANK : net income up 1.2% to P5.9 B in Q1 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 46 774 M
Net income 2018 30 909 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 18,04
P/E ratio 2019 14,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,30x
Capitalization 558 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 146  PHP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nestor V. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresita T. Sy-Coson Chairman
Anthony Q. Chua Executive Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Ricardo V. Martin Executive VP & Head- Information Technology Group
Henry Sy Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BDO UNIBANK INC10 439
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.22%397 950
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%315 629
WELLS FARGO-4.32%284 771
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%283 592
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%241 122
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.