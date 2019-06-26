Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  BDO Unibank Inc    BDO   PHY077751022

BDO UNIBANK INC

(BDO)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of June 17, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:12am EDT

Page 1 of 2

C04426-2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
    Jun 24, 2019
  2. SEC Identification Number
    34001
  3. BIR Tax Identification No.
    000-708-174-000
  4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
    BDO Unibank, Inc.
  5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
    Metro Manila
  6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
  7. Address of principal office
    BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City
    Postal Code
    0726
  8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    1. 840-7000/702-6000
  10. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
    --
  11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

4,375,911,084

Preferred

515,000,000

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9 - Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Page 2 of 2

BDO

PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding

Shares

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Ladies and

Gentlemen:

Pursuant to BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO or the "Bank")

employee stock option/grant program, the Bank's eligible senior officer/s and/or retiree/s purchased BDO shares totaling 341,100 common shares.

The common shares issued to the senior officer/s and/or

retiree/s came, in part or in whole, from the primary, unlisted shares of the Bank. Hence, the change in the number of issued and outstanding shares.

Kindly note that the Before figures used in the "Other Changes, if any" portion of the template is as of June 14, 2019.

Thank you.

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Issued Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

Before

After

BDO - Common Shares

4,375,569,984

4,375,911,084

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

Before

After

BDO - Common Shares

4,375,569,984

4,375,911,084

Other Changes, if any

In percent

Before

After

45

45

Public float

Foreign Ownership level

30.16

30.16

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Elmer Serrano

Designation

Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BDO UNIBANK INC
03:12aBDO UNIBANK : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of June 17, 2..
PU
06/20BDO Leasing's divestment in MAFS approved by PCC
AQ
06/20PCC okays JACCS's buyout of MMPC Auto shares
AQ
06/18PCC OKs Japanese firm's acquisition of Mitsubishi finance firm
AQ
06/18BDO UNIBANK : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of May 27, 20..
PU
06/07BDO UNIBANK : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of May 15, 20..
PU
06/07BDO UNIBANK : Disclosure on Transaction Completion with Osmanthus Investment Hol..
PU
06/07BDO UNIBANK : Change in Number of Issued and or Outstanding Shares (as of May 6,..
PU
06/06BDO UNIBANK INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/24BDO UNIBANK : Ilocos residents thank BDO foundation for improved health centers
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 56 452 M
Net income 2019 38 317 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 16,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,26
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 617 B
Chart BDO UNIBANK INC
Duration : Period :
BDO Unibank Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 147  PHP
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nestor V. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresita T. Sy-Coson Chairman
Joseph A. Gotuaco Executive VP & Head- Central Operations Group
Ricardo V. Martin Executive VP & Head- Information Technology Group
Henry Sy Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BDO UNIBANK INC11 615
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.31%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.15%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA12.66%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%214 502
WELLS FARGO0.41%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About