BDO UNIBANK INC (BDO)

BDO UNIBANK INC (BDO)
BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of September 17, 2018

10/17/2018 | 09:28am CEST

C06383-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Sep 25, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number 34001

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    000-708-174-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    BDO Unibank, Inc.

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Metro Manila

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City Postal Code 0726

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 540-7000/ 702-6000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report --

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9 - Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BDO Unibank, Inc.

http://edge.pse.com.ph/downloadHtml.do?file_id=50243610/10/2018

BDO

PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

References: Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO or the "Bank")

employee stock option/ grant program, the Bank's eligible senior officers purchased BDO shares totaling 138,500 common shares.

The common shares issued to the senior officers came from the primary, unlisted shares of the Bank; hence, the change in the number of issued and outstanding shares.

Kindly note that the Before figures used in the

"Other Changes, if any" portion of the template is as of September 14, 2018.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

Elmer B. Serrano

Corporate Information Officer

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Issued Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

BDO - Common Shares

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

BDO - Common Shares

Other Changes, if any

In percent Public float

Foreign Ownership levelBefore

After

44.98 44.98

30.46 30.46

Filed on behalf by: Name Designation

Elmer Serrano

Corporate Information Officer

http://edge.pse.com.ph/downloadHtml.do?file_id=502436

10/10/2018

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:27:04 UTC
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 46 708 M
Net income 2018 30 376 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,12%
P/E ratio 2018 15,85
P/E ratio 2019 13,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,85x
Capitalization 480 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 141  PHP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nestor V. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresita T. Sy-Coson Chairman
Anthony Q. Chua Executive Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Ricardo V. Martin Executive VP & Head- Information Technology Group
Henry Sy Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BDO UNIBANK INC8 916
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 514
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 632
