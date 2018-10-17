BDO Unibank : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of September 7, 2018

C06138-2018

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Sep 13, 2018

2. SEC Identification Number 34001

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-708-174-000

4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter BDO Unibank, Inc.

5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila

7. Address of principal office BDO Corporate Center, 7899 Makati Ave., Makati City Postal Code 0726

8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 540-7000/ 702-6000

Item 9 - Other Events

BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO

PSE Disclosure Form 4-11 - Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Pursuant to BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO or the "Bank")

employee stock option/ grant program, the Bank's eligible senior officers purchased BDO shares totaling 83,500 common shares.

The common shares issued to the senior officers came from the primary, unlisted shares of the Bank; hence, the change in the number of issued and outstanding shares.

Kindly note that the Before figures used in the

"Other Changes, if any" portion of the template is as of September 6, 2018.

Change(s) in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares

Issued Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

BDO - Common Shares

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security /Stock Symbol

BDO - Common Shares

Other Changes, if any

In percent Public float

Foreign Ownership levelBefore

After

44.98 44.98

30.69 30.69

Elmer Serrano

Corporate Information Officer

