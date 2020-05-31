BDO Unibank : to Set Aside Additional PHP20 Billion in Provisions

By P.R. Venkat



BDO Unibank Inc. has sharply increased its provisioning for bad loans in anticipation of the impact that Covid-19 will have on the Philippines economy and businesses.

The bank has now aside an additional 20 billion Philippine pesos ($395.7 million) as an upfront provision for the economic impact caused by the government's pandemic-related restrictions, it said Monday.

In the first quarter, the bank had made provision of only PHP2.1 billion.

"The bank is expecting delinquencies to increase this year with the disruption in business activities, tightness in corporate liquidity, lower consumption levels," it said.

BDO Unibank however said that while it expects its non-performing loans ratio to increase, actual write-offs or losses could rise by less.

The bank said that its capital adequacy ratio is expected to remain stable and it intends to continue with its regular dividend declaration.

