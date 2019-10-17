Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  BE Semiconductor Industries NV    BESI   NL0012866412

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV

(BESI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BE Semiconductor Industries : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

Duiven, the Netherlands, October 17, 2019 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. ('the Company' or 'Besi'), (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7.00 a.m. CET (1.00 a.m. EST).

Besi will host a conference call and audio webcast (log on via www.besi.com) to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. CET (10.00 a.m. EST). The teleconference dial-in number is (+31) 20 531 5851. The audio webcast will remain available on www.besi.com.

To read the full version of our press release, please download the PDF file.

Back to overview

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 16:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIE
12:49pBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results Release, Conf..
PU
09/16BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/30BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/28BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Prog..
AQ
07/25BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Announces Q2-19 and H1-19 Results
AQ
07/25BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV : Half-year results
CO
07/25BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV : Slide show half-year results
CO
06/30BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV : Half-year report
CO
06/26Global chipmakers rally on Micron's upbeat results, Huawei shipments
RE
06/19BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Prog..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 350 M
EBIT 2019 87,3 M
Net income 2019 63,4 M
Finance 2019 81,2 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 39,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,16x
EV / Sales2020 4,99x
Capitalization 2 236 M
Chart BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV
Duration : Period :
BE Semiconductor Industries NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,88  €
Last Close Price 30,85  €
Spread / Highest target 6,97%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard W. Blickman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henk-Jan Jonge Poerink Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Cor te Hennepe Senior Vice President-Finance
Ruurd Boomsma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV66.96%2 474
APPLIED MATERIALS61.61%47 629
DISCO CORPORATION79.72%7 203
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.138.34%4 728
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 100
SHENZHEN SC NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group