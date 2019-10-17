BE Semiconductor Industries : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast Date

Duiven, the Netherlands, October 17, 2019 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. ('the Company' or 'Besi'), (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7.00 a.m. CET (1.00 a.m. EST).

Besi will host a conference call and audio webcast (log on via www.besi.com) to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. CET (10.00 a.m. EST). The teleconference dial-in number is (+31) 20 531 5851. The audio webcast will remain available on www.besi.com.

To read the full version of our press release, please download the PDF file.