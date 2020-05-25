BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

Duiven, the Netherlands, May 25, 2020 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the 'Company' or 'Besi') (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY - Nasdaq International Designation) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price

(in euro) Total repurchased value

(in euro) 15-May-20 1,539 32.47 49,970.71 18-May-20 1,511 33.07 49,974.06 19-May-20 1,513 33.05 49,997.54 20-May-20 1,425 35.08 49,990.14 21-May-20 1,432 34.92 49,998.71 22-May-20 1,451 34.44 49,978.82 25-May-20 1,411 35.42 49,981.29

The share repurchases are part of a € 75 million share repurchase program announced on July 26, 2018. On October 24, 2019, the Company extended the current program until October 26, 2020. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

