BE Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program

06/03/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

Duiven, the Netherlands, June 3, 2020 - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the 'Company' or 'Besi') (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC: BESIY - Nasdaq International Designation) reports the following transactions, conducted under Besi's current share repurchase program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price
(in euro) 		Total repurchased value
(in euro)
26-May-20 1,400 35.69 49,965.86
27-May-20 1,436 34.85 50,046.61
28-May-20 1,436 35.43 50,871.45
29-May-20 1,459 34.26 49,979.07
01-Jun-20 1,446 34.58 50,002.97
02-Jun-20 1,390 35.96 49,985.23
03-Jun-20 1,342 37.23 49,967.89

The share repurchases are part of a € 75 million share repurchase program announced on July 26, 2018. On October 24, 2019, the Company extended the current program until October 26, 2020. Details are available on our website at https://www.besi.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-program/.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

To read the full version of our press release, please download the PDF file.

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 16:55:02 UTC
