BE Semiconductor Industries N : Investor Presentation Aug 2020

08/03/2020 | 01:37pm EDT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

August 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the presentation, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the outbreak, and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019; and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

August 2020

2

Agenda

  1. Company Overview
  1. Market

III. Strategy

IV. Financial Update and Summary

  1. Appendix

August 2020

3

I. COMPANY OVERVIEW

August 2020

4

Besi Overview

Corporate Profile

Financial Highlights

Investment Considerations

  • Leading assembly equipment supplier with #1 and #2 positions in key markets. 32% addressable market share
  • Broad portfolio: die attach, packaging and plating
  • Strategic positioning in substrate and wafer level packaging
  • Global operations in 6 countries; 1,691 employees. HQ in the Netherlands
  • LTM revenue and net income of € 397.7 million and € 106.6 million
  • Cash/deposits at Q2-20: € 366.6 million
  • Net cash/deposits at Q2-20: € 93.6 million
  • € 732.6 million of dividends and share repurchases since 2011*
  • Applications for digital society key long term drivers: Internet of Everything, AI, Big Data, Cloud computing, 5G network roll out, 3D imaging
  • Advanced packaging critical part of semi value chain
  • China market growth and share gains also benefit revenue development
  • Asian production optimization, European overhead reduction and common parts initiatives also help drive profit potential

* Includes 2019 dividend payment of € 1.01 per share and share repurchases through June 30, 2020

August 2020

5

Company History

400

(€ millions)

300

Revenue

200

100

€ 85.5

25.9%

0

2003

August 2020

Die Attach Acquisitions

Product Strategy

  • Expanded advanced packaging leadership into die attach area
  • Gained market share organically and via acquisitions
  • Gained mindshare with key industry leaders
  • Growth in China, key customers and electronics supply chains

Successful Execution of Strategic Plan Initiatives

  • Asian production transfer combined with European restructuring enhanced profit potential
  • Developed Asian production hubs (MY and CN), Singapore development/support center and Asian supply chain
  • Scalability enhanced. Break even revenue levels reduced

Financial Metrics

  • Achieved peer leading gross and net margins and ROI
  • Improved cash flow generation
  • Implemented attractive capital allocation policy

Revenue Gross Margin

€ 397.7

57.9%

LTM

70.0%

65.0%

60.0%

55.0%

50.0%

45.0%

40.0%

35.0%

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

6

Best in Class Product Portfolio

Die Attach

Die Bonding

Multi Module Attach

Flip Chip

Large Panel Size

Die Sorting

2100 xP plus / hS

2009 SSI

2200 evo

8800 CHAMEO advanced

New

8800 CHAMEO PLP

• WTT

2100 sD

plus

/ PPP

plus 2100 SSI

New

New

2200 evo plus

8800 TCB advanced

New

• TTR

2100 DS

2100 sD

advanced

2200 evo hS

8800 FC Quantum hs

New

New

New

2100 hSi

2100 Advanced i

2200 evo advanced

New

2100 FC hS

New

Packaging

Molding

AMS-i

Trim&Form

Trim&Form

AMS-X

AMS-W/LM

FML

New

New

FCL

FCL X/P

New

• HD Leadframe

• Leadframe

• Substrate

• Wafer

X

Incl Sorting

• 100x300

• MEMS

• Panel

P

• Power Devices

• Sensors

Die Lid Attach

  • DLA
  • DLA Next GenNew

FSL

  • Singulation
  • Sorting

Plating

Plating

Leadframe

Solar

Next Gen HD plating with integrated litho New

August 2020

  • Film & Foil
  • Battery
  • Advanced Surface Prep New
  • Wettable Flank New

In Development

  • Next generation Die Attach
  • Next generation Packaging
  • Common modules

7

Customer Ecosystem

Customers

OEMs

End Products

IDMs

Subcontractors

  • Diversified, blue chip customer base, top 10 = 44% of 2019 revenue
  • Leading IDMs and subcontractors. 61%/39% split in 2019
  • Also supply leading fabless companies: Qualcomm, Broadcom, MediaTek via subcontractors
  • Long term relationships, some exceeding 50 years

August 2020

8

Product Positioning

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

(2019: $61.7B)*

Front end: $53.2B

Assembly: $3.0B

Test: $5.5B

(86.2%)

(4.8%)

(8.9%)

Semiconductor Assembly Process

Dicing

Die Attach Wire Bond Packaging** Plating

Leadframe Assembly

Substrate

Wire Bond Assembly

Substrate

Flip Chip Assembly/TCB

Wafer Level Packaging

Flip Chip Assembly/Fan Out

  • Source: VLSI June 2020
  • Includes Molding, Trim and Form and Singulation Systems

August 2020

9

Operational Profile

Duiven & Drunen,

(The Netherlands)

Steinhausen,

Radfeld, (Austria)

(Switzerland)

Chandler

Suzhou

Chengdu

Korea

Leshan

Shanghai

Taiwan

Shenzhen

Sales Office

Production Site

Sales, Production and R&D Site

ThailandPhilippines

Malaysia

Singapore

LTM June 30, 2020

Development activities in Europe

Europe/NA

Asia

Revenue (MMs)

€ 83.3

20.9%

€ 314.4

79.1%

Production in Asia

Sales/service activities in Asia, US and Europe

Headcount

503

29.7%

1,188

70.3%

August 2020

10

Summary Financials

Year Ended December 31,

2017

2018

2019

H1-19H1-20

(€ millions, except share data)

Revenue

592.8

525.3

356.2

174.1

215.6

% seq. change

58%

-11%

-32%

+24%

Gross margin

57.1%

56.8%

55.8%

55.9% 59.7%

EBITDA

222.8

187.7

111.7

49.7

77.1

Pretax income

199.2

154.9

78.1

32.7

61.9

Net income

173.2

136.3

81.3

28.4

53.7

Net margin

29.2% 25.9% 22.8%

16.3% 24.9%

EPS (diluted) (a)

2.17

1.68

1.06

0.39

0.74

EPS (basic) (a)

2.32

1.83

1.12

0.38

0.69

Dividend per share (a)

2.32

1.67

1.01

Net cash

247.6

199.4

130.3

86.1

93.6

  1. Adjusted for 2:1 stock split in May 2018 August 2020

Long term, step function revenue growth in cyclical business

  • Last peak reached in 2017 at € 592.8 million

H1-20 business prospects have surprised to the upside

  • Renewed mobile investment for next cycle
  • Increased Chinese investment since H2-19
  • Continued logic/AI/cloud expansion
  • H1-20revenue and orders +23.8% and 32.5% vs. H1-19
  • COVID-19and US/China issues clouding assembly market recovery

Strong margins and profit potential

  • Quarterly gross margins of 55%+ achieved in 2018-2019 downturn
  • 62% gross margin achieved in Q2-20 with market position, product mix and labor efficiency
  • Opex management creates significant operating leverage
  • H1-20net margin rose to 24.9% vs. 16.3% in H1-19
  • Peer leading financial metrics through market cycles

Improved cash generation supports shareholder friendly capital allocation policy

11

Increased Profitability vs. Last Industry Cycle

€ millions

Trough

2015

2019

€ millions

Post Trough

Nine Months 2016

Nine Months 2020E*

350

300

349.2

+2.0%356.2

25.8%

91.9

350

140

120

100

Income

300

80

160

140

318.1

120

+12.7%

32.3%

Income

100

102.7

Revenue

250

200

+58.7%

16.6%

57.9

Revenue Operating Income

60

Operating

Revenue

250

40

20

0

200

282.3

+85.4%

80

Operating

19.6%

60

55.4

40

20

0

Revenue

Operating Income

* Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20

August 2020

12

Revenue and Gross Margin Cycles Since 2006

€ millions

Revenue

Gross Margin

700

600

59.5%

593

56.8%

55.8%

500

51.1%

400

424

-40.0%

39.5%

379

300

34.1%

356

+20.6%

302

318

4 year

351

averages

264

200

164

100

191

0

Gross Margin

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

* Nine months assuming midpoint of Q3-20 guidance.

August 2020

13

Business Model Objectives

Revenue

Addressable

Market Share

Gross Margin

Net Margin

Headcount

Split

August 2020

Objectives

€ 800MM

40%+

55-60%

30-35%

80% Asia/20% Euro

14

Capital Allocation Trends

€ millions

209.5

200

35.5

Dividends

167.1

Share Repurchases

150

44.7

100

88.8

174.0

79.7

67.4

23.5

6.2

22.0

122.4

50

65.3

73.5

45.4

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020*

8%

33%

26%

17%

27%

67%

74%

83%

73%

92%

* Share purchases included as of June 30, 2020

August 2020

  • € 732.6 million distributions since 2011:
    • € 79.7 million YTD including May dividend
  • € 73.3 million shares repurchased under current € 75 million authorization
    • Average price of € 22.58
    • 7.3 million shares in Treasury at average price of € 15.48 (9.1%/shares outstanding)
  • Share repurchase program extended and increased
    • Extended to October 30, 2021
    • Increased by € 50 million to € 125 million

15

II. MARKET

August 2020

16

What Drives Besi's Business?

Macro GDP trends

IDM customer and

Tech capabilities in

supply chain

24/7 production

choice

environment

Timing of customer

Competitive cycle

roadmaps and

times and

capital spending

scalability

programs

August 2020

17

Assembly Equipment Market Trends

Assembly Equipment Market

5.0

Market Size

YoY Growth Rate

50%

4.5

4.3

4.2

4.6

3.6

billions

4.0

3.1

3.5

3.0

3.3

30%

3.0

10%

25.8%

11.3%

15.6%

12.5%

9.5%

9.7%

US$

2.0

-10%

-2.5%

1.0

-15.9%

-30%

0.0

-31.5%

-50%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

Source: VLSI June 15, 2020

VLSI 2020 forecast back to pre COVID-19

Besi Revenue

estimate

+11.3% in 2020

Revenue

YoY Growth Rate

Reversal from -8.3% April forecast

600

592.8

525.3

70%

Multiyear growth 2019 to 2023 (+53%

57.9%

millions

375.4

50%

total)

400

349.2

356.2

20.6%

30%

263.8

318.1

Market fundamentals very strong

7.5%

10%

5G could be game changer

200

Mobile makers pack more

-7.8%

-11.4%

-10%

-30%

features/functionality into handsets

-32.2%

WAHE further advances Cloud, AI and

0

-50%

logic applications

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

9mo-2019

9mo-2020*

Chinese want semi independence

* Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20

August 2020

18

Semi Equipment Climate Index Changed Significantly in H1-20

Source: VLSI June 24, 2020

August 2020

19

Assembly Equipment Market Composition

Assembly Equipment Market * (2019: $3.0 billion)

Other

Wire Bonding

Assembly

18.7%

(Inspection,

Dicing)

33.4%

Plating

Die Attach

0.7%

29.3%

Packaging

17.9%

Besi Addressable Market * (2019: $1.2 billion)

Plating

Lead Trim & Form 1.7%

4.8%

Molds &

Presses

25.1%

Die Bonding

49.9%

Die Attach

64%

Singulation

Packaging

34%

4.1%

Die Sorting

Plating

4.6%

2%

Flip Chip / TCB

9.8%

* Source: VLSI July 2019

  • Roughly half of assembly market represented by die attach and packaging equipment
  • Die Attach represents Besi's largest addressable market

August 2020

20

Besi Market Share Trends

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Total Assembly Market ($MM)

$3,148

$3,541

$4,453

$4,343

$2,974

Besi Market Share

12.3%

11.8%

15.0%

13.8%

13.4%

Addressable Market ($MM)

$1,271

$1,506

$1,940

$1,848

$ 1,247

Besi Market Share

29.9%

27.6%

34.2%

32.4%

32.0%

Die Attach

35.5%

34.2%

42.0%

38.6%

37.5%

Packaging & Plating

21.1%

17.6%

18.8%

21.4%

22.1%

Percentage of

2017

2018

2019

Total Revenue

Die Attach

81.6%

76.4%

75.6%

Packaging

15.2%

19.2%

19.6%

Plating

3.2%

4.4%

4.8%

  • VLSI updated market data in May 2020
  • Besi addressable market share relatively stable between 2018 and 2019

Source: VLSI May 2020 and Besi estimates

August 2020

21

Move to Digital Society Helps Drive Advanced Packaging Growth

August 2020

22

Advanced Packaging Critical to Next Generation Applications

Mobile Revolution

  • Mobile internet
  • Messaging
  • Social media
  • Shared economy
  • Gaming
  • Geo-location
  • Audio/video
  • Auto electronics

Digital Society

  • Smart mfg, cities, mobility and homes
  • 5G mobile/wearable devices
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Driverless cars
  • Data mining
  • Cloud servers
  • High performance Computing
  • IoT
  • VR/AR
  • MEMS

Greater

Miniaturization

Higher

Greater

Accuracy

Complexity

Die Bond

Packaging

Datacon 8800 TC

Fico AMS-LM

Datacon 8800 CHAMEO fan-out

Fico Singulation Line

Esec DB2009

FML Wafer Molding

Esec DB2100

Fico Compact Line - X

Lower Power

Increased

Consumption

Density

Higher

Performance

August 2020

23

Requiring Increased Density, Higher Accuracy and Smaller Form Factors for Next Generation Devices

Front End

  • Transistor scaling
  • Lithography
  • New structures 3D

100

NM

10

1

0.1

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

Logic Metal Pitch

Edge Placement Accuracy

Source: Samsung

Node Name

Source: ASML 3D Conference 2020

Back End Assembly

  • More contacts
  • Smaller pitches
  • Thinner/denser more complex packages

From Simple Wire Bond

To BGA/Flip Chip

To Complex 3D Structures With

To Complex Chiplet Based

Stacked structures

Tsvs,microbumps And Thin Dies

Structures And More Dense

3D

Contacts With Hybrid Bonding

WLP/FOWLP

packages

August 2020

24

Advanced Packaging Unit Volume and Market Share Are Increasing

Advanced Packaging Silicon Demand Growth & Market Share 2011 - 2023

55

50%

43%

45

40%

41%

38%

39%

40%

36%

37%

Eq.

34%

%

35

32%

300MMwafers,M

31%

ShareMarketAP

26%

30%

25

19%

20%

15

13%

Assembly process step now important

gating item

Specifications more like front-end

Advanced packaging applications have

grown significantly since 2010

Currently, estimated 38% of wafers use

advanced packaging interconnects

Leading growth segment of assembly

equipment market

5

10%

Flip chip and WLP are leading AP assembly

processes next five years

  1. 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 0%

Flip Chip

Wafer Level Packaging

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging

TSV (3D & 2.5D)

Advanced Packaging Unit Market Share (%)

Source: VLSI February 2020

August 2020

25

Besi Portfolio Well Positioned by Node Size and Accuracy

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Estimated % of 2019 Revenue

Accuracy Size

Micron NM

25%

10+

28+

20%

10

28

40%

7

17

15%

3

10

Typical Application

Besi Equipment

Automotive, SiP

Die Attach

Packaging

Power

Plating

IOT

Die Attach

Packaging

General ICs

Plating

Computer, PC, Mobile

Die Attach

Cloud Computing

Packaging

High Performance Computing

Die Attach

Memory

Packaging

  • 75% of Besi equipment revenue advanced packaging as per VLSI definition
  • 55% equipment revenue is < 7 micron accuracy and sub 17 nanometer
  • Most rapidly growing market segment

August 2020

26

Besi End User Markets

2019 % of Revenue

Ind'l/LED

9%

Automotive

Mobile Internet

Devices

17%

32%

Spares/Service

20%

Computer, PCs

22%

Source: Company Estimates

August 2020

  • Mobile Internet, Computing and Automotive are largest end markets
    • Estimated 71% of revenue in 2019
    • Percentages vary p.a. based on customer roadmaps
  • Mobile is largest market
    • % varies based on timing and success of new product introductions
  • Computing growth due to increased demand for high end logic, cloud and memory solutions
  • Growth in automotive reflects ever increasing electronic content
  • Spares/service: 20% of 2019 revenue
    • Growth in installed base
    • Less volatile revenue stream

27

Key End User Market Growth Drivers

Mobile Internet

Computing

Automotive

5G Ramp Underway

Development Continues Despite

Digital Society Accelerating

Increasing Mobile Content & Features

Near-Term Weakness

Cloud Infrastructure

Autonomous Driving

HPC/VisionLidar

5G subscriptions expected to reach 2.5

Medical

Work at Home

Electrification

Charging

Economy

billion by 2025 vs. 0.2 billion in 2020

Infrastructure

August 2020

28

Besi Addressable Market Share of Mobile Increasing. Can Support Virtually All Device Platforms in Latest Generation Phones

Main Components

Communications

Video/Audio

Generation

2012

2018

Manufacturer

IDM/OSAT

Besi System Utilized

iPhone XS

Processor

X

Apple

TSMC ->TSMC

8800CHM, MMS-LM

DRAM Memory

X

X

Hynix/Micron/Samsung

Hynix/Micron/Hanamicron

2100sD, FSL

NAND Flash (Controller IC for flipchip)

X

X

Hynix/Toshiba/SanDisk

Hynix/Amkor/Toshiba/Sandisk

2100sD, AMS-W/LM/FCQ8800

Power Management

Apple PM IC

X

Apple/Dialog

Jcet/Amkor

2100sD, AMS-W/LM

PMIC

X

X

STM

N/A

Power management IC

X

Intel

Amkor

2100sD, AMS-W/LM

M11 Motion coprocessor

Apple

Amkor/ASE

Amkor/ASE

Accelerometer/Gyroscope/Barometric

Gyroscope

X

Invensense

Amkor/ASE/STM

2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM, FCL

3-ax accelerometer

X

Bosch

Bosch

2200evo

barometric sensor

X

Bosch

Bosch

2200evo

Charging IC

X

TI

Amkor/ASE/TI

2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM, FCL

Power Delivery IC

X

Cypress

Amkor

None

Wifi/NFC

Wifi/Bluetooth module

X

X

Apple/Murata/

USI

AMS-W/LM / 2100HSi

NFC

X

NXP

Amkor /NXP

8800FCQ, AMS-W/LM,2009SSI

LTE

LTE Modem

X

Qualcomm/Intel

Amkor/Stats/Spil/ASE

8800FCQ, AMS-W/LM

Receiver/Transceiver

RF Transceiver

X

X

Qualcomm/Intel

Amkor/ASE

2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM

RF Receiver

X

X

Qualcomm/Intel

Amkor/ASE

N/A

Envelop Tracking IC

X

Qorvo

Qorvo

8800FCQ, AMS-W/LM

Antenna Switch

X

RFMD

Amkor/ASE,/RFMD

2100xP, 2100sD

PA

PA

X

X

Skyworks

ASE/Amkor

2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM

PA Module

X

Skyworks/Broadcom

ASE/Amkor

2200evo, 2100sD

Camera

Back side 12M (OSI)

X

X

Apple

LG, Sharp

2200evo

Front 7M

X

X

Apple

LG

2200evo

Face ID 12M

X

Apple

LG

2200evo

Dot Projectors ( VCSEL)

X

Finisar / Lumentum

Finisar / Lumentum

2200evo

Audio

2+4 microphones

X

Knowles/Goertek

Knowles/Goertek

2100sD

Audio Codec

X

X

Apple

Amkor

2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM

Touch screen control

Touch screen control

X

X

Broadcom

Signetics

2100sD

OLED PMIC

X

ST

ST

2100xP

Display Port Multiplexer

X

NXP

Amkor/ASE

Sensor

Gyroscope+Accelerometer

X

X

InvenSense/Bosch

STMicroelectronics

2200evo

Barometric Pressure Sensor

X

BOSCH

Carsem/Amkor/Unisem

2200evo

Image Sensor

X

AMS/STMicroelectronics

AMS/STMicroelectronics

2200Evo

August 2020

29

Computing: Advanced Computing & HPC Another Area of Growth

Data Volumes Keep Growing Exponentially Advanced Computing Proliferation In Largest Sections of the Economy

Cloud Computing

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Gaming

$ 230B

$ 10T

$ 14T

$ 7T

$ 150B

150 B IoT Devices by 2025

59 ZB in 2020: 26% CAGR

Only 10% Original Data

• Next generation processors more

Modular Chips The Way Of The Future: More Advanced 3D Structures Required

powerful and energy-efficient

  • Advanced packaging key enabler for leading-edge devices

August 2020

30

Automotive: Progress Continues in EV and Autonomous Driving Development

Electric car sales growing strongly

Increase in EV volume will generate

substantial growth in semi power devices

$ Mio

EV Power Devices Content

14000

12000

10000

8000

6000

4000

Source. McKinsey

2000

0

Electric car infrastructure investment increasing

2018

2020

2025

2030

Source: Infineon

Autonomous driving will require development of more powerful processors as well as a multitude of advanced sensors

Source: Electrical Vehicle Outlook 2020 Bloomberg

August 2020

31

Hybrid Die Bonding: Next Generation Bonding Technology

Higher accuracy, more dense contact technology

WIRE BOND

FLIP CHIP

FAN OUT and WLCSP

TCB BONDING

1975

1995

2012

2010

100-55 µm sides only

Pitch

150-80 µm

Pitch 80-25 µm

Source:Amkor

Source:Amkor

Source: Infineon

Source:Micron

Epoxy Die Bond

Create Bump on Die

Create Fan Out Wafer

Create Micro Pillar

Flip Chip

and overmolding dies

TCB Bond

Wire Bond

Reflow

Create RDL Layer direct

Underfill

Mold

Underfill

Bumps

Mold

Mold

No use of substrate

August 2020

HYBRID BONDING

2018 NEW DtW

Pitch < 20µm

Source:Xperi

Create Cu Bond Pad

Hybrid Bond

Anneal

Mold

32

Hybrid Die Bonding: Significant Total Market Potential Besi Has Leading Position

Hybrid Bonding / Bonding Equipment Market Die to Wafer / Die to Die

Estimated 700-1,400 systems by 2030

1600

Cumulative

1400

Total: € 2.0B

1200

1000

800

600

Cumulative

Total: € 1.0B

400

200

0

2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 -200

1 2 3 4

Pre-maturity First entry Confirmation Mass volume/ efficiency

Key Advantages Hybrid Bonding

  • Very high density contacts possible > 1 Mio/Sq Mm with no solder process (no solder bidging)
  • Very high contact density permits very high bandwith
  • No distance between stacked dies gives faster response times, better heat transfer and allows for more compact design
  • Room temperature bonding process reduces stresses and warpage
  • Attractive for high end logic as well as memory for high stacks

Bonding Equipment Requirements

  • Very high precision (< 200 Nm) for very dense contacts
  • High throughput (< 2000 Dies/Hr) for low Cost of Ownership
  • Extremely low particle count

Source: Besi estimates

August 2020

33

MicroLED: Another Emerging Growth Opportunity

Watches and Phones, Automotive IT

VR and AR Applications

Larger Size TV and TV+

Mass Transfer Of Individual MicroLEDs

  • Very precise placement over wide area
  • First system delivered and accepted
  • Interest from additional potential customers

Monolithic Based MicroLEDs Solutions

Utilizing Besi's next generation TCB or Hybrid Bonding System

Potential application: AR or VR glasses

Requires Substantial Productivity Improvements Prior To Mass Commercialization

August 2020

34

III. STRATEGY

August 2020

35

Summary Strategy

Maintain best in

class

technology leadership

Reward

Increase

market

shareholders

presence in

via capital

addressable

allocation policy

markets

Strategic

Objectives

Acquire

Enhance

companies with

scalability.

complementary

Reduce

technologies

structural costs

and products

Balance

business

objectives with

social/ecological

responsibilities

August 2020

36

Current Technology Roadmap

IDMs investing in

Customers

next generation

devices

5G Applications

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Infrastructure

Advanced Logic and

• Increasing R&DMemory Apps activities

Besi

  • Highly focused per customer roadmaps

August 2020

2020 Development Activities

  • Shipped first nano-accurate hybrid die bonding system with excellent initial results
  • Ongoing development of MicroLED applications
  • Next generation TCB system nearing completion
  • Next-generationsoft solder and plating systems for automotive and power applications

37

Revenue Initiatives

Customer

Service/Support

Research &

Development

  • Expand partnership with next-gen leaders to gain share
  • Exploit opportunities for hybrid bonding, micro LED, 5G features, memory/TCB, solar plating
  • Increase mainstream penetration with high quality mid range systems
  • Expand presence and share of wallet in China
  • Sustain service/operational excellence to further installed base growth
  • Grow spares/service business
  • Better organize R&D group to support revenue objectives

August 2020

38

Cost Initiatives: € 10 Million Target Reduction

Supply Chain

Product Design

Overhead

  • Increased production/supply chain flexibility: MY, CHN, SGP
  • Vendor consolidation and volume discounts
  • Cost reduction with each new generation
    • Reduce number of platforms
    • Increase standardization
    • Reduce cycle times
  • Cost down engineering
  • Continue West to East transfer. Target 80% Asia
  • Further reduce European facilities/overhead NL and CH
  • Reduce overhead via WAHE
  • Gain efficiency from SGP spares consolidation and web order system

August 2020

39

Asian Production Transfer Has Reduced Break Even Revenue Levels and Improved Cash Generation

Asian Production Has Significantly

Leading to Lower Fixed European

And Reduced Break Even

+ NA Headcount

Revenue Levels

Expanded

Shipments

2,000

Headcount

€ millions

829

300

270

1,600

1,543

1,534

(18.5%)

800

98%

250

220

1,200

802

200

396

655

1,081

400

800

150

43%

(38.9%)

396

400

741

100

174

453

50

0

-

0

2010

2019

2011

2019

China

Other Asian

0

Europe/NA Fixed HC

Asia Fixed HC

2011

2019

% Direct

Improved Cash Generation

€ millions

150

120

34%

100

50 49

15%

0

2011 2019

Cash Flow Ops

CF from Ops/ Revenue

August 2020

40

Flexible Production Model Has Generated Consistent Gross

Margins in Market Cycles

Revenue

Gross Margin

180

100%

160

155

161

Downturn

COVID-19

90%

140

124

117

80%

120

€ millions

93

103

70%

Margin %

100

93

90

92

91

81

62.0%

80

59.0%

58.0%

56.7%

60%

Gross

56.5%

56.5%

56.4%

55.9%

56.0%

56.3%

55.1%

60

50%

40

20

40%

0

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20*

30%

* Midpoint of guidance: Revenue -10 to -25% vs. Q2-20, Gross Margin 58-60%.

August 2020

41

Flexible Asian Workforce Has Significantly Enhanced Scalability

Fixed Headcount

2,000

1,724

1,692

1,800

1,534

1,600

Headcount

1,400

1,200

71%

73%

70%

1,000

800

600

400

200 29% 27% 30%

0

2017

2018

2019

Europe/NA Fixed HC

Asia Fixed HC

Total Headcount

2,500

2,040

2,000

1,759

316

1,596

67

Headcount

1,500

62

1,000

1,222

1,230

1,081

500

502

462

453

0

2017

2018

2019

Europe/NA Fixed HC

Asia Fixed HC

1,5291,522

70%70%

30%30%

Q1-20Q2-20

Asia %Europe/NA %

1,6211,691

92169

1,0711,067

458455

Q1-20Q2-20

Temporary HC

Temp % of Total

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

20%

18%

16%

14%

Total

12%

of

10%

%

8%

Temp

6%

4%

2%

0%

  • Headcount adjusted in 2018/2019 downturn:
    • 25.3% reduction from Q1-18 peak to Q4-19
      • Asian HC rationalized post large 2015-2018 ramp
      • Both fixed and temporary workers
  • European and NA fixed HC has declined as per ongoing strategic initiatives:
    • -37.3%since 2011
    • -16.0%vs. 2015
    • Focus on SG&A currently
  • Increased Labor Efficiencies in H1-20
    • Fixed HC remains flat/down despite revenue growth
    • Temporary help added in Q2-20 to support increased orders and European development

August 2020

42

And Helped Increase Through Cycle Margin Variance vs. Peers

Gross Margin

Variance

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

2016/

2020

Besi

51.0%

57.1%

56.8%

55.8%

59.7%

+8.7%

ASMPT

43.4%

47.9%

45.9%

41.1%

42.2%

-1.2%

(Backend)

K&S*

44.8%

47.2%

46.1%

47.1%

46.0%

+1.2%

Operating Margin

Variance

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

2016/

2020

Besi

20.0%

35.3%

32.9%

25.8%

31.2%

+11.2%

ASMPT

20.6%

25.1%

21.7%

6.8%

11.4%

-9.2%

(Backend)

K&S*

6.2%

14.7%

6.3%

1.4%

7.3%

+1.1%

* On fiscal year basis except for LTM and YTD, which are on a calendar year basis.

Return on Average Equity

50.0%

40.0%

30.0%

Besi

20.0%

10.0%

ASMPT

K&S*

0.0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

Besi

19.3%

44.5%

33.8%

24.3%

29.9%

ASMPT

16.9%

27.4%

18.8%

5.2%

7.2%

K&S*

6.2%

14.7%

6.3%

1.4%

6.0%

August 2020

43

Besi Strategic CSR Objectives

Responsible tax practices in all jurisdictions

Reduce

packaging,

waste,

transportation

and energy

Develop sustainable supply chain.

Minimize impact of conflict materials

August 2020

Safeguard

safe and

healthy working conditions

CSR

Objectives

Conserve

natural

resources

Maintain best

practices

environmental

and ethical

behavior

Reduce

environmental

impact of

products and

operations

Promote

employee

talent, training and diversity

44

Progress on CSR Agenda

CSR Highlights 2019

Reduced packaging, energy, waste, and water

usage

Installed solar panels at Malaysia facility

Environmental

Developed system to better assess

Footprint

sustainability in product design

Received MISA '19 Audience Award for solar

panel efficiency

Implemented video system to reduce travel

Human

New management training, governance and e-

Resources

learning programs

Achieved RBA gold status

Supply Chain

Increased supply chain compliance with RoHs

standards

CSR Objectives 2020

Review sustainability strategy

Improve reporting and KPI monitoring

Upscale sustainability initiatives

Energy Usage

18 17.7

(15.8%)

16

GWh

14.9

14

12

2017 2019

Waste Usage

200

183

(13.1)%

175

tons

159

150

125

2017 2019

Water Usage

35

32.

6

(16.3%)

30

(000s)m³

27.3

25

20

2017 2019

August 2020

45

IV. FINANCIAL UPDATE AND SUMMARY

August 2020

46

Strong Quarterly and Half Year Growth

Q2-19/Q2-20

Revenue

Net Margin

140

€ 124.3

120

+ 34.1%

100%

€ 92.7

Gross Margin

100

56.0%

+ 6.0 points

62.0%

OPEX

75%

Net margin %

Revenue (€ millions)

80

€ 26.8 MM

+ 6.7%

€ 28.6 MM

Headcount

1,716

- 25

1,691

60

Effective Tax Rate

50%

13.5%

- 0.6 points

12.9%

40

32.0%

+ 11.6 points

20.4%

25%

20

€ 39.8

€ 18.9

0

0%

Q2-19

Q2-20

HY1-19/HY1-20

Revenue

Net Margin

240

220

€ 215.6

+ 23.8%

200

100%

180

€ 174.1

Gross Margin

160

55.9%

+ 3.8 points

59.7%

OPEX

millions)(€

75%

€ 57.5 MM

+ 7.0%

€ 61.5 MM

margin%

140

Headcount

120

1,716

- 25

1,691

Revenue

100

Effective Tax Rate

50%

Net

13.2%

+ 0.1 points

+13.3%

80

60

+ 8.6 points

24.9%

25%

40

16.3%

20

€ 28.4

€ 53.7

0

0%

HY1-19

HY1-20

August 2020

47

Solid Liquidity Position to Help Navigate Uncertain Environment

Cash and Deposits

Net Cash

Q2-20 vs. Q1-20

Net cash decreased by € 54.7 million (-36.9%)

600

to € 93.6 million

527.8

Principally due to:

507.5

€ 122.4 MM

€ 73.5 MM

- € 73.5 million dividends paid

500

475.5

Dividend

Dividend

- €

4.3 million capitalized R&D

2018

2019

- €

3.1 million share repurchases

427.6

408.4

Partial offset: + € 22.9 million cash from

400

361.7

383.7

366.6

operations

€ millions

304.8

€ 7.0 million 2016 Convertible Notes converted

300

€ 118 million remains outstanding

247.6

229.7

Q2-20 vs. Q2-19

200

199.4

+ € 7.5 million (+8.7%)

168.1

148.3

130.3

€ 150 million 0.75% Convertible Notes issued in

100

106.9

86.1

93.6

July 2020

Bolsters liquidity

0

Provides flexibility for strategic initiatives,

acquisitions and capital allocation

2016

2017

2018

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

August 2020

48

Guidance Q3-20

€ in millions

Q2-20

Revenue

€ 124.3

Gross Margin

62.0%

Operating Expenses

€ 28.6

August 2020

Q3-20

Seasonal Revenue Trends

Q3E/Q2

-10%

Average decline (-16.3%)

-

-25%

-

17.5%

-3.2%

-27.6%

58% - 60%

-6.3%

-13.5%

-30.8%

Besi quarterly revenue development influenced by

-10%

seasonal trends

Orders typically ramp in H1 and decline

-

-15%

-15%

sequentially in each of Q3 and Q4

  • Sequential decrease in line with 16.3% average Q2-Q3 decline past 5 years
    • Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20

49

Summary

Assembly market

Long term secular

Disciplined

Market presence

ever more critical

trends drive

strategic focus

has grown via key

in semiconductor

advanced

has created an

IDM customers

value chain

packaging growth

industry leader

and supply chains

Asian production

Tech leadership

Attractive capital

and scalable

expansion has

model have

allocation policy

been a game

resulted in

rewards

changer

benchmark

shareholders

financial returns

August 2020

50

V. APPENDIX

August 2020

51

IDM/Subcontractor Order Trends

  • millions
    800

700

600

Orders

500

400

300

200

100

-

680.9

35%

483.1

402.6

348.3

373.8

32%

348.7

52%

49%

49%

39%

65%

68%

61%

51%

48%

51%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM*

IDMs

Subcontractors

* Through June 30, 2020

August 2020

52

Baseline Operating Expense Trends

Operating Expenses (€ millions)

33.0

Baseline Opex

Other Opex*

30.7

30

28.6

7.0

5.4

26.8

3.3

2.1

25.2

24.2

1.5

0.9

20

25.3

24.7

26.0

25.3

23.3

23.7

10

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

  • Other Opex includes both short term and long-term incentive comp, forex effects, restructuring costs, net R&D capitalization/amortization and certain one-time items.

August 2020

53

Net Income Trends

Net Income

Variable Compensation (a)

Net Margin

60%

50

50%

40

6.1

37.5

3.8

40%

millions

29.3

36.5%

30

26.2

32.0%

3.1

30%

3.5

22.4

22.3

25.1%

24.5%

3.5

20

3.1

38.9

15.9

20.4%

8.4

20%

21.4%

26.2

33.7

6.4

15.2%

10

22.7

11.7%

18.9

19.2

10%

13.9

9.5

0

0%

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q4-20

Q2-20

(a) Includes variable compensation from both cost of goods sold and operating expenses

August 2020

54

Cash Generation Trends

€ millions

% of Revenue

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

184.1

168.2

120.1

124.5

98.7

35.0%

33.7%

86.5

31.3%

28.4%

26.3%

24.8%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

Total Cash Flow from Operations

As % of Revenue

August 2020

55

Dividend Trends

Dividend (€)

Dividend Yield

3.00

120%

Cumulative dividends of € 578.3M since 2011, or € 7.74 per share*

2.50

115%

2.32

110%

2.00

107%

105%

1.67

1.50

100%

100%

1.00

0.87

1.01

95%

93%

91%

0.60

90%

90%

0.50

85%

0.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

80%

Dividend

Dividend Payout Ratio*

* Calculated on Basic EPS. Includes value of both cash and stock dividends

August 2020

56

Share Repurchase Activity

€ millions

50

35.0

44.6

€ 33.58

45

30.0

40

35.5

25.0

35

€ 24.31

€ 23.74

Share

30

€ 21.86

20.0

per

25

22.4

22.8

20

15.0

Cost

€ 12.44

Avg

15

10.0

€ 8.93

10

4.0

6.2

5.0

5

0

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020*

Share Repurchases

Average Cost per Share

  • 7.3 million treasury shares at June 30, 2020 at average price of € 15.48 per share
  • Represents 9.1% of shares outstanding

* Share purchases included up to June 30, 2020

August 2020

57

Shareholder Base Expanded

Market Profile

Symbol/

Index

Market

Cap*

Dividend

Policy

  • BESI
  • Euronext Midcap AMX
  • € 2.8 billion
    ($ 3.3 billion)
  • Pay out 40-100% of net income per annum

Avg. Daily Volume & Liquidity

(thousands)

1000

25,000

800

20,000

600

15,000

Volume

400

10,000

200

5,000

0

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

YTD

Avg Vol * Avg Price (€ thousands)

Share

Ownership

* As of July 27, 2020 ** Besi estimates

Top 10 Shareholders**

100%

By Geography

(% of shares outstanding)

90%

Unidentified

15%

Europe

70%

80%

15%

ex. NL

56%

21%

60%

70%

48%

23%

50%

60%

27%

NL

41%

20%

40%

50%

18%

30%

40%

16%

UK

20%

30%

22%

10%

20%

31%

35%

US

0%

10%

20%

2017

2018

2019

0%

2017

2018

2019

August 2020

58

Disclaimer

BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 17:36:11 UTC
