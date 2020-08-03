BE Semiconductor Industries N : Investor Presentation Aug 2020 0 08/03/2020 | 01:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the presentation, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the outbreak, and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019; and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. August 2020 2 Agenda Company Overview Market III. Strategy IV. Financial Update and Summary Appendix August 2020 3 I. COMPANY OVERVIEW August 2020 4 Besi Overview Corporate Profile Financial Highlights Investment Considerations Leading assembly equipment supplier with #1 and #2 positions in key markets. 32% addressable market share

Broad portfolio: die attach, packaging and plating

Strategic positioning in substrate and wafer level packaging

Global operations in 6 countries; 1,691 employees. HQ in the Netherlands

LTM revenue and net income of € 397.7 million and € 106.6 million

Cash/deposits at Q2-20: € 366.6 million

Q2-20: € 366.6 million Net cash/deposits at Q2-20: € 93.6 million

Q2-20: € 93.6 million € 732.6 million of dividends and share repurchases since 2011*

Applications for digital society key long term drivers: Internet of Everything, AI, Big Data, Cloud computing, 5G network roll out, 3D imaging

Advanced packaging critical part of semi value chain

China market growth and share gains also benefit revenue development

Asian production optimization, European overhead reduction and common parts initiatives also help drive profit potential * Includes 2019 dividend payment of € 1.01 per share and share repurchases through June 30, 2020 August 2020 5 Company History 400 (€ millions) 300 Revenue 200 100 € 85.5 25.9% 0 2003 August 2020 Die Attach Acquisitions Product Strategy Expanded advanced packaging leadership into die attach area

Gained market share organically and via acquisitions

Gained mindshare with key industry leaders

Growth in China, key customers and electronics supply chains Successful Execution of Strategic Plan Initiatives Asian production transfer combined with European restructuring enhanced profit potential

Developed Asian production hubs (MY and CN), Singapore development/support center and Asian supply chain

Scalability enhanced. Break even revenue levels reduced Financial Metrics Achieved peer leading gross and net margins and ROI

Improved cash flow generation

Implemented attractive capital allocation policy Revenue Gross Margin € 397.7 57.9% LTM 70.0% 65.0% 60.0% 55.0% 50.0% 45.0% 40.0% 35.0% 30.0% 25.0% 20.0% 6 Best in Class Product Portfolio Die Attach Die Bonding Multi Module Attach Flip Chip Large Panel Size Die Sorting • 2100 xP plus / hS • 2009 SSI • 2200 evo • 8800 CHAMEO advanced New • 8800 CHAMEO PLP • WTT • 2100 sD plus / PPP plus • 2100 SSI New New • 2200 evo plus • 8800 TCB advanced New • TTR • 2100 DS • 2100 sD advanced • 2200 evo hS • 8800 FC Quantum hs New New New • 2100 hSi • 2100 Advanced i • 2200 evo advanced New • 2100 FC hS New Packaging Molding AMS-i Trim&Form Trim&Form AMS-X AMS-W/LM FML New New FCL FCL X/P New • HD Leadframe • Leadframe • Substrate • Wafer • X Incl Sorting • 100x300 • MEMS • Panel • P • Power Devices • Sensors Die Lid Attach DLA

DLA Next Gen New FSL Singulation

Sorting Plating Plating • Leadframe • Solar • Next Gen HD plating with integrated litho New August 2020 Film & Foil

Battery

Advanced Surface Prep New

Wettable Flank New In Development Next generation Die Attach

Next generation Packaging

Common modules 7 Customer Ecosystem Customers OEMs End Products IDMs Subcontractors Diversified, blue chip customer base, top 10 = 44% of 2019 revenue

Leading IDMs and subcontractors. 61%/39% split in 2019

Also supply leading fabless companies: Qualcomm, Broadcom, MediaTek via subcontractors

Long term relationships, some exceeding 50 years August 2020 8 Product Positioning Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (2019: $61.7B)* Front end: $53.2B Assembly: $3.0B Test: $5.5B (86.2%) (4.8%) (8.9%) Semiconductor Assembly Process Dicing Die Attach Wire Bond Packaging** Plating Leadframe Assembly Substrate Wire Bond Assembly Substrate Flip Chip Assembly/TCB Wafer Level Packaging Flip Chip Assembly/Fan Out Source: VLSI June 2020

Includes Molding, Trim and Form and Singulation Systems August 2020 9 Operational Profile Duiven & Drunen, (The Netherlands) Steinhausen, Radfeld, (Austria) (Switzerland) Chandler Suzhou Chengdu Korea Leshan Shanghai Taiwan Shenzhen Sales Office Production Site Sales, Production and R&D Site ThailandPhilippines Malaysia Singapore LTM June 30, 2020 • Development activities in Europe Europe/NA Asia Revenue (MMs) € 83.3 20.9% € 314.4 79.1% • Production in Asia • Sales/service activities in Asia, US and Europe Headcount 503 29.7% 1,188 70.3% August 2020 10 Summary Financials Year Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2019 H1-19H1-20 (€ millions, except share data) Revenue 592.8 525.3 356.2 174.1 215.6 % seq. change 58% -11% -32% +24% Gross margin 57.1% 56.8% 55.8% 55.9% 59.7% EBITDA 222.8 187.7 111.7 49.7 77.1 Pretax income 199.2 154.9 78.1 32.7 61.9 Net income 173.2 136.3 81.3 28.4 53.7 Net margin 29.2% 25.9% 22.8% 16.3% 24.9% EPS (diluted) (a) 2.17 1.68 1.06 0.39 0.74 EPS (basic) (a) 2.32 1.83 1.12 0.38 0.69 Dividend per share (a) 2.32 1.67 1.01 Net cash 247.6 199.4 130.3 86.1 93.6 Adjusted for 2:1 stock split in May 2018 August 2020 Long term, step function revenue growth in cyclical business Last peak reached in 2017 at € 592.8 million H1-20 business prospects have surprised to the upside Renewed mobile investment for next cycle

Increased Chinese investment since H2-19

H2-19 Continued logic/AI/cloud expansion

H1-20 revenue and orders +23.8% and 32.5% vs. H1-19

revenue and orders +23.8% and 32.5% vs. H1-19 COVID-19 and US/China issues clouding assembly market recovery Strong margins and profit potential Quarterly gross margins of 55%+ achieved in 2018-2019 downturn

2018-2019 downturn 62% gross margin achieved in Q2-20 with market position, product mix and labor efficiency

Q2-20 with market position, product mix and labor efficiency Opex management creates significant operating leverage

H1-20 net margin rose to 24.9% vs. 16.3% in H1-19

net margin rose to 24.9% vs. 16.3% in H1-19 Peer leading financial metrics through market cycles Improved cash generation supports shareholder friendly capital allocation policy 11 Increased Profitability vs. Last Industry Cycle € millions Trough 2015 2019 € millions Post Trough Nine Months 2016 Nine Months 2020E* 350 300 349.2 +2.0%356.2 25.8% 91.9 350 140 120 100 Income 300 80 160 140 318.1 120 +12.7% 32.3% Income 100 102.7 Revenue 250 200 +58.7% 16.6% 57.9 Revenue Operating Income 60 Operating Revenue 250 40 20 0 200 282.3 +85.4% 80 Operating 19.6% 60 55.4 40 20 0 Revenue Operating Income * Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20 August 2020 12 Revenue and Gross Margin Cycles Since 2006 € millions Revenue Gross Margin 700 600 59.5% 593 56.8% 55.8% 500 51.1% 400 424 -40.0% 39.5% 379 300 34.1% 356 +20.6% 302 318 4 year 351 averages 264 200 164 100 191 0 Gross Margin 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% * Nine months assuming midpoint of Q3-20 guidance. August 2020 13 Business Model Objectives Revenue Addressable Market Share Gross Margin Net Margin Headcount Split August 2020 Objectives € 800MM 40%+ 55-60% 30-35% 80% Asia/20% Euro 14 Capital Allocation Trends € millions 209.5 200 35.5 Dividends 167.1 Share Repurchases 150 44.7 100 88.8 174.0 79.7 67.4 23.5 6.2 22.0 122.4 50 65.3 73.5 45.4 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 8% 33% 26% 17% 27% 67% 74% 83% 73% 92% * Share purchases included as of June 30, 2020 August 2020 € 732.6 million distributions since 2011:

€ 79.7 million YTD including May dividend

€ 73.3 million shares repurchased under current € 75 million authorization

Average price of € 22.58 7.3 million shares in Treasury at average price of € 15.48 (9.1%/shares outstanding)

Share repurchase program extended and increased

Extended to October 30, 2021 Increased by € 50 million to € 125 million

15 II. MARKET August 2020 16 What Drives Besi's Business? Macro GDP trends IDM customer and Tech capabilities in supply chain 24/7 production choice environment Timing of customer Competitive cycle roadmaps and times and capital spending scalability programs August 2020 17 Assembly Equipment Market Trends Assembly Equipment Market 5.0 Market Size YoY Growth Rate 50% 4.5 4.3 4.2 4.6 3.6 billions 4.0 3.1 3.5 3.0 3.3 30% 3.0 10% 25.8% 11.3% 15.6% 12.5% 9.5% 9.7% US$ 2.0 -10% -2.5% 1.0 -15.9% -30% 0.0 -31.5% -50% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Source: VLSI June 15, 2020 • VLSI 2020 forecast back to pre COVID-19 Besi Revenue estimate • +11.3% in 2020 Revenue YoY Growth Rate • Reversal from -8.3% April forecast 600 592.8 525.3 70% • Multiyear growth 2019 to 2023 (+53% 57.9% millions 375.4 50% total) 400 349.2 356.2 20.6% 30% 263.8 318.1 • Market fundamentals very strong 7.5% 10% • 5G could be game changer € 200 • Mobile makers pack more -7.8% -11.4% -10% -30% features/functionality into handsets -32.2% • WAHE further advances Cloud, AI and 0 -50% logic applications 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 9mo-2019 9mo-2020* • Chinese want semi independence * Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20 August 2020 18 Semi Equipment Climate Index Changed Significantly in H1-20 Source: VLSI June 24, 2020 August 2020 19 Assembly Equipment Market Composition Assembly Equipment Market * (2019: $3.0 billion) Other Wire Bonding Assembly 18.7% (Inspection, Dicing) 33.4% Plating Die Attach 0.7% 29.3% Packaging 17.9% Besi Addressable Market * (2019: $1.2 billion) Plating Lead Trim & Form 1.7% 4.8% Molds & Presses 25.1% Die Bonding 49.9% Die Attach 64% Singulation Packaging 34% 4.1% Die Sorting Plating 4.6% 2% Flip Chip / TCB 9.8% * Source: VLSI July 2019 Roughly half of assembly market represented by die attach and packaging equipment

Die Attach represents Besi's largest addressable market August 2020 20 Besi Market Share Trends 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Assembly Market ($MM) $3,148 $3,541 $4,453 $4,343 $2,974 Besi Market Share 12.3% 11.8% 15.0% 13.8% 13.4% Addressable Market ($MM) $1,271 $1,506 $1,940 $1,848 $ 1,247 Besi Market Share 29.9% 27.6% 34.2% 32.4% 32.0% Die Attach 35.5% 34.2% 42.0% 38.6% 37.5% Packaging & Plating 21.1% 17.6% 18.8% 21.4% 22.1% Percentage of 2017 2018 2019 Total Revenue Die Attach 81.6% 76.4% 75.6% Packaging 15.2% 19.2% 19.6% Plating 3.2% 4.4% 4.8% VLSI updated market data in May 2020

Besi addressable market share relatively stable between 2018 and 2019 Source: VLSI May 2020 and Besi estimates August 2020 21 Move to Digital Society Helps Drive Advanced Packaging Growth August 2020 22 Advanced Packaging Critical to Next Generation Applications Mobile Revolution Mobile internet

Messaging

Social media

Shared economy

Gaming

Geo-location

Audio/video

Auto electronics Digital Society Smart mfg, cities, mobility and homes

5G mobile/wearable devices

Artificial intelligence

Driverless cars

Data mining

Cloud servers

High performance Computing

IoT

VR/AR

MEMS Greater Miniaturization Higher Greater Accuracy Complexity Die Bond Packaging Datacon 8800 TC Fico AMS-LM Datacon 8800 CHAMEO fan-out Fico Singulation Line Esec DB2009 FML Wafer Molding Esec DB2100 Fico Compact Line - X Lower Power Increased Consumption Density Higher Performance August 2020 23 Requiring Increased Density, Higher Accuracy and Smaller Form Factors for Next Generation Devices Front End Transistor scaling

Lithography

New structures 3D 100 NM 10 1 0.1 2010 2015 2020 2025 2030 Logic Metal Pitch Edge Placement Accuracy Source: Samsung Node Name Source: ASML 3D Conference 2020 Back End Assembly More contacts

Smaller pitches

Thinner/denser more complex packages From Simple Wire Bond To BGA/Flip Chip To Complex 3D Structures With To Complex Chiplet Based • Stacked structures Tsvs,microbumps And Thin Dies Structures And More Dense 3D Contacts With Hybrid Bonding • WLP/FOWLP packages August 2020 24 Advanced Packaging Unit Volume and Market Share Are Increasing Advanced Packaging Silicon Demand Growth & Market Share 2011 - 2023 55 50% 43% 45 40% 41% 38% 39% 40% 36% 37% Eq. 34% % 35 32% 300MMwafers,M 31% ShareMarketAP 26% 30% 25 19% 20% 15 13% • Assembly process step now important gating item • Specifications more like front-end • Advanced packaging applications have grown significantly since 2010 • Currently, estimated 38% of wafers use advanced packaging interconnects • Leading growth segment of assembly equipment market 5 10% • Flip chip and WLP are leading AP assembly processes next five years 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 0% Flip Chip Wafer Level Packaging Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging TSV (3D & 2.5D) Advanced Packaging Unit Market Share (%) Source: VLSI February 2020 August 2020 25 Besi Portfolio Well Positioned by Node Size and Accuracy 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Estimated % of 2019 Revenue Accuracy Size Micron NM 25% 10+ 28+ 20% 10 28 40% 7 17 15% 3 10 Typical Application Besi Equipment Automotive, SiP Die Attach Packaging Power Plating IOT Die Attach Packaging General ICs Plating Computer, PC, Mobile Die Attach Cloud Computing Packaging High Performance Computing Die Attach Memory Packaging 75% of Besi equipment revenue advanced packaging as per VLSI definition

55% equipment revenue is < 7 micron accuracy and sub 17 nanometer

Most rapidly growing market segment August 2020 26 Besi End User Markets 2019 % of Revenue Ind'l/LED 9% Automotive Mobile Internet Devices 17% 32% Spares/Service 20% Computer, PCs 22% Source: Company Estimates August 2020 Mobile Internet, Computing and Automotive are largest end markets

Estimated 71% of revenue in 2019 Percentages vary p.a. based on customer roadmaps

Mobile is largest market

% varies based on timing and success of new product introductions

Computing growth due to increased demand for high end logic, cloud and memory solutions

Growth in automotive reflects ever increasing electronic content

Spares/service: 20% of 2019 revenue

Growth in installed base Less volatile revenue stream

27 Key End User Market Growth Drivers Mobile Internet Computing Automotive 5G Ramp Underway Development Continues Despite Digital Society Accelerating Increasing Mobile Content & Features Near-Term Weakness Cloud Infrastructure Autonomous Driving HPC/VisionLidar 5G subscriptions expected to reach 2.5 Medical Work at Home Electrification Charging Economy billion by 2025 vs. 0.2 billion in 2020 Infrastructure August 2020 28 Besi Addressable Market Share of Mobile Increasing. Can Support Virtually All Device Platforms in Latest Generation Phones Main Components Communications Video/Audio Generation 2012 2018 Manufacturer IDM/OSAT Besi System Utilized iPhone XS Processor X Apple TSMC ->TSMC 8800CHM, MMS-LM DRAM Memory X X Hynix/Micron/Samsung Hynix/Micron/Hanamicron 2100sD, FSL NAND Flash (Controller IC for flipchip) X X Hynix/Toshiba/SanDisk Hynix/Amkor/Toshiba/Sandisk 2100sD, AMS-W/LM/FCQ8800 Power Management Apple PM IC X Apple/Dialog Jcet/Amkor 2100sD, AMS-W/LM PMIC X X STM N/A Power management IC X Intel Amkor 2100sD, AMS-W/LM M11 Motion coprocessor Apple Amkor/ASE Amkor/ASE Accelerometer/Gyroscope/Barometric Gyroscope X Invensense Amkor/ASE/STM 2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM, FCL 3-ax accelerometer X Bosch Bosch 2200evo barometric sensor X Bosch Bosch 2200evo Charging IC X TI Amkor/ASE/TI 2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM, FCL Power Delivery IC X Cypress Amkor None Wifi/NFC Wifi/Bluetooth module X X Apple/Murata/ USI AMS-W/LM / 2100HSi NFC X NXP Amkor /NXP 8800FCQ, AMS-W/LM,2009SSI LTE LTE Modem X Qualcomm/Intel Amkor/Stats/Spil/ASE 8800FCQ, AMS-W/LM Receiver/Transceiver RF Transceiver X X Qualcomm/Intel Amkor/ASE 2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM RF Receiver X X Qualcomm/Intel Amkor/ASE N/A Envelop Tracking IC X Qorvo Qorvo 8800FCQ, AMS-W/LM Antenna Switch X RFMD Amkor/ASE,/RFMD 2100xP, 2100sD PA PA X X Skyworks ASE/Amkor 2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM PA Module X Skyworks/Broadcom ASE/Amkor 2200evo, 2100sD Camera Back side 12M (OSI) X X Apple LG, Sharp 2200evo Front 7M X X Apple LG 2200evo Face ID 12M X Apple LG 2200evo Dot Projectors ( VCSEL) X Finisar / Lumentum Finisar / Lumentum 2200evo Audio 2+4 microphones X Knowles/Goertek Knowles/Goertek 2100sD Audio Codec X X Apple Amkor 2100xP, 2100sD, AMS-W/LM Touch screen control Touch screen control X X Broadcom Signetics 2100sD OLED PMIC X ST ST 2100xP Display Port Multiplexer X NXP Amkor/ASE Sensor Gyroscope+Accelerometer X X InvenSense/Bosch STMicroelectronics 2200evo Barometric Pressure Sensor X BOSCH Carsem/Amkor/Unisem 2200evo Image Sensor X AMS/STMicroelectronics AMS/STMicroelectronics 2200Evo August 2020 29 Computing: Advanced Computing & HPC Another Area of Growth Data Volumes Keep Growing Exponentially Advanced Computing Proliferation In Largest Sections of the Economy Cloud Computing Automotive Manufacturing Healthcare Gaming $ 230B $ 10T $ 14T $ 7T $ 150B • 150 B IoT Devices by 2025 • 59 ZB in 2020: 26% CAGR • Only 10% Original Data • Next generation processors more Modular Chips The Way Of The Future: More Advanced 3D Structures Required powerful and energy-efficient Advanced packaging key enabler for leading-edge devices August 2020 30 Automotive: Progress Continues in EV and Autonomous Driving Development Electric car sales growing strongly Increase in EV volume will generate substantial growth in semi power devices $ Mio EV Power Devices Content 14000 12000 10000 8000 6000 4000 Source. McKinsey 2000 0 Electric car infrastructure investment increasing 2018 2020 2025 2030 Source: Infineon Autonomous driving will require development of more powerful processors as well as a multitude of advanced sensors Source: Electrical Vehicle Outlook 2020 Bloomberg August 2020 31 Hybrid Die Bonding: Next Generation Bonding Technology Higher accuracy, more dense contact technology WIRE BOND FLIP CHIP FAN OUT and WLCSP TCB BONDING 1975 1995 2012 2010 100-55 µm sides only Pitch 150-80 µm Pitch 80-25 µm Source:Amkor Source:Amkor Source: Infineon Source:Micron Epoxy Die Bond Create Bump on Die Create Fan Out Wafer Create Micro Pillar Flip Chip and overmolding dies TCB Bond Wire Bond Reflow Create RDL Layer direct Underfill Mold Underfill Bumps Mold Mold No use of substrate August 2020 HYBRID BONDING 2018 NEW DtW Pitch < 20µm Source:Xperi Create Cu Bond Pad Hybrid Bond Anneal Mold 32 Hybrid Die Bonding: Significant Total Market Potential Besi Has Leading Position Hybrid Bonding / Bonding Equipment Market Die to Wafer / Die to Die Estimated 700-1,400 systems by 2030 1600 Cumulative 1400 Total: € 2.0B 1200 1000 800 600 Cumulative Total: € 1.0B 400 200 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 -200 1 2 3 4 Pre-maturity First entry Confirmation Mass volume/ efficiency Key Advantages Hybrid Bonding Very high density contacts possible > 1 Mio/Sq Mm with no solder process (no solder bidging)

Very high contact density permits very high bandwith

No distance between stacked dies gives faster response times, better heat transfer and allows for more compact design

Room temperature bonding process reduces stresses and warpage

Attractive for high end logic as well as memory for high stacks Bonding Equipment Requirements Very high precision (< 200 Nm) for very dense contacts

High throughput (< 2000 Dies/Hr) for low Cost of Ownership

Extremely low particle count Source: Besi estimates August 2020 33 MicroLED: Another Emerging Growth Opportunity Watches and Phones, Automotive IT VR and AR Applications Larger Size TV and TV+ Mass Transfer Of Individual MicroLEDs Very precise placement over wide area

First system delivered and accepted

Interest from additional potential customers Monolithic Based MicroLEDs Solutions  Utilizing Besi's next generation TCB or Hybrid Bonding System  Potential application: AR or VR glasses Requires Substantial Productivity Improvements Prior To Mass Commercialization August 2020 34 III. STRATEGY August 2020 35 Summary Strategy Maintain best in class technology leadership Reward Increase market shareholders presence in via capital addressable allocation policy markets Strategic Objectives Acquire Enhance companies with scalability. complementary Reduce technologies structural costs and products Balance business objectives with social/ecological responsibilities August 2020 36 Current Technology Roadmap • IDMs investing in Customers next generation devices 5G Applications Artificial Intelligence Cloud Infrastructure Advanced Logic and • Increasing R&DMemory Apps activities Besi Highly focused per customer roadmaps August 2020 2020 Development Activities Shipped first nano-accurate hybrid die bonding system with excellent initial results

nano-accurate hybrid die bonding system with excellent initial results Ongoing development of MicroLED applications

Next generation TCB system nearing completion

Next-generation soft solder and plating systems for automotive and power applications 37 Revenue Initiatives Customer Service/Support Research & Development Expand partnership with next-gen leaders to gain share

next-gen leaders to gain share Exploit opportunities for hybrid bonding, micro LED, 5G features, memory/TCB, solar plating

Increase mainstream penetration with high quality mid range systems

Expand presence and share of wallet in China

Sustain service/operational excellence to further installed base growth

Grow spares/service business

Better organize R&D group to support revenue objectives August 2020 38 Cost Initiatives: € 10 Million Target Reduction Supply Chain Product Design Overhead Increased production/supply chain flexibility: MY, CHN, SGP

Vendor consolidation and volume discounts

Cost reduction with each new generation

Reduce number of platforms Increase standardization Reduce cycle times

Cost down engineering

Continue West to East transfer. Target 80% Asia

Further reduce European facilities/overhead NL and CH

Reduce overhead via WAHE

Gain efficiency from SGP spares consolidation and web order system August 2020 39 Asian Production Transfer Has Reduced Break Even Revenue Levels and Improved Cash Generation Asian Production Has Significantly Leading to Lower Fixed European And Reduced Break Even + NA Headcount Revenue Levels Expanded Shipments 2,000 Headcount € millions 829 300 270 1,600 1,543 1,534 (18.5%) 800 98% 250 220 1,200 802 200 396 655 1,081 400 800 150 43% (38.9%) 396 400 741 100 174 453 50 0 - 0 2010 2019 2011 2019 China Other Asian 0 Europe/NA Fixed HC Asia Fixed HC 2011 2019 % Direct Improved Cash Generation € millions 150 120 34% 100 50 49 15% 0 2011 2019 Cash Flow Ops CF from Ops/ Revenue August 2020 40 Flexible Production Model Has Generated Consistent Gross Margins in Market Cycles Revenue Gross Margin 180 100% 160 155 161 Downturn COVID-19 90% 140 124 117 80% 120 € millions 93 103 70% Margin % 100 93 90 92 91 81 62.0% 80 59.0% 58.0% 56.7% 60% Gross 56.5% 56.5% 56.4% 55.9% 56.0% 56.3% 55.1% 60 50% 40 20 40% 0 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20* 30% * Midpoint of guidance: Revenue -10 to -25% vs. Q2-20, Gross Margin 58-60%. August 2020 41 Flexible Asian Workforce Has Significantly Enhanced Scalability Fixed Headcount 2,000 1,724 1,692 1,800 1,534 1,600 Headcount 1,400 1,200 71% 73% 70% 1,000 800 600 400 200 29% 27% 30% 0 2017 2018 2019 Europe/NA Fixed HC Asia Fixed HC Total Headcount 2,500 2,040 2,000 1,759 316 1,596 67 Headcount 1,500 62 1,000 1,222 1,230 1,081 500 502 462 453 0 2017 2018 2019 Europe/NA Fixed HC Asia Fixed HC 1,5291,522 70%70% 30%30% Q1-20Q2-20 Asia %Europe/NA % 1,6211,691 92169 1,0711,067 458455 Q1-20Q2-20 Temporary HC Temp % of Total 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 20% 18% 16% 14% Total 12% of 10% % 8% Temp 6% 4% 2% 0% Headcount adjusted in 2018/2019 downturn:

25.3% reduction from Q1-18 peak to Q4-19 Asian HC rationalized post large 2015-2018 ramp Both fixed and temporary workers

European and NA fixed HC has declined as per ongoing strategic initiatives:

-37.3% since 2011 -16.0% vs. 2015 Focus on SG&A currently

Increased Labor Efficiencies in H1-20

H1-20 Fixed HC remains flat/down despite revenue growth Temporary help added in Q2-20 to support increased orders and European development

August 2020 42 And Helped Increase Through Cycle Margin Variance vs. Peers Gross Margin Variance 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD 2016/ 2020 Besi 51.0% 57.1% 56.8% 55.8% 59.7% +8.7% ASMPT 43.4% 47.9% 45.9% 41.1% 42.2% -1.2% (Backend) K&S* 44.8% 47.2% 46.1% 47.1% 46.0% +1.2% Operating Margin Variance 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD 2016/ 2020 Besi 20.0% 35.3% 32.9% 25.8% 31.2% +11.2% ASMPT 20.6% 25.1% 21.7% 6.8% 11.4% -9.2% (Backend) K&S* 6.2% 14.7% 6.3% 1.4% 7.3% +1.1% * On fiscal year basis except for LTM and YTD, which are on a calendar year basis. Return on Average Equity 50.0% 40.0% 30.0% Besi 20.0% 10.0% ASMPT K&S* 0.0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM Besi 19.3% 44.5% 33.8% 24.3% 29.9% ASMPT 16.9% 27.4% 18.8% 5.2% 7.2% K&S* 6.2% 14.7% 6.3% 1.4% 6.0% August 2020 43 Besi Strategic CSR Objectives Responsible tax practices in all jurisdictions Reduce packaging, waste, transportation and energy Develop sustainable supply chain. Minimize impact of conflict materials August 2020 Safeguard safe and healthy working conditions CSR Objectives Conserve natural resources Maintain best practices environmental and ethical behavior Reduce environmental impact of products and operations Promote employee talent, training and diversity 44 Progress on CSR Agenda CSR Highlights 2019  Reduced packaging, energy, waste, and water usage  Installed solar panels at Malaysia facility Environmental  Developed system to better assess Footprint sustainability in product design  Received MISA '19 Audience Award for solar panel efficiency  Implemented video system to reduce travel Human  New management training, governance and e- Resources learning programs  Achieved RBA gold status Supply Chain  Increased supply chain compliance with RoHs standards CSR Objectives 2020 Review sustainability strategy Improve reporting and KPI monitoring Upscale sustainability initiatives Energy Usage 18 17.7 (15.8%) 16 GWh 14.9 14 12 2017 2019 Waste Usage 200 183 (13.1)% 175 tons 159 150 125 2017 2019 Water Usage 35 32. 6 (16.3%) 30 (000s)m³ 27.3 25 20 2017 2019 August 2020 45 IV. FINANCIAL UPDATE AND SUMMARY August 2020 46 Strong Quarterly and Half Year Growth Q2-19/Q2-20 Revenue Net Margin 140 € 124.3 120 + 34.1% 100% € 92.7 Gross Margin 100 56.0% + 6.0 points 62.0% OPEX 75% Net margin % Revenue (€ millions) 80 € 26.8 MM + 6.7% € 28.6 MM Headcount 1,716 - 25 1,691 60 Effective Tax Rate 50% 13.5% - 0.6 points 12.9% 40 32.0% + 11.6 points 20.4% 25% 20 € 39.8 € 18.9 0 0% Q2-19 Q2-20 HY1-19/HY1-20 Revenue Net Margin 240 220 € 215.6 + 23.8% 200 100% 180 € 174.1 Gross Margin 160 55.9% + 3.8 points 59.7% OPEX millions)(€ 75% € 57.5 MM + 7.0% € 61.5 MM margin% 140 Headcount 120 1,716 - 25 1,691 Revenue 100 Effective Tax Rate 50% Net 13.2% + 0.1 points +13.3% 80 60 + 8.6 points 24.9% 25% 40 16.3% 20 € 28.4 € 53.7 0 0% HY1-19 HY1-20 August 2020 47 Solid Liquidity Position to Help Navigate Uncertain Environment Cash and Deposits Net Cash Q2-20 vs. Q1-20 • Net cash decreased by € 54.7 million (-36.9%) 600 to € 93.6 million 527.8 • Principally due to: 507.5 € 122.4 MM € 73.5 MM • - € 73.5 million dividends paid 500 475.5 Dividend Dividend • - € 4.3 million capitalized R&D 2018 2019 • - € 3.1 million share repurchases 427.6 408.4 • Partial offset: + € 22.9 million cash from 400 361.7 383.7 366.6 operations € millions 304.8 • € 7.0 million 2016 Convertible Notes converted 300 • € 118 million remains outstanding 247.6 229.7 Q2-20 vs. Q2-19 200 199.4 • + € 7.5 million (+8.7%) 168.1 148.3 130.3 € 150 million 0.75% Convertible Notes issued in 100 106.9 86.1 93.6 July 2020 • Bolsters liquidity 0 • Provides flexibility for strategic initiatives, acquisitions and capital allocation 2016 2017 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 August 2020 48 Guidance Q3-20 € in millions Q2-20 Revenue € 124.3 Gross Margin 62.0% Operating Expenses € 28.6 August 2020 Q3-20 Seasonal Revenue Trends Q3E/Q2 -10% Average decline (-16.3%) - -25% - 17.5% -3.2% -27.6% 58% - 60% -6.3% -13.5% -30.8% • Besi quarterly revenue development influenced by -10% seasonal trends • Orders typically ramp in H1 and decline - -15% -15% sequentially in each of Q3 and Q4 Sequential decrease in line with 16.3% average Q2-Q3 decline past 5 years

Q2-Q3 decline past 5 years Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20

49 Summary Assembly market Long term secular Disciplined Market presence ever more critical trends drive strategic focus has grown via key in semiconductor advanced has created an IDM customers value chain packaging growth industry leader and supply chains Asian production Tech leadership Attractive capital and scalable expansion has model have allocation policy been a game resulted in rewards changer benchmark shareholders financial returns August 2020 50 V. APPENDIX August 2020 51 IDM/Subcontractor Order Trends millions

