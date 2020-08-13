BE Semiconductor Industries N : NEEDHAM VIRTUAL SEMICAP & EDA CONFERENCE
NEEDHAM VIRTUAL SEMICAP & EDA CONFERENCE
August 2020
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the presentation, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the outbreak, and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019; and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Agenda
Company Overview
Market
III. Outlook and Summary
I. COMPANY OVERVIEW
Besi Overview
Corporate Profile
Financial Highlights
Investment Considerations
Leading assembly equipment supplier with #1 and #2 positions in key markets. 32% addressable market share
Broad portfolio: die attach, packaging and plating
Strategic positioning in substrate and wafer level packaging
Global operations in 6 countries; 1,691 employees. HQ in the Netherlands
LTM revenue and net income of € 397.7 million and € 106.6 million
Cash/deposits at Q2-20: € 366.6 million
Net cash/deposits at Q2-20: € 93.6 million
€ 732.6 million of dividends and share repurchases since 2011*
Applications for digital society key long term drivers: Internet of Everything, AI, Big Data, Cloud computing, 5G network roll out, 3D imaging
Advanced packaging critical part of semi value chain
China market growth and share gains also benefit revenue development
Asian production optimization, European overhead reduction and common parts initiatives also help drive profit potential
* Includes 2019 dividend payment of € 1.01 per share and share repurchases through June 30, 2020
Company History
400
(€ millions)
300
Revenue
200
100
€ 85.5
25.9%
0
2003
Die Attach Acquisitions
Product Strategy
Expanded advanced packaging leadership into die attach area
Gained market share organically and via acquisitions
Gained mindshare with key industry leaders
Growth in China, key customers and electronics supply chains
Successful Execution of Strategic Plan Initiatives
Asian production transfer combined with European restructuring enhanced profit potential
Developed Asian production hubs (MY and CN), Singapore development/support center and Asian supply chain
Scalability enhanced. Break even revenue levels reduced
Financial Metrics
Achieved peer leading gross and net margins and ROI
Improved cash flow generation
Implemented attractive capital allocation policy
Revenue Gross Margin
€ 397.7
57.9%
LTM
70.0%
65.0%
60.0%
55.0%
50.0%
45.0%
40.0%
35.0%
30.0%
25.0%
20.0%
6
Best in Class Product Portfolio
Die Attach
Die Bonding
Multi Module Attach
Flip Chip
Large Panel Size
Die Sorting
• 2100 xP plus / hS
• 2009 SSI
• 2200 evo
• 8800 CHAMEO advanced
New
• 8800 CHAMEO PLP
• WTT
• 2100 sD
plus
/ PPP
plus• 2100 SSI
New
New
• 2200 evo plus
• 8800 TCB advanced
New
• TTR
• 2100 DS
• 2100 sD
advanced
• 2200 evo hS
• 8800 FC Quantum hs
New
New
New
• 2100 hSi
• 2100 Advanced i
• 2200 evo advanced
New
• 2100 FC hS
New
Packaging
Molding
AMS-i
Trim&Form
Trim&Form
AMS-X
AMS-W/LM
FML
New
New
FCL
FCL X/P
New
• HD Leadframe
• Leadframe
• Substrate
• Wafer
•
X
Incl Sorting
• 100x300
• MEMS
• Panel
•
P
• Power Devices
• Sensors
Die Lid Attach
DLA
DLA Next GenNew
FSL
Singulation
Sorting
Plating
Plating
• Leadframe
• Solar
• Next Gen HD plating with integrated litho New
Film & Foil
Battery
Advanced Surface PrepNew
Wettable FlankNew
In Development
Next generation Die Attach
Next generation Packaging
Common modules
7
Customer Ecosystem
Customers
OEMs
End Products
IDMs
Subcontractors
Diversified, blue chip customer base, top 10 = 44% of 2019 revenue
Leading IDMs and subcontractors. 61%/39% split in 2019
Also supply leading fabless companies: Qualcomm, Broadcom, MediaTek via subcontractors
Long term relationships, some exceeding 50 years
8
Product Positioning
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
(2019: $61.7B)*
Front end: $53.2B
Assembly: $3.0B
Test: $5.5B
(86.2%)
(4.8%)
(8.9%)
Semiconductor Assembly Process
Dicing
Die Attach Wire Bond Packaging** Plating
Leadframe Assembly
Substrate
Wire Bond Assembly
Substrate
Flip Chip Assembly/TCB
Wafer Level Packaging
Flip Chip Assembly/Fan Out
Source: VLSI June 2020
Includes Molding, Trim and Form and Singulation Systems
9
Operational Profile
Duiven & Drunen,
(The Netherlands)
Steinhausen,
Radfeld, (Austria)
(Switzerland)
Chandler
Suzhou
Chengdu
Korea
Leshan
Shanghai
Taiwan
Shenzhen
Sales Office
Production Site
Sales, Production and R&D Site
ThailandPhilippines
Malaysia
Singapore
LTM June 30, 2020
• Development activities in Europe
Europe/NA
Asia
Revenue (MMs)
€ 83.3
20.9%
€ 314.4
79.1%
• Production in Asia
• Sales/service activities in Asia, US and Europe
Headcount
503
29.7%
1,188
70.3%
10
Summary Financials
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2018
2019
H1-19H1-20
(€ millions, except share data)
Revenue
592.8
525.3
356.2
174.1
215.6
% seq. change
58%
-11%
-32%
+24%
Gross margin
57.1%
56.8%
55.8%
55.9% 59.7%
EBITDA
222.8
187.7
111.7
49.7
77.1
Pretax income
199.2
154.9
78.1
32.7
61.9
Net income
173.2
136.3
81.3
28.4
53.7
Net margin
29.2% 25.9% 22.8%
16.3% 24.9%
EPS (diluted) (a)
2.17
1.68
1.06
0.39
0.74
EPS (basic) (a)
2.32
1.83
1.12
0.38
0.69
Dividend per share (a)
2.32
1.67
1.01
Net cash
247.6
199.4
130.3
86.1
93.6
Long term, step function revenue growth in cyclical business
Last peak reached in 2017 at € 592.8 million
H1-20 business prospects have surprised to the upside
Renewed mobile investment for next cycle
Increased Chinese investment since H2-19
Continued logic/AI/cloud expansion
H1-20revenue and orders +23.8% and 32.5% vs. H1-19
