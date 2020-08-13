BE Semiconductor Industries N : NEEDHAM VIRTUAL SEMICAP & EDA CONFERENCE 0 08/13/2020 | 11:13am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NEEDHAM VIRTUAL SEMICAP & EDA CONFERENCE August 2020 Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the presentation, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the outbreak, and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019; and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. August 2020 2 Agenda Company Overview Market III. Outlook and Summary August 2020 3 I. COMPANY OVERVIEW August 2020 4 Besi Overview Corporate Profile Financial Highlights Investment Considerations Leading assembly equipment supplier with #1 and #2 positions in key markets. 32% addressable market share

Broad portfolio: die attach, packaging and plating

Strategic positioning in substrate and wafer level packaging

Global operations in 6 countries; 1,691 employees. HQ in the Netherlands

LTM revenue and net income of € 397.7 million and € 106.6 million

Cash/deposits at Q2-20: € 366.6 million

Q2-20: € 366.6 million Net cash/deposits at Q2-20: € 93.6 million

Q2-20: € 93.6 million € 732.6 million of dividends and share repurchases since 2011*

Applications for digital society key long term drivers: Internet of Everything, AI, Big Data, Cloud computing, 5G network roll out, 3D imaging

Advanced packaging critical part of semi value chain

China market growth and share gains also benefit revenue development

Asian production optimization, European overhead reduction and common parts initiatives also help drive profit potential * Includes 2019 dividend payment of € 1.01 per share and share repurchases through June 30, 2020 August 2020 5 Company History 400 (€ millions) 300 Revenue 200 100 € 85.5 25.9% 0 2003 August 2020 Die Attach Acquisitions Product Strategy Expanded advanced packaging leadership into die attach area

Gained market share organically and via acquisitions

Gained mindshare with key industry leaders

Growth in China, key customers and electronics supply chains Successful Execution of Strategic Plan Initiatives Asian production transfer combined with European restructuring enhanced profit potential

Developed Asian production hubs (MY and CN), Singapore development/support center and Asian supply chain

Scalability enhanced. Break even revenue levels reduced Financial Metrics Achieved peer leading gross and net margins and ROI

Improved cash flow generation

Implemented attractive capital allocation policy Revenue Gross Margin € 397.7 57.9% LTM 70.0% 65.0% 60.0% 55.0% 50.0% 45.0% 40.0% 35.0% 30.0% 25.0% 20.0% 6 Best in Class Product Portfolio Die Attach Die Bonding Multi Module Attach Flip Chip Large Panel Size Die Sorting • 2100 xP plus / hS • 2009 SSI • 2200 evo • 8800 CHAMEO advanced New • 8800 CHAMEO PLP • WTT • 2100 sD plus / PPP plus • 2100 SSI New New • 2200 evo plus • 8800 TCB advanced New • TTR • 2100 DS • 2100 sD advanced • 2200 evo hS • 8800 FC Quantum hs New New New • 2100 hSi • 2100 Advanced i • 2200 evo advanced New • 2100 FC hS New Packaging Molding AMS-i Trim&Form Trim&Form AMS-X AMS-W/LM FML New New FCL FCL X/P New • HD Leadframe • Leadframe • Substrate • Wafer • X Incl Sorting • 100x300 • MEMS • Panel • P • Power Devices • Sensors Die Lid Attach DLA

DLA Next Gen New FSL Singulation

Sorting Plating Plating • Leadframe • Solar • Next Gen HD plating with integrated litho New August 2020 Film & Foil

Battery

Advanced Surface Prep New

Wettable Flank New In Development Next generation Die Attach

Next generation Packaging

Common modules 7 Customer Ecosystem Customers OEMs End Products IDMs Subcontractors Diversified, blue chip customer base, top 10 = 44% of 2019 revenue

Leading IDMs and subcontractors. 61%/39% split in 2019

Also supply leading fabless companies: Qualcomm, Broadcom, MediaTek via subcontractors

Long term relationships, some exceeding 50 years August 2020 8 Product Positioning Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (2019: $61.7B)* Front end: $53.2B Assembly: $3.0B Test: $5.5B (86.2%) (4.8%) (8.9%) Semiconductor Assembly Process Dicing Die Attach Wire Bond Packaging** Plating Leadframe Assembly Substrate Wire Bond Assembly Substrate Flip Chip Assembly/TCB Wafer Level Packaging Flip Chip Assembly/Fan Out Source: VLSI June 2020

Includes Molding, Trim and Form and Singulation Systems August 2020 9 Operational Profile Duiven & Drunen, (The Netherlands) Steinhausen, Radfeld, (Austria) (Switzerland) Chandler Suzhou Chengdu Korea Leshan Shanghai Taiwan Shenzhen Sales Office Production Site Sales, Production and R&D Site ThailandPhilippines Malaysia Singapore LTM June 30, 2020 • Development activities in Europe Europe/NA Asia Revenue (MMs) € 83.3 20.9% € 314.4 79.1% • Production in Asia • Sales/service activities in Asia, US and Europe Headcount 503 29.7% 1,188 70.3% August 2020 10 Summary Financials Year Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2019 H1-19H1-20 (€ millions, except share data) Revenue 592.8 525.3 356.2 174.1 215.6 % seq. change 58% -11% -32% +24% Gross margin 57.1% 56.8% 55.8% 55.9% 59.7% EBITDA 222.8 187.7 111.7 49.7 77.1 Pretax income 199.2 154.9 78.1 32.7 61.9 Net income 173.2 136.3 81.3 28.4 53.7 Net margin 29.2% 25.9% 22.8% 16.3% 24.9% EPS (diluted) (a) 2.17 1.68 1.06 0.39 0.74 EPS (basic) (a) 2.32 1.83 1.12 0.38 0.69 Dividend per share (a) 2.32 1.67 1.01 Net cash 247.6 199.4 130.3 86.1 93.6 Adjusted for 2:1 stock split in May 2018 August 2020 Long term, step function revenue growth in cyclical business Last peak reached in 2017 at € 592.8 million H1-20 business prospects have surprised to the upside Renewed mobile investment for next cycle

Increased Chinese investment since H2-19

H2-19 Continued logic/AI/cloud expansion

H1-20 revenue and orders +23.8% and 32.5% vs. H1-19

revenue and orders +23.8% and 32.5% vs. H1-19 COVID-19 and US/China issues clouding assembly market recovery Strong margins and profit potential Quarterly gross margins of 55%+ achieved in 2018-2019 downturn

2018-2019 downturn 62% gross margin achieved in Q2-20 with market position, product mix and labor efficiency

Q2-20 with market position, product mix and labor efficiency Opex management creates significant operating leverage

H1-20 net margin rose to 24.9% vs. 16.3% in H1-19

net margin rose to 24.9% vs. 16.3% in H1-19 Peer leading financial metrics through market cycles Improved cash generation supports shareholder friendly capital allocation policy 11 Solid Liquidity Position to Help Navigate Uncertain Environment Cash and Deposits Net Cash Q2-20 vs. Q1-20 • Net cash decreased by € 54.7 million (-36.9%) 600 to € 93.6 million 527.8 • Principally due to: 507.5 € 122.4 MM € 73.5 MM • - € 73.5 million dividends paid 500 475.5 Dividend Dividend • - € 4.3 million capitalized R&D 2018 2019 • - € 3.1 million share repurchases 427.6 408.4 • Partial offset: + € 22.9 million cash from 400 361.7 383.7 366.6 operations € millions 304.8 • € 7.0 million 2016 Convertible Notes converted 300 • € 118 million remains outstanding 247.6 229.7 Q2-20 vs. Q2-19 200 199.4 • + € 7.5 million (+8.7%) 168.1 148.3 130.3 € 150 million 0.75% Convertible Notes issued in 100 106.9 93.6 86.1 July 2020 • Bolsters liquidity 0 • Provides flexibility for strategic initiatives, acquisitions and capital allocation 2016 2017 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 August 2020 12 Revenue and Gross Margin Cycles Since 2006 € millions Revenue Gross Margin 700 600 59.5% 593 56.8% 55.8% 500 51.1% 400 424 -40.0% 39.5% 379 300 34.1% 356 +20.6% 302 318 4 year 351 averages 264 200 164 100 191 0 Gross Margin 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% * Nine months assuming midpoint of Q3-20 guidance. August 2020 13 Increased Profitability vs. Last Industry Cycle € millions Trough 2015 2019 € millions Post Trough Nine Months 2016 Nine Months 2020E* 350 300 349.2 +2.0%356.2 25.8% 91.9 350 140 120 100 Income 300 80 160 140 318.1 120 +12.7% 32.3% Income 100 102.7 Revenue 250 200 +58.7% 16.6% 57.9 Revenue Operating Income 60 Operating Revenue 250 40 20 0 200 282.3 +85.4% 80 Operating 19.6% 60 55.4 40 20 0 Revenue Operating Income * Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20 August 2020 14 Increased Through Cycle Returns vs. Peers Gross Margin Variance 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD 2016/ 2020 Besi 51.0% 57.1% 56.8% 55.8% 59.7% +8.7% ASMPT 43.4% 47.9% 45.9% 41.1% 42.2% -1.2% (Backend) K&S* 44.8% 47.2% 46.1% 47.1% 46.0% +1.2% Operating Margin Variance 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD 2016/ 2020 Besi 20.0% 35.3% 32.9% 25.8% 31.2% +11.2% ASMPT 20.6% 25.1% 21.7% 6.8% 11.4% -9.2% (Backend) K&S* 6.2% 14.7% 6.3% 1.4% 7.3% +1.1% * On fiscal year basis except for LTM and YTD, which are on a calendar year basis. Return on Average Equity 50.0% 40.0% 30.0% Besi 20.0% 10.0% ASMPT K&S* 0.0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM Besi 19.3% 44.5% 33.8% 24.3% 29.9% ASMPT 16.9% 27.4% 18.8% 5.2% 7.2% K&S* 6.2% 14.7% 6.3% 1.4% 6.0% August 2020 15 Business Model Objectives Revenue Addressable Market Share Gross Margin Net Margin Headcount Split August 2020 Objectives € 800MM 40%+ 55-60% 30-35% 80% Asia/20% Euro 16 Capital Allocation Trends € millions 209.5 200 35.5 Dividends 167.1 Share Repurchases 150 44.7 100 88.8 174.0 79.7 67.4 23.5 6.2 22.0 122.4 50 65.3 73.5 45.4 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 8% 33% 26% 17% 27% 67% 74% 83% 73% 92% * Share purchases included as of June 30, 2020 August 2020 € 732.6 million distributions since 2011:

€ 79.7 million YTD including May dividend

€ 73.3 million shares repurchased under current € 75 million authorization

Average price of € 22.58 7.3 million shares in Treasury at average price of € 15.48 (9.1%/shares outstanding)

Share repurchase program extended and increased

Extended to October 30, 2021 Increased by € 50 million to € 125 million

17 II. MARKET August 2020 18 Assembly Equipment Market Trends Assembly Equipment Market 5.0 Market Size YoY Growth Rate 50% 4.5 4.3 4.2 4.6 3.6 billions 4.0 3.1 3.5 3.0 3.3 30% 3.0 10% 25.8% 11.3% 15.6% 12.5% 9.5% 9.7% US$ 2.0 -10% -2.5% 1.0 -15.9% -30% 0.0 -31.5% -50% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Source: VLSI June 15, 2020 • VLSI 2020 forecast back to pre COVID-19 Besi Revenue estimate • +11.3% in 2020 Revenue YoY Growth Rate • Reversal from -8.3% April forecast 600 592.8 525.3 70% • Multiyear growth 2019 to 2023 (+53% 57.9% millions 375.4 50% total) 400 349.2 356.2 20.6% 30% 263.8 318.1 • Market fundamentals very strong 7.5% 10% • 5G could be game changer € 200 • Mobile makers pack more -7.8% -11.4% -10% -30% features/functionality into handsets -32.2% • WAHE further advances Cloud, AI and 0 -50% logic applications 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 9mo-2019 9mo-2020* • Chinese want semi independence * Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20 August 2020 19 Semi Equipment Climate Index Changed Significantly in H1-20 Source: VLSI June 24, 2020 August 2020 20 Besi Market Share Trends 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Assembly Market ($MM) $3,148 $3,541 $4,453 $4,343 $2,974 Besi Market Share 12.3% 11.8% 15.0% 13.8% 13.4% Addressable Market ($MM) $1,271 $1,506 $1,940 $1,848 $ 1,247 Besi Market Share 29.9% 27.6% 34.2% 32.4% 32.0% Die Attach 35.5% 34.2% 42.0% 38.6% 37.5% Packaging & Plating 21.1% 17.6% 18.8% 21.4% 22.1% Percentage of 2017 2018 2019 Total Revenue Die Attach 81.6% 76.4% 75.6% Packaging 15.2% 19.2% 19.6% Plating 3.2% 4.4% 4.8% VLSI updated market data in May 2020

Besi addressable market share relatively stable between 2018 and 2019 Source: VLSI May 2020 and Besi estimates August 2020 21 Move to Digital Society Helps Drive Advanced Packaging Growth August 2020 22 Advanced Packaging Critical to Next Generation Applications Mobile Revolution Mobile internet

Messaging

Social media

Shared economy

Gaming

Geo-location

Audio/video

Auto electronics Digital Society Smart mfg, cities, mobility and homes

5G mobile/wearable devices

Artificial intelligence

Driverless cars

Data mining

Cloud servers

High performance Computing

IoT

VR/AR

MEMS Greater Miniaturization Higher Greater Accuracy Complexity Die Bond Packaging Datacon 8800 TC Fico AMS-LM Datacon 8800 CHAMEO fan-out Fico Singulation Line Esec DB2009 FML Wafer Molding Esec DB2100 Fico Compact Line - X Lower Power Increased Consumption Density Higher Performance August 2020 23 Requiring Increased Density, Higher Accuracy and Smaller Form Factors for Next Generation Devices Front End Transistor scaling

Lithography

New structures 3D 100 NM 10 1 0.1 2010 2015 2020 2025 2030 Logic Metal Pitch Edge Placement Accuracy Source: Samsung Node Name Source: ASML 3D Conference 2020 Back End Assembly More contacts

Smaller pitches

Thinner/denser more complex packages From Simple Wire Bond To BGA/Flip Chip To Complex 3D Structures With To Complex Chiplet Based • Stacked structures Tsvs,microbumps And Thin Dies Structures And More Dense 3D Contacts With Hybrid Bonding • WLP/FOWLP packages August 2020 24 Advanced Packaging Unit Volume and Market Share Are Increasing Advanced Packaging Silicon Demand Growth & Market Share 2011 - 2023 55 50% 43% 45 40% 41% 38% 39% 40% 36% 37% Eq. 34% % 35 32% 300MMwafers,M 31% ShareMarketAP 26% 30% 25 19% 20% 15 13% • Assembly process step now important gating item • Specifications more like front-end • Advanced packaging applications have grown significantly since 2010 • Currently, estimated 38% of wafers use advanced packaging interconnects • Leading growth segment of assembly equipment market 5 10% • Flip chip and WLP are leading AP assembly processes next five years 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 0% Flip Chip Wafer Level Packaging Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging TSV (3D & 2.5D) Advanced Packaging Unit Market Share (%) Source: VLSI February 2020 August 2020 25 Besi Portfolio Well Positioned by Node Size and Accuracy 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Estimated % of 2019 Revenue Accuracy Size Micron NM 25% 10+ 28+ 20% 10 28 40% 7 17 15% 3 10 Typical Application Besi Equipment Automotive, SiP Die Attach Packaging Power Plating IOT Die Attach Packaging General ICs Plating Computer, PC, Mobile Die Attach Cloud Computing Packaging High Performance Computing Die Attach Memory Packaging 75% of Besi equipment revenue advanced packaging as per VLSI definition

55% equipment revenue is < 7 micron accuracy and sub 17 nanometer

Most rapidly growing market segment August 2020 26 Besi End User Markets 2019 % of Revenue Ind'l/LED 9% Automotive Mobile Internet Devices 17% 32% Spares/Service 20% Computer, PCs 22% Source: Company Estimates August 2020 Mobile Internet, Computing and Automotive are largest end markets

Estimated 71% of revenue in 2019 Percentages vary p.a. based on customer roadmaps

Mobile is largest market

% varies based on timing and success of new product introductions

Computing growth due to increased demand for high end logic, cloud and memory solutions

Growth in automotive reflects ever increasing electronic content

Spares/service: 20% of 2019 revenue

Growth in installed base Less volatile revenue stream

27 Key End User Market Growth Drivers Mobile Internet Computing Automotive 5G Ramp Underway Development Continues Despite Digital Society Accelerating Increasing Mobile Content & Features Near-Term Weakness Cloud Infrastructure Autonomous Driving HPC/VisionLidar 5G subscriptions expected to reach 2.5 Medical Work at Home Electrification Charging Economy billion by 2025 vs. 0.2 billion in 2020 Infrastructure August 2020 28 Current Technology Roadmap • IDMs investing in Customers next generation devices 5G Applications Artificial Intelligence Cloud Infrastructure Advanced Logic and • Increasing R&DMemory Apps activities Besi Highly focused per customer roadmaps August 2020 2020 Development Activities Shipped first nano-accurate hybrid die bonding system with excellent initial results

nano-accurate hybrid die bonding system with excellent initial results Ongoing development of MicroLED applications

Next generation TCB system nearing completion

Next-generation soft solder and plating systems for automotive and power applications 29 Hybrid Die Bonding: Next Generation Bonding Technology Higher accuracy, more dense contact technology WIRE BOND FLIP CHIP FAN OUT and WLCSP TCB BONDING 1975 1995 2012 2010 100-55 µm sides only Pitch 150-80 µm Pitch 80-25 µm Source:Amkor Source:Amkor Source: Infineon Source:Micron Epoxy Die Bond Create Bump on Die Create Fan Out Wafer Create Micro Pillar Flip Chip and overmolding dies TCB Bond Wire Bond Reflow Create RDL Layer direct Underfill Mold Underfill Bumps Mold Mold No use of substrate August 2020 HYBRID BONDING 2018 NEW DtW Pitch < 20µm Source:Xperi Create Cu Bond Pad Hybrid Bond Anneal Mold 30 MicroLED: Another Emerging Growth Opportunity Watches and Phones, Automotive IT VR and AR Applications Larger Size TV and TV+ Mass Transfer Of Individual MicroLEDs Very precise placement over wide area

First system delivered and accepted

Interest from additional potential customers Monolithic Based MicroLEDs Solutions  Utilizing Besi's next generation TCB or Hybrid Bonding System  Potential application: AR or VR glasses Requires Substantial Productivity Improvements Prior To Mass Commercialization August 2020 31 III. OUTLOOK AND SUMMARY August 2020 32 Guidance Q3-20 € in millions Q2-20 Revenue € 124.3 Gross Margin 62.0% Operating Expenses € 28.6 August 2020 Q3-20 Seasonal Revenue Trends Q3E/Q2 -10% Average decline (-16.3%) - -25% - 17.5% -3.2% -27.6% 58% - 60% -6.3% -13.5% -30.8% • Besi quarterly revenue development influenced by -10% seasonal trends • Orders typically ramp in H1 and decline - -15% -15% sequentially in each of Q3 and Q4 Sequential decrease in line with 16.3% average Q2-Q3 decline past 5 years

Q2-Q3 decline past 5 years Assumes midpoint of guidance for Q3-20

33 Summary Assembly market Long term secular Disciplined Market presence ever more critical trends drive strategic focus has grown via key in semiconductor advanced has created an IDM customers value chain packaging growth industry leader and supply chains Asian production Tech leadership Attractive capital and scalable expansion has model have allocation policy been a game resulted in rewards changer benchmark shareholders financial returns August 2020 34 Attachments Original document

