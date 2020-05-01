BE Semiconductor Industries N : Presentation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, 30 April 2020
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
April 30, 2020
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019; and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Agenda
Company Overview
Market
Strategy
IV. Financial Review
Q1-20Results, Outlook & Summary
I. COMPANY OVERVIEW
Summary Financials 2017 - 2019
€ millions except %
2018/19
2017
2018
2019
Variance
& EPS
Revenue
€ 592.8
€ 525.3
€ 356.2
-32.2%
Orders
€ 680.9
€ 483.1
€ 348.7
-27.8%
Gross Margin
57.1%
56.8%
55.8%
-1.0
Net Income
€ 173.2
€ 136.3
€ 81.3
-40.4%
Net Margin
29.2%
25.9%
22.8%
-3.1
EPS (Basic)*
€ 2.32
€ 1.83
€ 1.12
-38.8%
Net Cash
€ 247.6
€ 199.4
€ 130.3
-34.7%
* Adjusted for two for one stock split effected on May 4, 2018
Revenue and Gross Margin Cycles Since 2006
€ millions
Revenue
Gross Margin
Gross Margin
700
60%
56.8%
55.8%
600
500
400
4 year
300
averages
51.1%
50%
593
40%
39.5%
424
34.1%
379
356
30%
302
351
20%
164
191
10%
100
0
0%
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Attractive Gross Margins Maintained
Revenue
Gross Margin
180
170
159
161
100%
160
153
155
Downturn
90%
140
117
80%
120
109
110
€ millions
Margin %
100
94
93
93
93
90
92
70%
81
80
79
58.7%
58.0%
60%
55.7%
57.3%
56.3%
56.5%
56.5%
56.4%
55.9%
56.0%
56.3%
Gross
55.1%
53.2%
60
50.9%
49.2%
50.5%
50%
40
20
40%
0
Q1-16
Q2-16
Q3-16
Q4-16
Q1-17
Q2-17
Q3-17
Q4-17
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
30%
Overhead Alignment With Market Cycles
millions
140
Baseline Opex Trends 2015-2019
45%
120
113.7
40%
Baseline Operating Expense
94.8
96.9
35%
100
30%
Opex/Revenues
80
27.1%
27.2%
25%
60
19.2%
20%
40
15%
10%
20
5%
0
0%
2015
2017
2019
Baseline Opex
Baseline Opex/Revenues
Overhead aligned with order patterns
Substantial operating leverage in business model
Increased Profitability vs. Last Market Downturn
2015
2019
€ millions
+2.0%
350
356.2
349.2
25.8%
Revenue
300
91.9
+58.7%
16.6%
57.9
250
200
Revenue
Operating Income
140
120
100
Income
80
Operating
60
40
20
0
Attractive Capital Allocation. € 167.1 Million Distributions in 2019.
729.5* Million Since 2011.
€ millions
250
Dividends
Share Repurchases
200
209.5
35.5
167.1
150
44.7
100
88.8
174.0
76.6
67.4
23.5
3.1
60.4
122.4
50
3.5
22.0
56.9
65.3
73.5
45.4
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020*
6%
33%
26%
17%
27%
4%
94%
67%
74%
83%
73%
96%
* Assumes proposed 2019 dividend payment of € 1.01 per share and share repurchases through March 31, 2020.
Primary Valuation Drivers (2019)
Leading LTM Profit, Cash Flow and ROE Metrics
Worst
BESI
Peer
Revenue Growth
-36.7%
-36.7%
-32.2%
-24.4%
-13.3%-12.4%
Gross Margin
24.6%
24.6%
41.1%
47.5%
55.8%
60.1%
Operating Margin
2.0%
2.0%
3.9%
6.8%
24.6%
25.9%
Net Margin
1.6%
3.9%
18.9%
1.6%
3.3%
22.8%
CFO/Revenue
-9.2%
17.8%18.5%
-9.2%
6.6%
33.7%
ROE
1.5%
1.5% 2.2%
5.2%
11.9%
24.2%
ASM Pacific
Towa
K&S
Besi
Disco
Source: Bloomberg Consensus April 8, 2020, ASM PT backend segment information used for revenue, gross margin and operating margins
Peer
-12.4%
60.1%
25.9%
22.8%
33.7%
24.2%
11
Total Shareholder Return Outpaces Peers and SOX Index In 2019 And For Past Five Years
2019 Total Shareholder Return
Total Cumulative Shareholder Return
Besi vs. SOX Index
Besi vs. Peer Group & SOX Index
2015-2019
Besi
Peer Group Average
PHLX Semiconductor (SOX)
450%
120%
98.7%
400%
100%
350%
80%
71.3%
300%
66.5%
250%
60%
200%
40%
150%
100%
20%
50%
0%
0%
Besi Peer Group Average PHLX Semiconductor (SOX)
395.7%
218.5%
133.2%
Total shareholder return includes reinvestment of dividends
Besi returns calculated in EUR, Philadelphia SOX returns calculated in USD
Peer group average consists of Kulicke & Soffa, ASM PT, Disco Corp, Towa, Tokyo Seimitsu.
Source: Bloomberg
Shareholder Base Expanded
Market Profile
Symbol/
Index
Market
Cap*
Dividend
Policy
BESI
Euronext Midcap AMX
€ 2.0 billion ($ 2.1 billion)
Pay out40-100% of net income per annum
Avg. Daily Volume & Liquidity
(thousands)
1000
25,000
800
20,000
600
15,000
Volume
400
10,000
200
5,000
0
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Avg Vol * Avg Price (€ thousands)
Share
Ownership
* As of March 31, 2020 ** Besi estimates
Top 10 Shareholders**
100%
By Geography
(% of shares outstanding)
90%
Unidentified
15%
Europe
70%
80%
15%
ex. NL
56%
21%
60%
70%
48%
23%
50%
60%
27%
NL
41%
20%
40%
50%
18%
30%
40%
16%
UK
20%
30%
22%
10%
20%
31%
35%
US
0%
10%
20%
2017
2018
2019
0%
2017
2018
2019
II. MARKET
Assembly Equipment Market Trends
Assembly Equipment Market
5.0
Market Size
YoY Growth Rate
50%
4.4
4.3
3.7
3.9
4.0
3.5
3.6
30%
billions
3.1
3.0
2.8
3.0
27.3%
10%
22.9%
25.8%
12.5%
9.2%
US$
2.0
-10%
-2.5%
-8.3%
-16.5%
1.0
-30%
-29.3%
0.0
-50%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Source: VLSI April 2020
Besi Revenue
Revenue
YoY Growth Rate
600
592.8
525.3
100%
€ millions
378.8
375.4
57.9%
400
48.6%
349.2
356.2
50%
200
7.5%
0%
-7.8%
-11.4%
-32.2%
0
-50%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
VLSI revised 2019 forecast to-29.3% from more optimistic view at start of 2019
2020 forecast upturn of 10.3% downgraded to-8.3% in April due to COVID-19
