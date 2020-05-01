BE Semiconductor Industries N : Presentation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, 30 April 2020 0 05/01/2020 | 05:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING April 30, 2020 Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019; and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. April 30, 2020 2 Agenda Company Overview Market Strategy IV. Financial Review Q1-20 Results, Outlook & Summary April 30, 2020 3 I. COMPANY OVERVIEW April 30, 2020 4 Summary Financials 2017 - 2019 € millions except % 2018/19 2017 2018 2019 Variance & EPS Revenue € 592.8 € 525.3 € 356.2 -32.2% Orders € 680.9 € 483.1 € 348.7 -27.8% Gross Margin 57.1% 56.8% 55.8% -1.0 Net Income € 173.2 € 136.3 € 81.3 -40.4% Net Margin 29.2% 25.9% 22.8% -3.1 EPS (Basic)* € 2.32 € 1.83 € 1.12 -38.8% Net Cash € 247.6 € 199.4 € 130.3 -34.7% * Adjusted for two for one stock split effected on May 4, 2018 April 30, 2020 5 Revenue and Gross Margin Cycles Since 2006 € millions Revenue Gross Margin Gross Margin 700 60% 56.8% 55.8% 600 500 400 4 year 300 averages 51.1% 50% 593 40% 39.5% 424 34.1% 379 356 30% 302 351 20% 164 191 10% 100 0 0% 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 April 30, 2020 6 Attractive Gross Margins Maintained Revenue Gross Margin 180 170 159 161 100% 160 153 155 Downturn 90% 140 117 80% 120 109 110 € millions Margin % 100 94 93 93 93 90 92 70% 81 80 79 58.7% 58.0% 60% 55.7% 57.3% 56.3% 56.5% 56.5% 56.4% 55.9% 56.0% 56.3% Gross 55.1% 53.2% 60 50.9% 49.2% 50.5% 50% 40 20 40% 0 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 30% April 30, 2020 7 Overhead Alignment With Market Cycles millions

140 Baseline Opex Trends 2015-2019 45% 120 113.7 40% Baseline Operating Expense 94.8 96.9 35% 100 30% Opex/Revenues 80 27.1% 27.2% 25% 60 19.2% 20% 40 15% 10% 20 5% 0 0% 2015 2017 2019 Baseline Opex Baseline Opex/Revenues Overhead aligned with order patterns

Substantial operating leverage in business model April 30, 2020 8 Increased Profitability vs. Last Market Downturn 2015 2019 € millions +2.0% 350 356.2 349.2 25.8% Revenue 300 91.9 +58.7% 16.6% 57.9 250 200 Revenue Operating Income 140 120 100 Income 80 Operating 60 40 20 0 April 30, 2020 9 Attractive Capital Allocation. € 167.1 Million Distributions in 2019. 729.5* Million Since 2011. € millions 250 Dividends Share Repurchases 200 209.5 35.5 167.1 150 44.7 100 88.8 174.0 76.6 67.4 23.5 3.1 60.4 122.4 50 3.5 22.0 56.9 65.3 73.5 45.4 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 6% 33% 26% 17% 27% 4% 94% 67% 74% 83% 73% 96% * Assumes proposed 2019 dividend payment of € 1.01 per share and share repurchases through March 31, 2020. April 30, 2020 10 Primary Valuation Drivers (2019) Leading LTM Profit, Cash Flow and ROE Metrics Worst BESI Peer Revenue Growth -36.7% -36.7% -32.2% -24.4% -13.3%-12.4% Gross Margin 24.6% 24.6% 41.1% 47.5% 55.8% 60.1% Operating Margin 2.0% 2.0% 3.9% 6.8% 24.6% 25.9% Net Margin 1.6% 3.9% 18.9% 1.6% 3.3% 22.8% CFO/Revenue -9.2% 17.8%18.5% -9.2% 6.6% 33.7% ROE 1.5% 1.5% 2.2% 5.2% 11.9% 24.2% ASM Pacific Towa K&S Besi Disco Source: Bloomberg Consensus April 8, 2020, ASM PT backend segment information used for revenue, gross margin and operating margins April 30, 2020 Best Peer -12.4% 60.1% 25.9% 22.8% 33.7% 24.2% 11 Total Shareholder Return Outpaces Peers and SOX Index In 2019 And For Past Five Years 2019 Total Shareholder Return Total Cumulative Shareholder Return Besi vs. SOX Index Besi vs. Peer Group & SOX Index 2015-2019 Besi Peer Group Average PHLX Semiconductor (SOX) 450% 120% 98.7% 400% 100% 350% 80% 71.3% 300% 66.5% 250% 60% 200% 40% 150% 100% 20% 50% 0% 0% Besi Peer Group Average PHLX Semiconductor (SOX) 395.7% 218.5% 133.2% Total shareholder return includes reinvestment of dividends

Besi returns calculated in EUR, Philadelphia SOX returns calculated in USD

Peer group average consists of Kulicke & Soffa, ASM PT, Disco Corp, Towa, Tokyo Seimitsu. Source: Bloomberg April 30, 2020 12 Shareholder Base Expanded Market Profile Symbol/ Index Market Cap* Dividend Policy BESI

Euronext Midcap AMX

€ 2.0 billion ($ 2.1 billion)

Pay out 40-100% of net income per annum Avg. Daily Volume & Liquidity (thousands) 1000 25,000 800 20,000 600 15,000 Volume 400 10,000 200 5,000 0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Avg Vol * Avg Price (€ thousands) Share Ownership * As of March 31, 2020 ** Besi estimates Top 10 Shareholders** 100% By Geography (% of shares outstanding) 90% Unidentified 15% Europe 70% 80% 15% ex. NL 56% 21% 60% 70% 48% 23% 50% 60% 27% NL 41% 20% 40% 50% 18% 30% 40% 16% UK 20% 30% 22% 10% 20% 31% 35% US 0% 10% 20% 2017 2018 2019 0% 2017 2018 2019 April 30, 2020 13 II. MARKET April 30, 2020 14 Assembly Equipment Market Trends Assembly Equipment Market 5.0 Market Size YoY Growth Rate 50% 4.4 4.3 3.7 3.9 4.0 3.5 3.6 30% billions 3.1 3.0 2.8 3.0 27.3% 10% 22.9% 25.8% 12.5% 9.2% US$ 2.0 -10% -2.5% -8.3% -16.5% 1.0 -30% -29.3% 0.0 -50% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Source: VLSI April 2020 Besi Revenue Revenue YoY Growth Rate 600 592.8 525.3 100% € millions 378.8 375.4 57.9% 400 48.6% 349.2 356.2 50% 200 7.5% 0% -7.8% -11.4% -32.2% 0 -50% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 VLSI revised 2019 forecast to -29.3% from more optimistic view at start of 2019

-29.3% from more optimistic view at start of 2019 2020 forecast upturn of 10.3% downgraded to -8.3% in April due to COVID-19

-8.3% in April due to COVID-19 Assumes economic activity regains traction in Q3-20

Q3-20 Strong rebound from depressed levels anticipated in 2021 and 2022 April 30, 2020 15 Move to Digital Society Helps Drive Advanced Packaging Growth April 30, 2020 16 Expansion of Cloud Infrastructure and Connected Devices Also Aids Growth April 30, 2020 17 Besi Portfolio Well Positioned For Assembly Requirements of Next Generation Applications 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Estimated % of 2019 Revenue Accuracy Size Micron NM 25% 10+ 28+ 20% 10 28 40% 7 18 15% 3 10 Typical Application Besi Equipment Automotive, SiP Die Attach Packaging Power Plating IOT Die Attach Packaging General ICs Plating Computer, PC, Mobile Die Attach Cloud Computing Packaging High Performance Computing Die Attach Memory Packaging 75% of Besi equipment revenue advanced packaging as per VLSI definition

55% equipment revenue is < 7 micron accuracy and sub 18 nanometer

Most rapidly growing market segment April 30, 2020 18 III. STRATEGY April 30, 2020 19 Besi Strategy Besi Strategy Increase Enhance Pursue CSR Acquire Reward Maintain best scalability of strategy market companies with Shareholders in class manufacturing balancing presence in complementary via capital technology model. business with addressable technologies allocation leadership Reduce social/ecological markets and products policy structural costs responsibilities April 30, 2020 20 2019 End User Application Trends 35% 30% 2019 % of Revenue 32% Mobile Internet, Computing and Automotive largest end markets

Estimated 71% of revenue in 2019 % vary p.a. based on customer roadmaps

25% 22% •Mobile is largest market 20% 20% • Varies based on timing/success of new 17% 15% features and product introductions •Computing growth due to increased 9% 10% demand for high end logic, cloud and 5% memory solutions 0% •Growth in automotive reflects ever increasing electronic content •Spares/service: 20% of 2019 revenue • Growth in installed base • Less volatile revenue stream Source: Company Estimates April 30, 2020 21 Business Model Objectives Revenue Addressable Market Share Gross Margin Net Margin Headcount Split April 30, 2020 Objectives € 800MM 40%+ 55-60% 30-35% 80% Asia/20% Euro 22 Strategic Plan Update Revenue Initiatives Cost Initiatives Customer: Supply Chain: • Expand partnership with next-generation • Increased production/supply chain flexibility: leaders to gain share MY, CHN, SGP • Exploit opportunities for hybrid bonding, micro • Vendor consolidation and volume discounts LED, memory/TCB, solar plating • Increased common parts Service/Support Product Design: • Sustain operational and service excellence to • Cost reduction with each new generation support installed base growth • Reduce number of platforms • Grow spares/service business • Increase standardization • Cost down engineering Research and Development Headcount • Organize R&D group to support revenue • Continue West to East transfer objectives April 30, 2020 23 Progress on CSR Agenda CSR Highlights 2019  Reduced packaging, energy, waste, and water usage  Installed solar panels at Malaysia facility Environmental  Developed system to better assess sustainability in Footprint product design  Received MISA '19 Audience Award for solar panel efficiency  Implemented video conferencing system to reduce travel Human Resources  New management training, governance and e- learning programs  Achieved RBA gold status Supply Chain  Increased supply chain compliance with RoHs standards April 30, 2020 CSR Objectives 2020 Review sustainability strategy Improve reporting and KPI monitoring Upscale sustainability initiatives 24 Reductions in Besi's Environmental Impact GWh Energy Usage 1817.7 (15.8%) 16 14.9 14 12 2017 2019 Waste Usage 200 183 175 tons (13.1)% 159 150 125 2017 2019 Water Usage 35 32.6 (16.3%) ³thousands)(inm 30 27.3 25 20 2017 2019 April 30, 2020 25 IV. FINANCIAL REVIEW April 30, 2020 26 Solid 2019 Performance In Challenging Market 2018/2019 Comparison 600 Revenue Net Margin € 525.3 550 32.2% 500 € 356.2 450 Gross Margin 400 56.8% - 1.0 points 55.8% OPEX millions) 350 € 125.7 MM - 15.0% € 106.9 MM 1,759 - 163 1,596 300 Headcount (€ Effective Tax Rate Revenue 250 12.1% - 16.2 points (4.1%) 200 25.9% - 3.1 points 22.8% 150 € 11.6 100 € 136.3 50 € 69.7 0 2018 2019* Includes € 11.6 million tax benefit at Besi Switzerland in Q4-19 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Net margin % April 30, 2020 27 Key Financial Metrics 2015 - 2019 Revenue & Gross Margin 700 600 593 64% 500 356.2 millions€ 400 349 58% 57.1% MarginGross 300 55.8% 200 52% 100 48.8% 0 46% 2015 2017 2019 Revenue Gross Margin Baseline Net Income Opex 140 129.2 200 45% 120 112.5 15.5 180 173.2 40% 106.9 160 100 17.7 10.0 140 35% 80 120 30% millions€ millions€ 29.2% 81.3 60 25% 100 113.7 80 22.8% 94.8 96.9 60 49.0 40 20% 40 20 20 14.0% 15% 0 0 10% 2015 2017 2019 2015 2017 2019 Base Opex Other Operating Expenses Net Income Net Margin April 30, 2020 28 Flexible Asian Workforce Has Significantly Enhanced Scalability Fixed Headcount 2,000 100% 1,724 1,692 1,626 1,800 1,549 1,605 1,546 1,534 90% 1,600 80% 1,400 Headcount 73% 72% 72% 70% 1,200 71% 71% 70% 67% 1,000 60% 800 50% 600 40% 400 200 33% 29% 29% 30% 30% 27% 28% 28% 0 20% 2016 2017 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Europe/NA Fixed HC Asia Fixed HC Asia % Europe/NA % Total Headcount 2,500 20% 18% 2,040 2,000 16% 1,759 1,716 1,669 316 1,695 1,634 1,596 Totalof%Temp 14% 67 Headcount 69 111 120 88 6% 62 1,500 12% 1,222 10% 1,000 1,041 1,230 1,174 1,155 1,093 1,081 8% 500 4% 508 502 462 452 450 453 453 2% 0 0% 2016 2017 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Europe/NA Fixed HC Asia Fixed HC Temporary HC Temp % of Total Headcount adjusted in downturn:

25.3% reduction from Q1-18 peak to Q4-19 Focus on SG&A structure currently

Asian HC rationalized in 2019 post large 2015-2018 ramp

2015-2018 ramp Both fixed and temporary workers

European and NA fixed HC has declined:

-37.3% since 2011 -16.0% vs. 2015 Stable in 2019 due to R&D ramp

April 30, 2020 29 Cash Generation Trends € millions % of Revenue 200 Total Cash Flow from Operations 184.1 180 As % of Revenue 168.2 160 140 120.1 120 98.7 35.0% 100 33.7% 86.5 28.4% 8026.3% 24.8% 60 40 20 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 April 30, 2020 30 V. Q1-20 RESULTS, OUTLOOK AND SUMMARY April 30, 2020 31 Q1-20 Operating Profit Exceeds Expectations Revenue, Orders and Net Income Rebound vs. Q1-19 Guidance € millions Q1-20* Q1-20 ∆ Q4-19 ∆ Q1-19 Revenue -10% - +10%* 91.3 -1.2% +12.2% Orders 118.6 +18.0% +42.2% Gross Margin 54%-56% 56.7% +0.4 +0.8 Opex +35% - +40%* 33.0 +31.0% +7.5% Net Income 13.9 -58.8%** +46.3% EPS Basic 0.19 -59.6%** +46.2% Net Cash 148.3 +13.8% -35.4% As compared to Q4-19

Q4-19 Q4-19 included € 11.6 million tax benefit at Besi's Swiss operations April 30, 2020 32 Strong Liquidity Position Cash and Deposits Net Cash 600 •Strong cash flow generation during downturn: 527.8 •Net cash of € 130.3 million at year end 507.5 •Includes € 167.1 million of dividends and share € 122.4 MM repurchases 500 475.5 Dividend 2018 •Net cash increased to € 148.3 million at Q1-20 427.6 408.4 •Improved working capital management and faster 400 361.7 383.7 cycle times millions 300 • Convertible debt: 304.8 •Attractive funding to help finance growth: € •€ 300 million (2 issues/1.33% blended rate) 247.6 229.7 •4.5 year blended average maturity 200 199.4 157.8 168.1 • Revolving credit facility: 148.3 136.5 130.3 •€ 80 million expandable to € 136 million 100 106.9 86.1 •5-year term extendable to 7 years •Consolidates subsidiary credit lines at N.V. 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 April 30, 2020 33 Semi Equipment Recovery Changed Markedly at End of Q1-20 Source: VLSI April 2020 Source: VLSI February 2020 April 30, 2020 34 COVID-19 Update Besi operating with varying restrictions Headcount: nearly 70% located in Asia

Malaysia: Deemed essential business. Permitted to resume full operations recently

Fully operational China

Singapore: Deemed essential business. Open but most staff working remotely

Adjusting Asian production as necessary according to local circumstances and regulations

Europe R&D, product management, sales working remotely Supply chain functioning Not optimally, but good enough

80% sourced in Asia

Dual sourcing strategy and inventory stocking of critical parts have lessened bottlenecks so far

Some non-critical components can cause delays Strong liquidity position, flexible Asian production and supply chain help Besi navigate COVID challenges April 30, 2020 35 Guidance Q2-20 in millions Revenue € 91.3 +5% - +25% Q1-20Q2-20 April 30, 2020 Gross Margin 56.7%56%-58% Q1-20Q2-20 -15% -15% Operating Expenses -10% € 33.0 - -15% Q1-20Q2-20 36 Summary Assembly market Long term secular Disciplined Market presence ever more critical trends drive strategic focus has grown via key in semiconductor advanced has created an IDM customers value chain packaging growth industry leader and supply chains Asian production Tech leadership Attractive capital and scalable expansion has model have allocation policy been a game resulted in rewards changer benchmark shareholders financial returns April 30, 2020 37 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING April 30, 2020 April 30, 2020 38 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BE Semiconductor Industries NV published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 21:38:09 UTC 0 Latest news on BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIE 05:39p BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Presentation Annual General Meeting of Sharehold.. PU 04/30 BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting.. PU 04/30 EUROPE : European shares fall from 7-week peak on ECB, earnings upset RE 04/30 BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q1-20 Results GL 04/30 BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Q1-20 Results. Revenue of  91.3 Milli.. PU 04/24 BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Pr.. PU 04/23 BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results Release, Co.. PU 04/15 BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Pr.. PU 04/02 BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Pr.. PU 03/30 BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. : Crossing thresholds CO