Be Think Solve Execute S p A : Approves 2019 Results

Significant events after December 31, 2019

The first part of the year saw a good start to the activities with strong positive pressure on the human resources market. Demand is strong and not currently impacted by the Covid19 outbreak.

In line with the DPCM of 09/03/20, most of the Group works in "smartworking" mode and the technological equipment to support remote operations has been enhanced. Continuity is guaranteed everywhere. Nearshoring sites have been activated, in case of any need, in the expertise centres in Poland and Romania, but at the moment there has been no reason for any transfer of activities. Be is also in constant contact with the authorities and health care providers to monitor the evolution of the measures necessary to contain the epidemic, with the health of its customers and employees as its top priority. As of the date of publication of this press release, there are no significant facts requiring market communication. The 2020 financial calendar, as communicated, is at the present time confirmed.

The whole Be Group will fully support the effort of the Italian country-system to return to the highest level of competitiveness as soon as possible.

Business outlook

The Group is totally focused on its core activities and the development of new business segments. In the first three months of the year, the main focus was therefore on the development of new activities and the enhancement of the clients eco-system, of human resources and of knowledge repository. The health emergency from Covid19 is further accelerating Be Group's redesigning of its processes with a view to a highly resilient business, with capacity to operate with a dispersed organization. At the moment we confirm 2020 targets and those of the Industrial Plan 2020-2022.

Profit allocation for the year

The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to allocate the profit of €

5,204,303.77 for the year 2019, as follows:

€ 260,215.19 to the Legal Reserve;

€ 4,944,088.58 as profits carried forward.

The Board of Directors also resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to distribute gross dividends equal to € 0.023 per share (excluding the treasury shares), against Profit carried forward. For the dividend, which will be made payable on May 20, 2020 - coupon detachment no. 10 on May 18, 2020 and record date May 19, 2020 - the dividend yield, calculated on the value of the last trading day in 2019, equals 1.83%.

2019 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

The Board of Directors further approved, pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016, the Consolidated Non- Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019, as distinct from the Annual Financial.

Pursuant to Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards), the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement contains a description of policies, performances and risks relating to significant

Be S.p.A.

