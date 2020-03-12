Be Think Solve Execute S p A : Filing of documentation

Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION March 12th, 2020 // Milan

Be: filing of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting of April 22nd, 2020

It is given notice that, today, it has been made available to the public at the registered office of Be Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A., at the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE", available at www.emarketstorage.com managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., and at the website www.be-tse.it, the following documentation:

notice to convene the Shareholders' Meeting;

proxy forms for the representation of shareholders at the Meeting;

explanatory report of the Directors on the items on the agenda of the Meeting;

information on the Share Capital;

guidelines on the size and composition of the Board of Directors under Article 1.C.1, letter h), of the Corporate Governance Code.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.

About Be

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. ("Be") is listed on the STAR segment of the Borsa Italiana and is a leading Italian player in the consulting sector, providing business consulting and information technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enables "Be" to advise leading global financial and insurance institutions on how to create and deliver value and boost business growth. "Be" has over 1,200 employees across Europe with offices in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine. In 2019 "Be" recorded revenues in the amount of € 152.3 million.

STOCK DATA GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2019) HEADQUARTER MAIN OFFICES Reuters code: BET.MI Total Revenues (Eur mln): 152.3 Rome Milan Bloomberg code: BET IM EBITDA (Eur mln): 25.9 London EBIT (Eur mln): 12.2 Munich SHAREHOLDERS DATA (as of 12.3.2020) EBT (Eur mln): 11.1 Frankfurt No. of ordinary shares (mln): 134.9 Net Profit (Eur mln): 6.1 Madrid Total no. of shares (mln): 134.9 Net Financial Position (Eur mln): (11.4) Wien Market cap. (Eur mln): 104.9 Varsaw Floating (%): 42.2 Bucharest Floating (Eur mln): 44.3 Kyiv Main Shareholder: T.I.P. Zurich

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it