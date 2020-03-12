Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/12 12:28:04 pm
0.793 EUR   -18.67%
Be Think Solve Execute S p A : Filing of documentation

03/12/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION

March 12th, 2020 // Milan

Be: filing of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting of April 22nd, 2020

It is given notice that, today, it has been made available to the public at the registered office of Be Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A., at the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE", available at www.emarketstorage.com managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., and at the website www.be-tse.it, the following documentation:

  • notice to convene the Shareholders' Meeting;
  • proxy forms for the representation of shareholders at the Meeting;
  • explanatory report of the Directors on the items on the agenda of the Meeting;
  • information on the Share Capital;
  • guidelines on the size and composition of the Board of Directors under Article 1.C.1, letter h), of the Corporate Governance Code.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.

About Be

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. ("Be") is listed on the STAR segment of the Borsa Italiana and is a leading Italian player in the consulting sector, providing business consulting and information technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enables "Be" to advise leading global financial and insurance institutions on how to create and deliver value and boost business growth. "Be" has over 1,200 employees across Europe with offices in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine. In 2019 "Be" recorded revenues in the amount of € 152.3 million.

STOCK DATA

GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2019)

HEADQUARTER

MAIN OFFICES

Reuters code:

BET.MI

Total Revenues (Eur mln):

152.3

Rome

Milan

Bloomberg code:

BET IM

EBITDA (Eur mln):

25.9

London

EBIT (Eur mln):

12.2

Munich

SHAREHOLDERS DATA (as of 12.3.2020)

EBT (Eur mln):

11.1

Frankfurt

No. of ordinary shares (mln):

134.9

Net Profit (Eur mln):

6.1

Madrid

Total no. of shares (mln):

134.9

Net Financial Position (Eur mln):

(11.4)

Wien

Market cap. (Eur mln):

104.9

Varsaw

Floating (%):

42.2

Bucharest

Floating (Eur mln):

44.3

Kyiv

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

Zurich

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it | follow us on

1

Disclaimer

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 18:44:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 160 M
EBIT 2019 17,7 M
Net income 2019 9,85 M
Debt 2019 2,81 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 106 M
Technical analysis trends BE THINK, SOLVE, EXECUTE S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,43  €
Last Close Price 0,98  €
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Achermann Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Carlo Achermann President & Executive Director
Claudio Berretti Non-Executive Director
Anna Lambiase Non-Executive Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BE THINK, SOLVE, EXECUTE S.P.A.-20.63%145
VERISK ANALYTICS1.57%24 735
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-1.77%10 849
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-3.40%9 819
OTSUKA CORPORATION-0.44%8 127
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-3.35%5 217
