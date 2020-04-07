Be Think Solve Execute S p A : Filing of reports from subsidiary and associated companies

INVESTORS INFORMATION April 07th, 2020 // Milan

Be: summary statements of the last balance sheet from subsidiary and associated companies

Be, Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A. (the Company) announces that, pursuant to art. 77, paragraph 2-bis, of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and to art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code, the summary statements of the last financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries and associated are available to the public as of today's date and will be sent copies to shareholders who request them.

About Be

Be Group is listed in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The company provides Business Consulting and Information Technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading international financial and insurance institutions to create value and boost business growth. With more than 1,300 employees and branches in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2019 the Group recorded revenues in the amount of Euro 152.3 million.

STOCK DATA GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2019) HEADQUARTER MAIN OFFICES Reuters code: BET.MI Total Revenues (Eur mln): 152.3 Rome Milan Bloomberg code: BET IM EBITDA (Eur mln): 25.9 London EBIT (Eur mln): 12.2 Munich SHAREHOLDERS DATA EBT (Eur mln): 11.1 Frankfurt No. of ordinary shares (mln): 134.9 Net Profit (Eur mln): 6.1 Madrid Total no. of shares (mln): 134.9 Net Financial Position (Eur mln): (11.4) Wien Market cap. (Eur mln): 119.7 Varsaw Floating (%): 42.2 Bucharest Floating (Eur mln): 50,5 Kyiv Main Shareholder: T.I.P. Zurich

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it