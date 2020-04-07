Log in
Be Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A.

BE THINK, SOLVE, EXECUTE S.P.A.

(BET)
Be Think Solve Execute S p A : Filing of reports from subsidiary and associated companies

April 07th, 2020

Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION

April 07th, 2020 // Milan

Be: summary statements of the last balance sheet from subsidiary and associated companies

Be, Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A. (the Company) announces that, pursuant to art. 77, paragraph 2-bis, of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and to art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code, the summary statements of the last financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries and associated are available to the public as of today's date and will be sent copies to shareholders who request them.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.

About Be

Be Group is listed in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The company provides Business Consulting and Information Technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading international financial and insurance institutions to create value and boost business growth. With more than 1,300 employees and branches in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2019 the Group recorded revenues in the amount of Euro 152.3 million.

STOCK DATA

GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2019)

HEADQUARTER

MAIN OFFICES

Reuters code:

BET.MI

Total Revenues (Eur mln):

152.3

Rome

Milan

Bloomberg code:

BET IM

EBITDA (Eur mln):

25.9

London

EBIT (Eur mln):

12.2

Munich

SHAREHOLDERS DATA

EBT (Eur mln):

11.1

Frankfurt

No. of ordinary shares (mln):

134.9

Net Profit (Eur mln):

6.1

Madrid

Total no. of shares (mln):

134.9

Net Financial Position (Eur mln):

(11.4)

Wien

Market cap. (Eur mln):

119.7

Varsaw

Floating (%):

42.2

Bucharest

Floating (Eur mln):

50,5

Kyiv

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

Zurich

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it | follow us on

1

Disclaimer

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 07:02:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 160 M
EBIT 2019 17,7 M
Net income 2019 9,85 M
Debt 2019 2,81 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 112 M
Technical analysis trends BE THINK, SOLVE, EXECUTE S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,31  €
Last Close Price 0,85  €
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Achermann Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Carlo Achermann Chairman
Claudio Berretti Non-Executive Director
Anna Lambiase Non-Executive Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BE THINK, SOLVE, EXECUTE S.P.A.-26.98%130
VERISK ANALYTICS-1.07%22 730
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.0.35%9 512
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.07%8 650
OTSUKA CORPORATION-3.11%8 141
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.-4.60%5 684
