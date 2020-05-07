Be Think Solve Execute S p A : Q1 Results

Main consolidated results as of March 31st 2020

Total Revenues stood at €41.5M compared to €36.1M as of March 31st 2019. Business Consulting and ICT segments recorded total revenues equalling respectively €29.2M (€27.2M as of March 31st 2019) and €12.3M (€8.9M as of March 31st 2019) with ICT pulling volumes. Total Revenues by foreign subsidiaries totalled €13.7M (33% of Total Revenues), compared to €14.3M as of March 31st 2019, reflecting a more challenging environment outside home markets.

The Gross Operating Margin (EBITDA) was €6.3M, up 4.3% on March 31st 2019 (€6.0M), with an EBITDA margin of 15.1 % vs. 16.6% as of March 31st 2019 - reflecting an increase in lower margin ICT component in the business mix.

EBIT amounted to €4.0M, substantially unchanged from March 31st 2019 (€4.0M).

The Group pre-tax result (EBT) amounted to €3.4M, up 3.5% on March 31st 2019 (€3.3M).

Net Financial Debt, amounted to €23.7M, substantially unchanged compared to March 31st, 2019 (€23.9M) while it increased by €12.2M over December 31st 2019 (€11.4M) due to usual seasonal nature of Company's cash flow.

Significant events during the period

In March Be and ZDF of Federico Lucia, Italian artist and producer aka Fedez, have decided to join forces to create the market leader in production and distribution of digital content. "Dream of Ordinary Madness (Doom) Entertainment" is the new vehicle incorporating the spin-off of the activities of ZDF, Fedez's operational company.

The transaction is part of Be Group's strategy of developing a major digital engagement business area, with main focus on Europe's Financial Industry, dealing with talent research & development, image management & digital presence, production of content, creation & launch of brands, and personal coaching of artists.

Significant events after the period

The Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Be, held on April 22nd, 2020, in first call, took the following resolutions:

amendment of article 1 of the Articles of Association, changing company name to " Be Shaping the Future Spa ";

"; approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2019;

allocation of profit for the year and dividend distribution;

approval of the report on remuneration pursuant to Article123-ter of Legislative Decree no.58 of 24 February 1998;

Article123-ter of Legislative Decree no.58 of 24 February 1998; appointment of the Board of Directors for fiscal years 2020-2022 ;

for fiscal years ; purchase and disposal of treasury shares with revocation of the relevant authorization by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 18th, 2019.

On April 22nd, the Board of Directors held its first meeting after its appointment.in the BOD meeting, Directors took the following resolutions:

appointment of Carlo Achermann as Chairman of the Board and Stefano Achermann as CEO ;

