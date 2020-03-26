Log in
BE THINK, SOLVE, EXECUTE S.P.A.

(BET)
Fedez and Be: an agreement is signed

03/26/2020

Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION

March 26th, 2020 // Milan

Fedez and Be: an agreement is signed for the establishment of "Dream of Ordinary Madness (Doom) Entertainment", with the aim of creating the leader of Digital Engagement

"Be", a group listed on the STAR segment, and ZDF of Federico Lucia, Italian artist and producer aka Fedez, have decided to join forces to create the market leader in production and distribution of digital content.

"Dream of Ordinary Madness (Doom) Entertainment" is the new vehicle incorporating the spin-offof the activities of ZDF, Fedez's operational company. Be will acquire 51% of the capital of the new company for an initial price of approximately 2.0 ml/€. The parties have defined a subsequent earn-outstructure that will see Be purchasing the entire share capital of Doom in 2027.

The transaction is part of Be Group's strategy of developing a major digital engagement business area, with main focus on Europe's Financial Industry, dealing with talent research & development, image management & digital presence, production of content, creation & launch of brands, and personal coaching of artists.

STOCK DATA

GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2019)

HEADQUARTER

MAIN OFFICES

Reuters code:

BET.MI

Total Revenues (Eur mln):

152.3

Rome

Milan

Bloomberg code:

BET IM

EBITDA (Eur mln):

25.9

London

EBIT (Eur mln):

12.2

Munich

SHAREHOLDERS DATA (as of 12.3.2020)

EBT (Eur mln):

11.1

Frankfurt

No. of ordinary shares (mln):

134.9

Net Profit (Eur mln):

6.1

Madrid

Total no. of shares (mln):

134.9

Net Financial Position (Eur mln):

(11.4)

Wien

Market cap. (Eur mln):

114.4

Varsaw

Floating (%):

42.2

Bucharest

Floating (Eur mln):

48.2

Kyiv

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

Zurich

Be S.p.A.

Be S.p.A.
Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it

1

INVESTORS INFORMATION

The partnership with Be puts us in a different space - says Fedez - allowing the ZDF brand to leverage on BE's capabilities, business relationships, organization and customer base. This is a step change for us in our value proposition to both talents and branding clients."

This is an important step in the development of our digital engagement strategy, announced with our 2020-22 Business Plan - says Stefano Achermann, CEO of Be - Joining forces with ZDF, a creative agency that has in its portfolio the most prominent Italian influencers in the field of entertainment and lifestyle, will increase our capacity to provide digital content to all our clients wishing to engage with digital natives - as their customers of tomorrow".

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.

About Be

Be Group is listed in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The company provides Business Consulting and Information Technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading international financial and insurance institutions to create value and boost business growth. With more than 1,300 employees and branches in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2019 the Group recorded revenues in the amount of Euro 152.3 million.

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

be-tse.it | follow us on

2

Disclaimer

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 23:02:04 UTC
