Shaping the future

INVESTORS INFORMATION March 26th, 2020 // Milan

Fedez and Be: an agreement is signed for the establishment of "Dream of Ordinary Madness (Doom) Entertainment", with the aim of creating the leader of Digital Engagement

"Be", a group listed on the STAR segment, and ZDF of Federico Lucia, Italian artist and producer aka Fedez, have decided to join forces to create the market leader in production and distribution of digital content.

"Dream of Ordinary Madness (Doom) Entertainment" is the new vehicle incorporating the spin-offof the activities of ZDF, Fedez's operational company. Be will acquire 51% of the capital of the new company for an initial price of approximately 2.0 ml/€. The parties have defined a subsequent earn-outstructure that will see Be purchasing the entire share capital of Doom in 2027.

The transaction is part of Be Group's strategy of developing a major digital engagement business area, with main focus on Europe's Financial Industry, dealing with talent research & development, image management & digital presence, production of content, creation & launch of brands, and personal coaching of artists.

STOCK DATA GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2019) HEADQUARTER MAIN OFFICES Reuters code: BET.MI Total Revenues (Eur mln): 152.3 Rome Milan Bloomberg code: BET IM EBITDA (Eur mln): 25.9 London EBIT (Eur mln): 12.2 Munich SHAREHOLDERS DATA (as of 12.3.2020) EBT (Eur mln): 11.1 Frankfurt No. of ordinary shares (mln): 134.9 Net Profit (Eur mln): 6.1 Madrid Total no. of shares (mln): 134.9 Net Financial Position (Eur mln): (11.4) Wien Market cap. (Eur mln): 114.4 Varsaw Floating (%): 42.2 Bucharest Floating (Eur mln): 48.2 Kyiv Main Shareholder: T.I.P. Zurich

Be S.p.A.

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it