Fedez and Be: an agreement is signed for the establishment of "Dream of Ordinary Madness (Doom) Entertainment", with the aim of creating the leader of Digital Engagement
"Be", a group listed on the STAR segment, and ZDF of Federico Lucia, Italian artist and producer aka Fedez, have decided to join forces to create the market leader in production and distribution of digital content.
"Dream of Ordinary Madness (Doom) Entertainment" is the new vehicle incorporating thespin-offof the activities of ZDF, Fedez's operational company. Be will acquire 51% of the capital of the new company for an initial price of approximately 2.0 ml/€. The parties have defined a subsequentearn-outstructure that will see Be purchasing the entire share capital of Doom in 2027.
The transaction is part of Be Group's strategy of developing a major digital engagement business area, with main focus on Europe's Financial Industry, dealing with talent research & development, image management & digital presence, production of content, creation & launch of brands, and personal coaching of artists.
The partnership with Be puts us in a different space - saysFedez - allowing the ZDF brand to leverage on BE's capabilities, business relationships, organization and customer base. This is a step change for us in our value proposition to both talents and branding clients."
This is an important step in the development of our digital engagement strategy, announced with our 2020-22 Business Plan - saysStefano Achermann, CEO of Be - Joining forces with ZDF, a creative agency that has in its portfolio the most prominent Italian influencers in the field of entertainment and lifestyle, will increase our capacity to provide digital content to all our clients wishing to engage with digital natives - as their customers of tomorrow".
About Be
Be Group is listed in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The company provides Business Consulting and Information Technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading international financial and insurance institutions to create value and boost business growth. With more than 1,300 employees and branches in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2019 the Group recorded revenues in the amount of Euro 152.3 million.
