Be Think Solve Execute : Filing documents for SHsM

March 27, 2019 // Milan

Be: filing of Annual Financial Report and documents for the Shareholders' Meeting of April 18-19, 2019

Notice is hereby given that, today, the documents listed below have been made available to the registered office of Be Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A. (the Company), on the centralized storage mechanism NIS/Storage at the address www.emarketstorage.com and on the Company website

www.be-tse.it:

1.Annual Financial Report as of December 31, 2018;

2.Non Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

3.Annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures as of December 31, 2018;

4.Annual Report on Remuneration as of December 31, 2018.

The documents are relevant to the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company convened at the offices of the Company in Milan, Piazza Affari 2, for April 18, 2019 10:00 am on first call and, if necessary, on April 19, 2019, on second call, same time and place.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storgae mechanisn "eMarket Storage" at www.emarketstorage.com.

About Be

Be Group is listed to the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The Company provides Business Consulting and Information Technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading international financial and insurance institutions to create value and boost business growth. With more than 1,100 employees and branches in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2018 the Group recorded revenues in the amount of Euro 150.2 million.

STOCK DATA GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2018) HEADQUARTER MAIN OFFICES Reuters Code: BET.MI Total revenues (Eur mln): 150.2 Rome Milan Bloomberg Code: BET IM EBITDA (Eur mln): 23.6 London EBIT (Eur mln): 11.3 Munich SHAREHOLDERS DATA EBT (Eur mln): 10.1 Frankfurt No of Ord. Shares (ml): 134.9 Net profit (Eur mln): 5.5 Madrid Total no of Shares (ml): 134.9 NFP(Eur mln): 0.9 Vienna Mkt Cap. (Eur mln): 131.5 Warsaw Mkt Float. (%): 43.3 Bucharest Mkt Float. (Eur mln): 56.9 Kyiv Main Shareholder: T.I.P. Zurich

Be S.p.a

Investor Relations | Patrizio Sforza | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it