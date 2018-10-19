Be Think Solve Execute : Start of the second phase of the Treasury Shares buyback programme

October 19th 2018 // Milan

Start of the second phase of the Treasury Shares buyback programme

Be Think Solve, Execute S.p.A. (Be, or the Company) announced the start of the second phase of treasury shares buyback programme, in execution of the authorization decided upon by the Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2018. The Company may purchase in this second phase up to a maximum number of ordinary share of the Issuer for a total countervalue of Eur 1,500,000.

The Shareholders' Meeting authorized the purchase of treasury shares on one or more phased, also on a revolving basis, in compliance with the legal limits and with the regulatory provisions applicable from time to time at the time of the transaction, and that the Company, as communicated to the market on 9 July 2018, bought in May, June and July 2018, 1,549,048 ordinary shares of the Company for a total countervalue of Eur 1,382.414.00.

As of today the Company holds 1,549,048 treasury shares, equal to 1.1483% of the share capital. None of the companies controlled by Be owns Company's shares.

The Company will evaluate the opportunity to activate subsequent treasury shares buyback programmes, after the finalization of the current operation. In compliance with the decisions made by the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2018, the treasury share buyback operations were aimed, on the one hand, at performing a stabilizing

STOCK DATA Reuters Code: Bloomberg Code:BET.MI BET IMGROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2017) Total revenues(Eur ml):

129.7

HEADQUARTER Rome

MAIN OFFFICES Milan

EBITDA (Eur ml):

17.2

SHAREHOLDERS DATA

EBIT (Eur ml): EBT (Eur ml):

9.0

7.7

No of Ord. Shares (ml): 134.9

Net profit (Eur ml):

5.2

Total no of Shares (ml): 134.9

Net Financial Position (Eur ml):

(5.5)

Mkt Cap. (Eur ml): 109.0

Mkt Float. (%): 45.7

Mkt Float. (Eur ml): 49.8

London Munich Frankfurt Madrid Vienna Warsaw Bucharest Kyiv

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

action by safeguarding normal trading trends from possible speculative phenomena, and on the other at endowing the Company with a portfolio of treasury shares that it might use where necessary, in the future, in any extraordinary transactions including:

i. transactions with strategic partners included in the Company's development strategy;

ii. investment operations in line with the Company's strategic guide lines, also through exchange, trade, conferral, transfer, or other act of disposal of treasury shares for the acquisition of stakes or shareholding packages or other extraordinary transactions, including those of extraordinary financing, that involve the assignment or disposal of treasury shares (such as, by way of example, mergers, splits, issue of convertible bonds or warrants, and so on);

iii. the allocation (in whole or in part) of the treasury shares, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, to the implementation of incentive plans based on Be shares in favour of directors and/or employees vested with key functions of the Company, or of its subsidiaries.

The second phase of the buyback programme will start on 22 October 2018 and end on 31 December 2018. The purchase of shares shall take place at a unit price to be determined from time to time for each operation, without prejudice to the fact that it can be no less than Eur 0.20 and no more than Eur 1.5 per share. For the purposes of implementing the treasury shares buyback programme, the Company has delegated an intermediary to operate starting 22 October 2018, expiring 31 December 2018. The daily purchase quantity could exceed 25% of the daily average volume of shares traded on the screen-based market (Mercato Telematico Azionario), to be calculated in the twenty days prior to each purchase date.

Any subsequent modifications to the aforementioned schedule shall be made promptly known by the Company to the public. The purchasing transactions may be performed on the market, at one or more times, also on a revolving basis in compliance with the limits of law, on regulated markets in accordance with the modes of operation established in these markets' rules of organization and management, and agreed upon with Borsa Italiana S.p.A., that permit respect for the

equal treatment of shareholders pursuant to article 132 of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (as subsequently modified and supplemented) and article 144-bis, paragraph 1, letter b), of the Regulation adopted with CONSOB decision no. 11971/1999 (as subsequently modified and supplemented), and in compliance with any other applicable regulation, or with different procedures, where permitted by article 132, paragraph 3, of the aforementioned Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, or by

Be S.p.a

other provisions of law or regulations from time to time applicable at the time of the transaction, including Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.

In particular, purchases on the market shall be done in accordance with the procedures established by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. that do not allow proposals to purchase to be directly linked to predetermined proposals to sell and, in any event, in compliance with the market practices admitted by CONSOB with decision no. 16839 of 19 March 2009 and the additional provisions of law and regulations applicable to transactions of this kind Be shall announce to the market, pursuant to the provisions in force, the details of any purchase transactions made.

About Be.

Be Group is listed in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The company provides Business Consulting, Information Technology and Process & Document Management services. A ombination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading financial and insurance institutions and Italian industry to create value and boost business growth. With more than 1,100 employees and branches in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2017 the Group recorded a value of production of Euro 129.7 million.

