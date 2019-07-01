Log in
BE THINK SOLVE EXECUTE SPA

(BET)
  Report  
Be Think Solve Execute : acquires control of Tesla Consulting

07/01/2019

Shaping the future

July 1st 2019 // Milano

"BE" acquires control of Tesla Consulting, reaching 60% of the share capital

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. (Be), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, bought 55% of the share capital of Tesla Consulting s.r.l., an Italian company specialized in services and solutions for cyber security and Digital Forensics. The transaction represents a progressive strengthening of Be's presence in this sector, which will become increasingly important over the next 36 months..

"We will contribute with skills, time and capacity of excellence - says Stefano Achermann, CEO of Be - to the the development of models and proprietary solutions aimed at: prevent adverse events, simulate the development of relevant phenomena, provide our customers with a superior reading capacity compared to to their competitors. Tesla will be part of this proposition and we are very happy that proficiency like that has become part of Be Group".

The transaction follows the entry in the share capital of Tesla Consulting in February 2019 and brings to 60% the ownership of the share capital.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storgae mechanisn "eMarket Storage" at www.emarketstorage.com.

STOCK DATA

GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2018)

HEADQUARTER

MAIN OFFICES

Reuters code:

BET.MI

Total Revenues (Eur ml):

150.2

Rome

Milan

Bloomberg code:

BET IM

EBITDA (Eur ml):

23.6

London

EBIT (Eur ml):

11.3

Munich

SHAREHOLDERS DATA

EBT (Eur ml):

10.1

Frankfurt

No of ord. shares (ml):

134.9

Net Profit (Eur ml):

5.5

Madrid

Total no of shares (ml):

134.9

NFP (Eur ml):

0.9

Vienna

Market cap. (Eur ml):

132.5

Warsaw

Mkt Float. (%):

43.3

Bucharestt

Mkt Float. (Eur mln):

57.3

Kyiv

Zurich

Main Shareholder:

T.I.P.

Be S.p.a

Investor Relations | Patrizio Sforza | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it

www.be-tse.it | follow us on

1

About Be

Be Group is listed in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The company provides Business Consulting and Information Technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading international financial and insurance institutions to create value and boost business growth. With more than 1,100 employees and branches in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2018 the Group recorded revenues in the amount of Euro 150.2 million.

Disclaimer

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 17:52:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 160 M
EBIT 2019 17,8 M
Net income 2019 10,1 M
Finance 2019 8,10 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 131 M
Chart BE THINK SOLVE EXECUTE SPA
Duration : Period :
Be Think Solve Execute SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BE THINK SOLVE EXECUTE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,25  €
Last Close Price 1,00  €
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Achermann Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Carlo Achermann President & Executive Director
Claudio Berretti Non-Executive Director
Anna Lambiase Non-Executive Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BE THINK SOLVE EXECUTE SPA12.94%153
VERISK ANALYTICS34.32%23 970
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%14 407
OTSUKA CORPORATION47.90%7 634
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICTN CO LTD2.90%6 400
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 703
About