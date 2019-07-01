Be Think Solve Execute : acquires control of Tesla Consulting

Shaping the future

July 1st 2019 // Milano

"BE" acquires control of Tesla Consulting, reaching 60% of the share capital

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. (Be), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, bought 55% of the share capital of Tesla Consulting s.r.l., an Italian company specialized in services and solutions for cyber security and Digital Forensics. The transaction represents a progressive strengthening of Be's presence in this sector, which will become increasingly important over the next 36 months..

"We will contribute with skills, time and capacity of excellence - says Stefano Achermann, CEO of Be - to the the development of models and proprietary solutions aimed at: prevent adverse events, simulate the development of relevant phenomena, provide our customers with a superior reading capacity compared to to their competitors. Tesla will be part of this proposition and we are very happy that proficiency like that has become part of Be Group".

The transaction follows the entry in the share capital of Tesla Consulting in February 2019 and brings to 60% the ownership of the share capital.

