Be Think Solve Execute : acquires control of Tesla Consulting

Shaping the future
July 1st 2019 // Milano
"BE" acquires control of Tesla Consulting, reaching 60% of the share capital
Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. (Be), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, bought 55% of the share capital of Tesla Consulting s.r.l., an Italian company specialized in services and solutions for cyber security and Digital Forensics. The transaction represents a progressive strengthening of Be's presence in this sector, which will become increasingly important over the next 36 months..
"We will contribute with skills, time and capacity of excellence - says Stefano Achermann, CEO of Be - to the the development of models and proprietary solutions aimed at: prevent adverse events, simulate the development of relevant phenomena, provide our customers with a superior reading capacity compared to to their competitors. Tesla will be part of this proposition and we are very happy that proficiency like that has become part of Be Group".
The transaction follows the entry in the share capital of Tesla Consulting in February 2019 and brings to 60% the ownership of the share capital.
This press release is available on the Company's website www.be-tse.it and on the centralized storgae mechanisn "eMarket Storage" at www.emarketstorage.com.
|
STOCK DATA
|
|
GROUP DATA (as of 31.12.2018)
|
|
HEADQUARTER
|
MAIN OFFICES
|
Reuters code:
|
BET.MI
|
Total Revenues (Eur ml):
|
150.2
|
Rome
|
Milan
|
Bloomberg code:
|
BET IM
|
EBITDA (Eur ml):
|
23.6
|
|
London
|
|
|
EBIT (Eur ml):
|
11.3
|
|
Munich
|
SHAREHOLDERS DATA
|
|
EBT (Eur ml):
|
10.1
|
|
Frankfurt
|
No of ord. shares (ml):
|
134.9
|
Net Profit (Eur ml):
|
5.5
|
|
Madrid
|
Total no of shares (ml):
|
134.9
|
NFP (Eur ml):
|
0.9
|
|
Vienna
|
Market cap. (Eur ml):
|
132.5
|
|
|
|
Warsaw
|
Mkt Float. (%):
|
43.3
|
|
|
|
Bucharestt
|
Mkt Float. (Eur mln):
|
57.3
|
|
|
|
Kyiv
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zurich
|
Main Shareholder:
|
T.I.P.
|
|
|
|
About Be
Be Group is listed in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and is one of the leading Italian players in the Consulting sector. The company provides Business Consulting and Information Technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enable the Group to work with leading international financial and insurance institutions to create value and boost business growth. With more than 1,100 employees and branches in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine, in 2018 the Group recorded revenues in the amount of Euro 150.2 million.
