Be Think Solve Execute : “Be” will be Exhibiting at 2019 Sibos Conference

The Newsletter "Be Sibos Pad" curated by Be's experts features an overview of the hot topics from the Company's leadership team attending the Conference (submission request to be sent to be.sibos@be-tse.com).

A delegation of "Be" Directors and Partners will be attending to present knowledge and best practices at 'Be's stand in the Exhibition Room (S121).

Sibos, sponsored by SWIFT, is the world's premier financial services event where, 9,000 business leaders, decision makers and topic experts gather for one week every year to discuss the future of the payment industry. This year's conference agenda centres on the theme "Thriving in a hyper-connected world," recognising the growth opportunities available from digital technologies to initiate new platforms, value propositions and business models.

"Be" will be Exhibiting at 2019 Sibos Conference

September 23rd, 2019 // Milan

The 2 main events Be will take part in are:

BALANCING SECURITY AND FRICTIONLESS JOURNEY WITH CONTEXTUAL AND ADVANCED IDENTITY MANAGEMENT.

Masha Cilliers (Specialist Payments Partner, Be | Shaping The Future UK) Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 15:55 - 16:15 | Spotlight Stage | Conference South

"Increased regulatory requirements can be a burden on financial institutions but more importantly impede consumer journey. Yet, this compliance pressure has given a significant push to the development of new and much more commercially viable identity management tools. Advances in 'behind the scenes' methods, complemented with 'contextual approach' can help financial institutions offer consumers the frictionless journeys they desire whilst maintaining the necessary levels of security. Masha Cilliers will outline the problems and some of the ways they are addressed by the industry's best."

WHEN DOES A DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM REALLY EXIST? THE ECOSYSTEM DEVELOPMENT IN THE COMPLEX NETWORKS OF DIGITAL ENVIRONMENT.

Vittorio Carlei (Head of Big Data & Analytics, Be | Shaping The Future IT)

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 12:15 - 12:45 | Open Theatre 1 | Exhibition North

"We present an overall view of the concept of Digital Ecosystems, providing a framework based on complex network analysis. Introducing the concept of Self- organised Criticality in social systems, we aim to identify when a digital ecosystem really exists and if it has a sustainable dynamic in terms of value for shareholders, customers and society."

Visit our web page to read more on Be presence at Sibos 2019 https://sibos.be-tse.it

This press releaseis available on the Company's website www.be-tse.itand on the centralized storgae mechanisn "eMarket Storage" at www.emarketstorage.com

About Be

Be Think Solve Execute S.p.A. ("Be") is listed on the STAR segment of the Borsa Italiana and is a leading Italian player in the consulting sector, providing business consulting and information technology services. A combination of specialist skills, advanced proprietary technologies and a wealth of experience enables "Be" to advise leading global financial and insurance institutions on how to create and deliver value and boost business growth. "Be" has over 1,100 employees across Europe with offices in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Ukraine. In 2018 "Be" recorded revenues in the amount of € 150.2 million.

Be S.p.a

Investor Relations | Claudio Cornini | +39 06 54 24 86 24 | IR.be@be-tse.it