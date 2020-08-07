Beach Energy : FY20 Full year results announcement conference call webcast

Beach Energy Limited (ABN 20 007 617 969) | Level 8, 80 Flinders Street Adelaide, South Australia 5065 GPO Box 175, Adelaide, South Australia 5001 | beachenergy.com.au

FY20 full year results announcement and conference call webcast

Reference #022/20 Date 7 August 2020

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX: BPT, "Beach") advises that its FY20 full year results and accompanying presentation will be released prior to market open on Monday, 17 August 2020. This will be followed by a results conference call at 11.30am (AEST), which will be accessible via live webcast.

Investors wishing to access the webcast may do so via the Investor Centre on the Beach website (www.beachenergy.com.au).

Release authorised by:

Morné Engelbrecht, Chief Financial Officer

