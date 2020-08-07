Log in
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPT)
  Report
News 
Beach Energy : FY20 Full year results announcement conference call webcast

Beach Energy : FY20 Full year results announcement conference call webcast

08/07/2020 | 04:14am EDT

Beach Energy Limited (ABN 20 007 617 969) | Level 8, 80 Flinders Street Adelaide, South Australia 5065 GPO Box 175, Adelaide, South Australia 5001 | beachenergy.com.au

ASX Announcement/Media release

FY20 full year results announcement and conference call webcast

Reference

#022/20

Date

7 August 2020

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX: BPT, "Beach") advises that its FY20 full year results and accompanying presentation will be released prior to market open on Monday, 17 August 2020. This will be followed by a results conference call at 11.30am (AEST), which will be accessible via live webcast.

Investors wishing to access the webcast may do so via the Investor Centre on the Beach website (www.beachenergy.com.au).

Release authorised by:

Morné Engelbrecht, Chief Financial Officer

For further information contact the following on +61 8 8338 2833

Investor relations

Nik Burns, Investor Relations Manager

Media

Rob Malinauskas, Head of Corporate Affairs and Community Relations

Beach Energy Limited

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:13:19 UTC
Consensus
EPS Revisions
