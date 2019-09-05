Log in
BEACH ENERGY LTD

(BPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
2.43 AUD   +1.67%
Beach Energy : Appendix 3Y (C Beckett)

09/05/2019 | 03:47am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Beach Energy Limited

ABN

ABN 20 007 617 969

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Colin David Beckett

Date of last notice

30 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

4 September 2019

77,694 fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Nil

35,000

$2.39 per share

42,694

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 07:46:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 967 M
EBIT 2020 810 M
Net income 2020 553 M
Finance 2020 180 M
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 9,93x
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
EV / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 5 447 M
Chart BEACH ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Beach Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACH ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,21  AUD
Last Close Price 2,39  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,79%
Spread / Average Target -7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Vincent Kay Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Stuart Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dawn Summers Chief Operating Officer
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Financial Officer
Colin D. Beckett Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LTD77.70%3 702
CNOOC LTD-3.45%65 123
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.51%57 772
EOG RESOURCES INC.-13.35%43 022
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.47%38 176
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.37%27 764
