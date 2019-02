ASX release

BEACH ENERGY PORTFOLIO

Beach prepares its petroleum reserves and contingent resources estimates in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) published by the Society of Petroleum Engineers. The reserves and contingent resources presented in this presentation were originally disclosed to the market in ASX release #034/18 from 2 July 2018. Beach confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this presentation and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the aforesaid market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Conversion factors used to evaluate oil equivalent quantities are sales gas and ethane: 5.816 TJ per kboe, LPG: 1.398 bbl per boe, condensate: 1.069 bbl per boe and oil: 1 bbl per boe. The reference point for reserves determination is the custody transfer point for the products. Reserves are stated net of fuel and third party royalties.

1. Pro forma FY18 defined as a Beach FY18 reported production of 19.0 MMboe plus H1 FY18 Lattice production of 7.9 MMboe. H1 FY18 Lattice production was not consolidated within the accounts of Beach. This information is provided for information purposes only and should not be relied upon.

2. 2P reserves are stated as of 30 June 2018. Reserves have not been adjusted for the announced sale of a 40% interest in the Otway Basin

AHEAD OF TARGET IN FIRST HALF FY19

ProductionGuidance updateFinancial disciplineResilient cash flow generation

✓Beach output has exceeded expectations

✓High levels of facility reliability (97%)

✓FY19 EBITDA guidance raised

✓FY19 production guidance increased, capex guidance narrowed on 31 January