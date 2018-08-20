Log in
BEACH ENERGY LTD (BPT)

BEACH ENERGY LTD (BPT)
My previous session
End-of-day quote  - 08/17
1.865 AUD   +0.27%
1.865 AUD   +0.27%
08/20/2018 BEACH ENERGY : Dividend/Distribution - BPT
PU
08/15Origin Signals Dividend Restart After Return to Profit
DJ
08/15BEACH ENERGY LT : annual earnings release
Beach Energy : Dividend/Distribution - BPT

08/20/2018 | 01:21am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BPT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday August 20, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01000000

Ex Date

Thursday August 30, 2018

Record Date

Friday August 31, 2018

Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

BPT

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday August 20, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

BPT

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday August 30, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 23:20:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 260 M
EBIT 2018 458 M
Net income 2018 306 M
Debt 2018 681 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 13,73
P/E ratio 2019 9,98
EV / Sales 2018 3,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 4 247 M
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew V. Kay Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Stuart Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dawn Summers Chief Operating Officer
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Financial Officer
Colin D. Beckett Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LTD49.80%3 107
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.11%81 079
CNOOC LTD6.77%68 194
EOG RESOURCES6.36%66 475
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.92%60 151
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.47%41 705
