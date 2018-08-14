Beach Energy : FY18 results announcement and conference call webcast

Beach Energy Limited
ASX release
14 August 2018
Ref: #038/18
FY18 results announcement and conference call webcast
Beach Energy Ltd (ASX: BPT, "Beach") advises that its FY18 results and accompanying presentation will be released prior to market open on Monday, 20 August 2018. This will be followed by a results conference call at 11.00am (AEST), which will be accessible via live webcast.
Investors wishing to access the webcast may do so via the Investor Centre on the Beach website (www.beachenergy.com.au).
For further information contact the following on +61 8 8338 2833:
Investor RelationsNik Burns, Investor Relations Manager Mark Hollis, Investor Relations AdvisorMedia
Rob Malinauskas, Group Manager - Corporate Affairs Chris Burford, Corporate Affairs Manager
