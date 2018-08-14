Beach Energy : FY18 results announcement and conference call webcast

Log in
08/14/2018 | 08:46am CEST

Beach Energy Limited

ABN 20 007 617 969

25 Conyngham St, Glenside 5065, South Australia

GPO Box 175, Adelaide 5001, South Australia

T: +61 8 8338 2833

F: +61 8 8338 2336beachenergy.com.auinfo@beachenergy.com.au

ASX release

14 August 2018

Ref: #038/18

FY18 results announcement and conference call webcast

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX: BPT, "Beach") advises that its FY18 results and accompanying presentation will be released prior to market open on Monday, 20 August 2018. This will be followed by a results conference call at 11.00am (AEST), which will be accessible via live webcast.

Investors wishing to access the webcast may do so via the Investor Centre on the Beach website (www.beachenergy.com.au).

For further information contact the following on +61 8 8338 2833:

Investor RelationsNik Burns, Investor Relations Manager Mark Hollis, Investor Relations AdvisorMedia

Rob Malinauskas, Group Manager - Corporate Affairs Chris Burford, Corporate Affairs Manager

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 06:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
