Beach Energy : FY19 half year results announcement and conference call webcast

Beach Energy Limited
ABN 20 007 617 969
25 Conyngham St, Glenside 5065, South Australia
GPO Box 175, Adelaide 5001, South Australia
T: +61 8 8338 2833
F: +61 8 8338 2336beachenergy.com.auinfo@beachenergy.com.au
ASX release
7 February 2019
Ref: #004/19
FY19 half year results announcement and conference call webcast
Beach Energy Ltd (ASX: BPT, "Beach") advises that its results for the first half and accompanying presentation will be released prior to market open on Wednesday, 13 February 2019. This will be followed by a results conference call at 11.00am (AEDT), which will be accessible via live webcast.
Investors wishing to access the webcast may do so via the Investor Centre on the Beach website(www.beachenergy.com.au)or via the following link:https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5014/.
For further information contact the following on +61 8 8338 2833:
Investor RelationsNik Burns, Investor Relations Manager
Media
Rob Malinauskas, Group Manager - Corporate Affairs
