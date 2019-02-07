Beach Energy : FY19 half year results announcement and conference call webcast

Log in
02/07/2019 | 03:55am EST

Beach Energy Limited

ABN 20 007 617 969

25 Conyngham St, Glenside 5065, South Australia

GPO Box 175, Adelaide 5001, South Australia

T: +61 8 8338 2833

F: +61 8 8338 2336beachenergy.com.auinfo@beachenergy.com.au

ASX release

7 February 2019

Ref: #004/19

FY19 half year results announcement and conference call webcast

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX: BPT, "Beach") advises that its results for the first half and accompanying presentation will be released prior to market open on Wednesday, 13 February 2019. This will be followed by a results conference call at 11.00am (AEDT), which will be accessible via live webcast.

Investors wishing to access the webcast may do so via the Investor Centre on the Beach website(www.beachenergy.com.au)or via the following link:https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5014/.

For further information contact the following on +61 8 8338 2833:

Investor RelationsNik Burns, Investor Relations Manager

Media

Rob Malinauskas, Group Manager - Corporate Affairs

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:54:00 UTC
