Beach Energy : Retirement of Director Jim McKerlie

08/22/2018 | 02:07am CEST

Beach Energy Limited

ABN 20 007 617 969

25 Conyngham St, Glenside 5065, South Australia

GPO Box 175, Adelaide 5001, South Australia

T: +61 8 8338 2833

F: +61 8 8338 2336beachenergy.com.auinfo@beachenergy.com.au

ASX release

22 August 2018

Ref: 042/18

Retirement of Director - Jim McKerlie

Beach Energy Limited ("Company") advises that Mr Jim McKerlie has informed the board he will not stand for re-election at this year's annual general meeting to be held on 23 November 2018 and will retire as a director of the Company on that date.

Mr McKerlie joined the board on 1 March 2016 after the successful merger of the Company and Drillsearch Energy Limited ("Drillsearch").

Prior to that, Mr McKerlie served as a director and chairman of Drillsearch and Great Artesian Oil and Gas Limited before it merged with Drillsearch. Mr McKerlie has been a director of the Company or it's now subsidiaries over an 11 year period of service.

The board thanks Mr McKerlie for his contribution as a non-executive director, a member of the audit committee and his important role in what has been during his tenure a busy period of transformational change in the business.

For further information contact the following on +61 8 8338 2833:

Corporate

Matt Kay, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

Nik Burns, Investor Relations Manager

Mark Hollis, Investor Relations Advisor

Media

Rob Malinauskas, Group Manager - Corporate Affairs

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:06:05 UTC
