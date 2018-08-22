Beach Energy : Retirement of Director Jim McKerlie

Beach Energy Limited
ASX release
22 August 2018
Ref: 042/18
Retirement of Director - Jim McKerlie
Beach Energy Limited ("Company") advises that Mr Jim McKerlie has informed the board he will not stand for re-election at this year's annual general meeting to be held on 23 November 2018 and will retire as a director of the Company on that date.
Mr McKerlie joined the board on 1 March 2016 after the successful merger of the Company and Drillsearch Energy Limited ("Drillsearch").
Prior to that, Mr McKerlie served as a director and chairman of Drillsearch and Great Artesian Oil and Gas Limited before it merged with Drillsearch. Mr McKerlie has been a director of the Company or it's now subsidiaries over an 11 year period of service.
The board thanks Mr McKerlie for his contribution as a non-executive director, a member of the audit committee and his important role in what has been during his tenure a busy period of transformational change in the business.
