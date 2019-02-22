Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.    BECN

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

(BECN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beacon Roofing Supply : Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) ("Beacon") announced today that President and CEO Paul Isabella will leave the Company later this fiscal year. Mr. Isabella will remain President and CEO, and a Director, during the Company’s nationwide search for his successor and will remain with Beacon through the transition of his duties until his departure, after which he will remain an advisor to the Company.

“Paul Isabella has provided 12 years of dedicated service to Beacon,” said Robert R. Buck, Beacon's Chairman. "He has been a valued leader to our executive management team, especially through our recent transformative acquisitions of RSG and Allied. As part of our Company’s succession-planning process, we have prepared for Paul’s departure and we are glad that Paul is willing to remain with Beacon through our on-boarding of a successor with the skills, experience, and vision to lead Beacon to many more years of growth in sales and profitability.”

“It remains my great pleasure to serve as Beacon’s President and CEO through my departure and to continue to play a role in Beacon’s growth and success,” added Paul Isabella. “A strong succession planning process is critical to the long-term success of a great Company and I look forward to helping Beacon ensure that my successor will be well-equipped to lead Beacon to even greater heights.”

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is the largest publicly traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and complementary building products, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Beacon and its family of regional brands, please visit www.becn.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC
11:03aBEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
11:01aBEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabel..
BU
02/15BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
02/08BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/07BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
02/07BEACON ROOFING : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
01/18BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings on February 7, 2..
BU
01/02BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
01/02BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Promotes C. Eric Swank to Chief Operating Officer
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 212 M
EBIT 2019 491 M
Net income 2019 87,0 M
Debt 2019 2 387 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,22
P/E ratio 2020 20,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 2 555 M
Chart BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul M. Isabella President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Buck Executive Chairman
C. Eric Swank Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Nowicki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Nelson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.17.72%2 555
FERGUSON PLC7.02%16 252
SIG PLC9.75%929
CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD3.73%278
CHIN HIN GROUP BHD--.--%104
ENGTEX GROUP BERHAD--.--%95
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.