Beacon Roofing Supply : Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) ("Beacon") announced today
that President and CEO Paul Isabella will leave the Company later this
fiscal year. Mr. Isabella will remain President and CEO, and a Director,
during the Company’s nationwide search for his successor and will remain
with Beacon through the transition of his duties until his departure,
after which he will remain an advisor to the Company.
“Paul Isabella has provided 12 years of dedicated service to Beacon,”
said Robert R. Buck, Beacon's Chairman. "He has been a valued leader to
our executive management team, especially through our recent
transformative acquisitions of RSG and Allied. As part of our Company’s
succession-planning process, we have prepared for Paul’s departure and
we are glad that Paul is willing to remain with Beacon through our
on-boarding of a successor with the skills, experience, and vision to
lead Beacon to many more years of growth in sales and profitability.”
“It remains my great pleasure to serve as Beacon’s President and CEO
through my departure and to continue to play a role in Beacon’s growth
and success,” added Paul Isabella. “A strong succession planning process
is critical to the long-term success of a great Company and I look
forward to helping Beacon ensure that my successor will be well-equipped
to lead Beacon to even greater heights.”
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is the largest publicly
traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and
complementary building products, operating over 500 branches throughout
all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. To learn more about
Beacon and its family of regional brands, please visit www.becn.com.
