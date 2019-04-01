Beacon Roofing Supply : Appoints Thomas D. Schmitz as Chief Accounting Officer

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN)(“Beacon” or the “Company”)
announced today that Thomas D. Schmitz was appointed its Vice President
and Chief Accounting Officer, effective April 15, 2019. Mr. Schmitz
assumes leadership of Beacon’s accounting organization and will oversee
all the Company’s accounting operations.
Mr. Schmitz has been with Beacon for over 14 years in several financial
roles, assuming progressive levels of responsibility with each. He
started in 2004 as a Regional Controller and was subsequently promoted
to divisional Controller and Vice President of Finance positions within
the Company. In 2017, Mr. Schmitz assumed leadership over the
integration of Allied accounting and finance functions across all of
Beacon. In January of this year, he was named Beacon’s Corporate
Controller, assuming responsibility for all the Company’s regional
accounting functions. Prior to joining Beacon, Mr. Schmitz worked at
Penske Truck Leasing and Infonxx in various accounting roles. He also
worked four years in public accounting with Reinsel & Company in
Reading, PA. Mr. Schmitz is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in
the state of Pennsylvania, and received his B.S. in accounting from
Albright College and a master’s degree in finance from Penn State
University.
Joe Nowicki, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, stated: "Tom is a
proven leader with over 14 years at Beacon in a number of financial
leadership roles. His broad experience in finance and accounting,
combined with his deep knowledge of the Beacon business model positions
him well for this role. He has been involved in multiple acquisitions
from due diligence through integration, helped form and implement our
internal control and SOX guidelines, and established effective Financial
Planning and Analysis functions within the field. We are very pleased to
have Tom quickly step into the CAO role as we continue to make great
progress on our growth strategy.”
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is the largest publicly
traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and
complementary building products, operating over 500 branches throughout
50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. To learn more about
Beacon and its family of regional brands, please visit www.becn.com.
