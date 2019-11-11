Beacon Roofing Supply : Gives Back to Veterans – New Roofs for Beacon of Hope Contest Winners

Five Veterans will receive free roofs and five runners-up will receive $1,000 to help with repairs

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) (“Beacon”) today revealed the five winners in its first annual Beacon of Hope contest, a nationwide contest awarding deserving Veteran homeowners with new roofs. Together with Veteran-friendly roofing companies, Beacon will deliver and facilitate the necessary roof repairs/replacements to the homes of the five Veteran contest winners at no cost to the recipient. The five runners-up will receive $1,000 to help complete necessary repairs.

“People from across the country came together to cast thousands of votes for the 10 Veteran finalists whose roofs are in dire need of repair or replacement,” said Jamie Samide, Beacon’s Vice President of Marketing. “We are committed to helping Veterans that live and work in our communities, and the Beacon of Hope contest is just one way that we can support our Veterans who have served our country and are facing adversity in the years following their service. We are honored to give back to these deserving Veterans and their families.”

The Beacon of Hope contest winners include:

­- Lori Lee A. - Turner Falls, MA

­- Donald A. - Redford, MI

­- John B. - Albuquerque, NM

­- Betty F. - Suffolk, VA

­- Michael S. - Overland Park, KS

The roof repairs will be completed between November 2019 and spring 2020. To read the 10 Veterans’ inspiring stories and learn more about the Beacon of Hope contest, visit http://go.becn.com/beaconofhope.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply is the largest publicly traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon also offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon Pro+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. A Fortune 500 company, Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon and its brands, please visit www.becn.com.

