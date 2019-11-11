Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.    BECN

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

(BECN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beacon Roofing Supply : Gives Back to Veterans – New Roofs for Beacon of Hope Contest Winners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:04am EST

Five Veterans will receive free roofs and five runners-up will receive $1,000 to help with repairs

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) (“Beacon”) today revealed the five winners in its first annual Beacon of Hope contest, a nationwide contest awarding deserving Veteran homeowners with new roofs. Together with Veteran-friendly roofing companies, Beacon will deliver and facilitate the necessary roof repairs/replacements to the homes of the five Veteran contest winners at no cost to the recipient. The five runners-up will receive $1,000 to help complete necessary repairs.

“People from across the country came together to cast thousands of votes for the 10 Veteran finalists whose roofs are in dire need of repair or replacement,” said Jamie Samide, Beacon’s Vice President of Marketing. “We are committed to helping Veterans that live and work in our communities, and the Beacon of Hope contest is just one way that we can support our Veterans who have served our country and are facing adversity in the years following their service. We are honored to give back to these deserving Veterans and their families.”

The Beacon of Hope contest winners include:

­- Lori Lee A. - Turner Falls, MA
­- Donald A. - Redford, MI
­- John B. - Albuquerque, NM
­- Betty F. - Suffolk, VA
­- Michael S. - Overland Park, KS

The roof repairs will be completed between November 2019 and spring 2020. To read the 10 Veterans’ inspiring stories and learn more about the Beacon of Hope contest, visit http://go.becn.com/beaconofhope.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply is the largest publicly traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon also offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon Pro+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. A Fortune 500 company, Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon and its brands, please visit www.becn.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC
09:04aBEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Gives Back to Veterans – New Roofs for Beacon of H..
BU
10/24BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 25,..
BU
10/09BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
10/03BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Announces Beacon of Hope Contest Finalists
BU
09/26BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Ev..
AQ
09/25BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Announces Pricing of $300 Million Senior Secured Notes O..
BU
09/25BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
09/25BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Announces $300 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
BU
08/26BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 130 M
EBIT 2019 395 M
Net income 2019 -2,59 M
Debt 2019 2 450 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 824x
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 2 259 M
Chart BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,54  $
Last Close Price 32,98  $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian G. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Buck Executive Chairman
C. Eric Swank Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Nowicki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Nelson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.3.66%2 259
FERGUSON PLC34.38%19 496
REECE LIMITED5.53%4 062
GMS INC.105.92%1 277
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.155.84%933
SIG PLC5.83%855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group