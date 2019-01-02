Beacon Roofing Supply : Promotes C. Eric Swank to Chief Operating Officer

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN), announced today that it has
promoted Chief Commercial Officer C. Eric Swank to Chief Operating
Officer (“COO”), effective immediately. As COO, Mr. Swank will lead
Beacon’s $6 billion roofing and exterior products business, in addition
to having Company-wide responsibility for sales, marketing and supply
chain.
A 15-year veteran of Beacon, Mr. Swank has held a number of progressive
roles with the Company that have provided him with a deep knowledge of
all facets of Beacon’s operations. In 2004, he started as Vice President
of Human Resources and was promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales
and Marketing in 2005. He then was named Senior Vice President
Operations for the Mid-Atlantic region in January 2006 while maintaining
responsibility for sales and marketing until 2007. In 2013, he was
appointed Executive Vice President of the East Division, and then, in
2016, took on the additional role of Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.
Upon the acquisition of Allied in January 2018, Mr. Swank was promoted
to the role of Chief Commercial Officer and assumed oversight of the
Company’s commercial strategy, including branding, marketing, sales,
e-commerce, product management and pricing. Prior to joining Beacon, Mr.
Swank spent thirteen years with Cintas Corporation in various
operational roles of increasing responsibility. He is a graduate of
Miami University of Ohio.
Paul Isabella, the Company's President & CEO, stated: "Today’s promotion
of Eric to COO is an important step to achieving our future growth and
profitability goals. His leadership skills and work ethic have been key
to many of the initiatives that we have implemented over the years, most
notably and recently our industry leading e-commerce platform. He has a
deep understanding of all aspects of our business and the respect of our
employees, customers and suppliers that is critical to role of COO.”
Mr. Swank added: “I am excited for the opportunity to lead such a
tremendous team and to build upon our history of operational excellence
and profitable growth. We will accomplish this through the deployment of
our multi-channel strategy leveraging our broad geographic footprint and
our industry leading digital platform that includes Beacon Pro+ and
Beacon 3D+. Our goal is to be the partner of choice for our customers
and suppliers and the employer of choice in the marketplace.”
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is the largest publicly
traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and
complementary building products, operating over 500 branches throughout
all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. To learn more about
Beacon and its family of regional brands, please visit www.becn.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005616/en/