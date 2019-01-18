Beacon Roofing Supply : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings on February 7, 2019

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that its
first quarter 2019 earnings results for the period ended December 31,
2018 will be released after market close on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
The same day, the Company will host a webcast and conference call at
5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss its financial results. The webcast
link and call-in number are shown below.
What:
Beacon Roofing Supply First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Thursday, February 7, 2019
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
Webcast:
http://ir.beaconroofingsupply.com/events.cfm
(live and replay)
Live Call:
(720) 634-9063, Conf. ID #7106649
To assure timely access, conference call participants should call in
prior to the 5:00 p.m. start time. The first quarter 2019 earnings press
release will be available prior to the call at http://ir.beaconroofingsupply.com/releases.cfm.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is the largest publicly
traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and
complementary building products, operating over 500 branches throughout
all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. To learn more about
Beacon and its family of regional brands, please visit www.becn.com.
