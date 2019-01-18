Log in
Beacon Roofing Supply : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings on February 7, 2019

01/18/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that its first quarter 2019 earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2018 will be released after market close on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The same day, the Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss its financial results. The webcast link and call-in number are shown below.

           
What: Beacon Roofing Supply First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
 
When: Thursday, February 7, 2019
 
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
 
Webcast:

http://ir.beaconroofingsupply.com/events.cfm (live and replay)

 
Live Call: (720) 634-9063, Conf. ID #7106649
 

To assure timely access, conference call participants should call in prior to the 5:00 p.m. start time. The first quarter 2019 earnings press release will be available prior to the call at http://ir.beaconroofingsupply.com/releases.cfm.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is the largest publicly traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and complementary building products, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Beacon and its family of regional brands, please visit www.becn.com.


© Business Wire 2019
