Beacon Roofing Supply : to Participate in William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN)(“Beacon” or the “Company”) announced today that Paul Isabella, President & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Nowicki, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Ross Cooper, Executive Vice President & General Counsel will participate in the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held June 5-6 in Chicago, Ill.

A link to the Company’s most recent investor presentation is available on the Beacon Investor Relations website under "Events & Presentations."

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is the largest publicly traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and complementary building products, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Beacon and its family of regional brands, please visit www.becn.com.

