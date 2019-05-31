Beacon Roofing Supply : to Participate in William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Beacon
Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN)(“Beacon” or the “Company”)
announced today that Paul Isabella, President & Chief Executive Officer,
Joseph Nowicki, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and
Ross Cooper, Executive Vice President & General Counsel will participate
in the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held
June 5-6 in Chicago, Ill.
A link to the Company’s most recent investor presentation is available
on the Beacon
Investor Relations website under "Events & Presentations."
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Founded in 1928, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is the largest publicly
traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and
complementary building products, operating over 500 branches throughout
all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. To learn more about
Beacon and its family of regional brands, please visit www.becn.com.
