Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.    BECN

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

(BECN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beacon : to Present at William Blair Conference; Provides Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that Julian Francis, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Lonegro, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 9, 2020.

A link to the most recent Beacon investor presentation is available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

In conjunction with its participation in the conference, the Company is providing the following business updates to offer continued visibility into the Company's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • May 2020 consolidated daily sales improved significantly compared to the approximately 20% year-over-year decline experienced in April, with May’s daily sales decreasing only low-single digits compared to the prior year.
  • The Company’s average daily sales in May 2020 improved sequentially each week, as economies are re-opening and we are beginning to experience a return to more normal seasonality for our business.
  • In May 2020, the Company produced low-single digit year-over-year daily sales improvement in geographies that have seen less restrictions throughout the pandemic. In the other 10 jurisdictions where our business was most heavily impacted by the virus, daily sales improved materially in May on a sequential basis as states began to loosen restrictions. In those 10 areas, on a year-over-year basis, May’s daily sales finished down approximately 11% compared to the roughly 45% year-over-year decline experienced in April.
  • Operating in the COVID-19 environment, quarter-to-date performance has exceeded our expectations and is benefitting from a heightened focus on generating operating leverage as sales return. On the strength of our operating performance and strong working capital management, our cash position at the end of May improved meaningfully since the end of our Fiscal second quarter.

Julian Francis, Beacon’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “While health and safety during this unprecedented pandemic remains our top priority, the Beacon team has remained intensely focused upon operational performance and financial strength amidst the market uncertainty from COVID-19. I am particularly pleased with the improvement in daily sales we experienced in May versus April’s virus induced trough. Even in the metropolitan areas still limiting construction activity, we have seen significant improvement as economies begin to re-open. The speed and decisiveness of our cost and liquidity actions over the past three months gives me great confidence in our ability to emerge from COVID-19 a stronger company.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction sector, in general, and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, which cannot be predicted and could change rapidly, and those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's latest Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as required by federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly-traded distributor of residential and commercial building products in North America, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 110,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon Pro+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC
05:21pBEACON : to Present at William Blair Conference; Provides Business Update
BU
05/15BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/07BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/07BEACON ROOFING : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07BEACON : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/24BEACON : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on May 7, 2020
BU
04/22BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04/22BEACON : Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Q2 2020 and Provides COVID-..
BU
04/15BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 531 M - -
Net income 2020 -132 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 979 M 1 979 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 8 147
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 28,75 $
Spread / Highest target 0,87%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian G. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip W. Knisely Chairman
C. Eric Swank Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Nelson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-10.10%1 979
FERGUSON PLC-3.50%18 781
REECE LIMITED-14.83%4 405
GMS INC.-8.94%1 044
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.-17.21%692
SIG PLC-68.57%291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group