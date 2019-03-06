Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Beadell Resources Ltd    BDR   AU000000BDR9

BEADELL RESOURCES LTD

(BDR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beadell Resources : Confirmation of Removal from Official List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 01:30am EST

Market Announcement

6 March 2019

Beadell Resources Limited (ASX: BDR) - Removal from Official List

Description

Beadell Resources Limited ('BDR') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 6 March 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between BDR and its shareholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in BDR by Great Panther Mining Limited.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

6 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Beadell Resources Limited published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 06:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
01:30aBEADELL RESOURCES : Confirmation of Removal from Official List
PU
03/05GREAT PANTHER SILVER : Beadell Resources Limited - Implementation of Scheme of A..
AQ
03/05BEADELL RESOURCES : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
02/18BEADELL RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
02/17BEADELL RESOURCES : Lodgement of Court Orders with ASIC
PU
02/14BEADELL RESOURCES : Supreme Court of WA Approves Acquisition of Beadell by Great..
PU
02/13BEADELL RESOURCES : Great Panther Shareholder Approval
AQ
02/13BEADELL RESOURCES : Great Panther shareholders OK Beadell acquisition
AQ
02/11BEADELL RESOURCES : Shareholders Approve Scheme of Arrangement with Great Panthe..
PU
02/11BEADELL RESOURCES : Chairman's Address to the Scheme Meeting of Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 221 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -10,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 109 M
Chart BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Beadell Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,07  AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicole Sheri Adshead-Bell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Brant E. Hinze Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Leslie Readhead Non-Executive Director
Timo S. Jauristo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEADELL RESOURCES LTD27.45%77
BHP GROUP LTD9.90%126 090
BHP GROUP PLC6.41%126 090
RIO TINTO19.08%97 760
RIO TINTO LIMITED22.89%97 760
ANGLO AMERICAN15.46%37 096
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.