Beadell Resources : Confirmation of Removal from Official List

6 March 2019
Beadell Resources Limited (ASX: BDR) - Removal from Official List
Beadell Resources Limited ('BDR') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 6 March 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between BDR and its shareholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in BDR by Great Panther Mining Limited.
Sandra Wutete
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
6 March 2019
