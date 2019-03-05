Beadell Resources : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement

ASX Announcement

5 March 2019

IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Beadell Resources Limited (Beadell or the Company) is pleased to confirm that the scheme of arrangement between Beadell and its shareholders, as approved by the Beadell shareholders on 12 February 2019 and the Supreme Court of Western Australia on 15 February 2019, has been implemented today. This has resulted in Beadell becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR; NYSE American: GPL) (Great Panther).

Beadell Shareholders (other than Ineligible Foreign Shareholders and electing Small Shareholders) have received 0.0619 New Great Panther Shares (which will trade on the TSX and the NYSE (American)) for each Beadell Share held at the Scheme Record Date, being 5.00pm AWST on Monday, 25 February 2019. Ineligible Foreign Shareholders and electing Small Shareholders will receive their share of the proceeds from the Sale Facility in accordance with the details set out in the Scheme Booklet dated 21 December 2018.

Removal of Beadell shares from quotation on ASX is expected to occur at close of trading on ASX on 6 March 2019.

