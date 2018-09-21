Beadell Resources : Lapse of Incentive Share Options

21 SEPTEMBER 2018
ASX LIMITED
LEVEL 8, EXCHANGE PLAZA 2 THE ESPLANADE
PERTH, WA 6000
LAPSE OF UNLISTED INCENTIVE SHARE OPTIONS
Beadell Resources Limited advises that 250,000 Unlisted Incentive Share Options exercisable at $0.93 lapsed on 20 September 2018, in accordance with their terms.
GREG BARRETT
Company Secretary
Beadell Resources Limited
