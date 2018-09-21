Log in
BEADELL RESOURCES LTD (BDR)

BEADELL RESOURCES LTD (BDR)
Beadell Resources : Lapse of Incentive Share Options

0
09/21/2018 | 03:59am CEST

21 SEPTEMBER 2018

ASX LIMITED

LEVEL 8, EXCHANGE PLAZA 2 THE ESPLANADE

PERTH, WA 6000

LAPSE OF UNLISTED INCENTIVE SHARE OPTIONS

Beadell Resources Limited advises that 250,000 Unlisted Incentive Share Options exercisable at $0.93 lapsed on 20 September 2018, in accordance with their terms.

GREG BARRETT

Company Secretary

Beadell Resources Limited

Disclaimer

Beadell Resources Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 01:58:05 UTC
