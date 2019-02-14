Beadell Resources : Supreme Court of WA Approves Acquisition of Beadell by Great Panther

ASX Announcement

15 February 2019

SUPREME COURT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BEADELL BY

GREAT PANTHER

Beadell Resources Limited (Beadell or the Company) is pleased to confirm that the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) has today made orders approving the proposed acquisition of Beadell by Great Panther Silver Limited (TSX: GPR; NYSE American: GPL) (Great Panther) by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

It is expected that Beadell will lodge a copy of the Court's orders approving the Scheme with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission by Monday, 18 February 2019, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective.

All conditions precedent to the Scheme have been satisfied or waived.

It is expected that Beadell shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of trading on Monday, 18 February 2019, after the Scheme becomes legally effective.

Beadell shareholders who hold shares on the record date for the Scheme, being 5.00pm AWST on Monday, 25 February 2019 (Record Date), will receive the Scheme consideration. The new Great Panther shares to be issued under the Scheme will be issued on the Implementation Date, being Tuesday, 5 March 2019.

Beadell shareholders holding 10,000 shares or less on the Record Date (Small Shareholders) may elect to have all, but not some, of their shares dealt with in accordance with the sale facility under the Scheme. Small Shareholders may make such an election by completing and signing the election form made available by Computershare on request (Election Form), and the Election Form must be received by Computershare before 5.00pm AWST on Monday, 25 February 2019 at GPO Box 242, Melbourne, Victoria 3001 Australia.

Any changes to the above dates will be announced by Beadell on ASX.

James Bannantine, President and CEO of Great Panther, stated: "We thank Beadell shareholders for their support on this transformational transaction. The combination of Great Panther and Beadell results in the creation of a new growth-oriented intermediate precious metals producer with a strong balance sheet and diverse asset portfolio including three producing mines, an advanced stage project, and significant exploration potential. It also provides a unique opportunity to unlock a significant re-rating potential for the benefit of all shareholders."

