Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Beadell Resources Ltd    BDR   AU000000BDR9

BEADELL RESOURCES LTD

(BDR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beadell Resources : Supreme Court of WA Approves Acquisition of Beadell by Great Panther

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:37pm EST

ASX Announcement

15 February 2019

SUPREME COURT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BEADELL BY

GREAT PANTHER

Beadell Resources Limited (Beadell or the Company) is pleased to confirm that the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) has today made orders approving the proposed acquisition of Beadell by Great Panther Silver Limited (TSX: GPR; NYSE American: GPL) (Great Panther) by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

It is expected that Beadell will lodge a copy of the Court's orders approving the Scheme with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission by Monday, 18 February 2019, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective.

All conditions precedent to the Scheme have been satisfied or waived.

It is expected that Beadell shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of trading on Monday, 18 February 2019, after the Scheme becomes legally effective.

Beadell shareholders who hold shares on the record date for the Scheme, being 5.00pm AWST on Monday, 25 February 2019 (Record Date), will receive the Scheme consideration. The new Great Panther shares to be issued under the Scheme will be issued on the Implementation Date, being Tuesday, 5 March 2019.

Beadell shareholders holding 10,000 shares or less on the Record Date (Small Shareholders) may elect to have all, but not some, of their shares dealt with in accordance with the sale facility under the Scheme. Small Shareholders may make such an election by completing and signing the election form made available by Computershare on request (Election Form), and the Election Form must be received by Computershare before 5.00pm AWST on Monday, 25 February 2019 at GPO Box 242, Melbourne, Victoria 3001 Australia.

Any changes to the above dates will be announced by Beadell on ASX.

James Bannantine, President and CEO of Great Panther, stated: "We thank Beadell shareholders for their support on this transformational transaction. The combination of Great Panther and Beadell results in the creation of a new growth-oriented intermediate precious metals producer with a strong balance sheet and diverse asset portfolio including three producing mines, an advanced stage project, and significant exploration potential. It also provides a unique opportunity to unlock a significant re-rating potential for the benefit of all shareholders."

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

TORONTO

PERTH

Nicole Adshead-Bell | CEO & Managing Director

Greg Barrett | CFO & Company Secretary

Graham Donahue | Head of Corp. Development

T +61 8 9429 0800

T: +1 416 945 6640

info@beadellresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Beadell Resources Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 01:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
08:37pBEADELL RESOURCES : Supreme Court of WA Approves Acquisition of Beadell by Great..
PU
02/13BEADELL RESOURCES : Great Panther Shareholder Approval
AQ
02/13BEADELL RESOURCES : Great Panther shareholders OK Beadell acquisition
AQ
02/11BEADELL RESOURCES : Shareholders Approve Scheme of Arrangement with Great Panthe..
PU
02/11BEADELL RESOURCES : Chairman's Address to the Scheme Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/11BEADELL RESOURCES : Great Panther Shareholder Approval
PU
02/06BEADELL RESOURCES : Board Encourages Shareholders to Vote at Upcoming Scheme Mee..
PU
01/29BEADELL RESOURCES : December 2018 Quarterly Report
PU
01/13BEADELL RESOURCES : Provides Update on Term Loan From Great Panther
PU
01/10BEADELL RESOURCES : Receives US$10.3 Million Tax Credit
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 221 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -10,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 105 M
Chart BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Beadell Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,07  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicole Sheri Adshead-Bell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Brant E. Hinze Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Leslie Readhead Non-Executive Director
Timo S. Jauristo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEADELL RESOURCES LTD23.53%75
BHP GROUP LTD5.40%123 625
BHP GROUP PLC7.28%123 625
RIO TINTO15.13%95 231
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.04%95 231
ANGLO AMERICAN11.09%35 161
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.