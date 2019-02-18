Log in
BEADELL RESOURCES LTD

BEADELL RESOURCES LTD

(BDR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.065 AUD   +14.04%
0.065 AUD   +14.04%
03:42aBEADELL RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
02/17BEADELL RESOURCES : Lodgement of Court Orders with ASIC
PU
02/14BEADELL RESOURCES : Supreme Court of WA Approves Acquisition of Beadell by Great Panther
PU
News 
News Summary

Beadell Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

0
02/18/2019 | 03:42am EST

Market Announcement

18 February 2019

Beadell Resources Limited (ASX: BDR) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Beadell Resources Limited ('BDR') will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading today, Monday, 18 February 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, following lodgement of the Supreme Court of Western Australia orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the scheme of arrangement by which Great Panther Silver Limited will acquire all of the issued shares in BDR.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

18 February 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

18 FEBRUARY 2019

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

By email to: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au and sandra.wutete@asx.com.au

Dear Sandra

Beadell Resources Limited (ASX:BDR)

Request for suspension of securities from official quotation

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Beadell Resources Limited (ASX:BDR) (Beadell) requests the suspension from official quotation of Beadell shares, effective from the close of trading today, 18 February 2019, following lodgement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) of the orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Orders) approving the scheme of arrangement by which Great Panther Silver Limited will acquire all of the shares in Beadell (Scheme).

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Beadell provides the following information:

1.

Beadell requests the suspension from official quotation of its shares following lodgement with ASIC of the Orders approving the Scheme, to facilitate implementation of the Scheme.

2. Beadell requests the suspension from official quotation of its shares until Beadell requests to be removed from the official list of the ASX. Please do not remove Beadell from the official list prior to receipt of the request to do so from Beadell.

  • 3. The request for removal from the official list is expected to be made following implementation of

  • the Scheme, which is expected to occur on 5 March 2019.

  • 4. Beadell is not aware of any reason why its shares should not be suspended from official quotation.

  • 5. Beadell is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

Please contact me if you have any queries on +61 8 9429 0803.

Yours sincerely

GREG BARRETT

Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer Beadell Resources Limited

Disclaimer

Beadell Resources Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 08:41:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 221 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -10,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 95,4 M
Chart BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Beadell Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,07  AUD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicole Sheri Adshead-Bell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Brant E. Hinze Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Leslie Readhead Non-Executive Director
Timo S. Jauristo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEADELL RESOURCES LTD11.76%68
BHP GROUP LTD6.54%124 842
BHP GROUP PLC8.55%124 842
RIO TINTO17.91%95 589
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.35%95 589
ANGLO AMERICAN11.64%35 119
