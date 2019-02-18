Beadell Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

Beadell Resources Limited (ASX: BDR) - Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of Beadell Resources Limited ('BDR') will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading today, Monday, 18 February 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, following lodgement of the Supreme Court of Western Australia orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the scheme of arrangement by which Great Panther Silver Limited will acquire all of the issued shares in BDR.

Beadell Resources Limited (ASX:BDR)

Request for suspension of securities from official quotation

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Beadell Resources Limited (ASX:BDR) (Beadell) requests the suspension from official quotation of Beadell shares, effective from the close of trading today, 18 February 2019, following lodgement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) of the orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Orders) approving the scheme of arrangement by which Great Panther Silver Limited will acquire all of the shares in Beadell (Scheme).

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Beadell provides the following information:

Beadell requests the suspension from official quotation of its shares following lodgement with ASIC of the Orders approving the Scheme, to facilitate implementation of the Scheme.

2. Beadell requests the suspension from official quotation of its shares until Beadell requests to be removed from the official list of the ASX. Please do not remove Beadell from the official list prior to receipt of the request to do so from Beadell.

3. The request for removal from the official list is expected to be made following implementation of

the Scheme, which is expected to occur on 5 March 2019.

4. Beadell is not aware of any reason why its shares should not be suspended from official quotation.

5. Beadell is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

