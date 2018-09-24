Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/21
0.057 AUD   -1.72%
05:04aBEADELL RESOURC : Trading Halt
PU
09/21BEADELL RESOURC : Lapse of Incentive Share Options
PU
09/20BEADELL RESOURC : Exploration Strategy Update
AQ
OFFRE

Beadell Resources : Trading Halt

0
09/24/2018 | 05:04am CEST

Market Announcement

24 September 2018

Beadell Resources Limited (ASX: BDR) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Beadell Resources Limited ('BDR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of BDR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

24 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

24 SEPTEMBER 2018

ASX LIMITED

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENTS OFFICE

Dear Sir/Madam

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, Beadell Resources Limited (the Company) requests a trading halt in its ordinary shares (ASX: BDR) from the commencement of trading on 24 September 2018.

The Company advises that:

(a) the trading halt is requested pending an announcement by the Company in relation to a proposed scheme of arrangement;

  • (b) the Company wishes the trading halt to remain in place until the earlier of such time as it makes an announcement to the market in relation to the proposed scheme of arrangement and the commencement of trading on 26 September 2018; and

  • (c) the Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours faithfully

GREG BARRETT Company Secretary Beadell Resources Limited

Disclaimer

Beadell Resources Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 03:03:03 UTC
