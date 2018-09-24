Beadell Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

24 September 2018

Beadell Resources Limited (ASX: BDR) - Trading Halt

The securities of Beadell Resources Limited ('BDR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of BDR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, Beadell Resources Limited (the Company) requests a trading halt in its ordinary shares (ASX: BDR) from the commencement of trading on 24 September 2018.

The Company advises that:

(a) the trading halt is requested pending an announcement by the Company in relation to a proposed scheme of arrangement;

(b) the Company wishes the trading halt to remain in place until the earlier of such time as it makes an announcement to the market in relation to the proposed scheme of arrangement and the commencement of trading on 26 September 2018; and

(c) the Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

GREG BARRETT Company Secretary Beadell Resources Limited