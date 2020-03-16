Beam Communications : pdf Beam Communications Quarterly Investor Newsletter March 2020 (422 KB)

17 March 2020
The Manager
Market Announcements Platform
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
QUARTERLY INVESTOR NEWSLETTER - ZOLEO GAINING TRACTION
Melbourne, 17 March 2020: Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX: BCC) is pleased to announce that the March quarterly shareholder newsletter has been published and is available on the "Investors" section of the Beam Communications website.
Investors can also click on the following link to access the newsletter -
https://www.beamcommunications.com/document/667-shareholder-newsletter-march-2020
ENDS
Yours faithfully
Michael Capocchi
Managing Director
About Beam Communications Holdings Limited
Beam Communications Holdings Limited (formerly World Reach Limited) is an Australian publicly listed company (ASX:BCC) that specialises in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of satellite, cellular and dual-mode equipment, applications and services. Its products and services are adopted by some of the world's largest satellite and telecommunications companies to fill the global needs of Information Communication & Technology markets. Beam Communications Holdings Limited owns 100% of Beam Communications Pty Ltd, www.beamcommunications.comand SatPhone Shop Pty Ltd www.satphoneshop.com.For more information, visit www.beamcommunications.com.
Disclaimer
Beam Communications Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 00:19:00 UTC