Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Beam Communications Holdings Limited    BCC   AU0000031395

BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beam Communications : pdf Beam Delivers First Half Profit on Strong Organic Growth (142 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:42pm EST

21 February 2020

The Manager

Market Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

BEAM DELIVERS FIRST HALF PROFIT ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH

Highlights:

  • Group remains profitable, with robust expansion of core business revenues
  • Significant and continuing growth of other Beam products lowers earnings variability
  • FY2020 transition year with new products to deliver further earnings momentum in FY2021 and beyond

Beam Communications Holdings Ltd (ASX: BCC) is pleased to announce its first half FY2020 financial results. The company recorded interim revenues of $7.1 million and delivered a net profit of $160,538 for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

This is a pleasing performance and is reflective of an increase in Beam's core business revenues over the prior corresponding period, which in 2019 were bolstered by the delivery of a $3.85m order of the Thuraya WE dual-band hotspot device.

$m

First Half Revenue Comparison

12

10

8

Thuraya WE sales

6

4

Sales of other Beam equipment

2

0

1HFY18

1HFY19

1HFY20

The significant and consistent lift in sales orders enjoyed for existing Beam and SatPhone Shop products, including docking units, fixed terminals and accessories continues the momentum built in Beam's central business since H1 FY2018.

"Having a wide range of products in our portfolio for multiple network operators that are sold in multiple markets around the world provides greater earnings stability to Beam," said Beam's chief executive officer, Michael Capocchi.

"What's more, our earnings stability and growth will be enhanced in future periods with the launch of ZOLEO. This seamless satellite messaging solution for smartphones will generate monthly recurring revenues for our company."

Outlook

The ZOLEO device was launched last month in the Australian and North American markets and is the only wearable ubiquitous messaging solution of its kind in the world. Beam is in the process of expanding the sales distribution for the product and is in final negotiations with a major Australian retailer. The company will provide further updates accordingly.

"FY2020 is a transition year for Beam as our recently launched products are anticipated to make a meaningful contribution to group revenue and earnings from the next financial year onwards," said Mr Capocchi.

"We will also be developing and launching the next generation of Iridium satellite devices, which are more than 35 times faster than the previous generation of narrowband transceivers. Sales of these devices will further enhance Beam's medium-term growth profile given the long product life cycle for satellite equipment and the sales history of our very successful Iridium GO! devices."

Yours faithfully,

Dennis Payne

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

For media & investor enquiries please contact:

Brendon Lau

  1. brendon@vantagepointpartners.com.au
  1. 0409 341 613

About Beam Communications

Beam Communications Holdings Limited is an Australian publicly-listed company (ASX:BCC) that specialises in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of satellite, cellular and dual-mode equipment, applications and services. Its products and services are adopted by some of the world's largest satellite and telecommunications companies, such as Iridium, Telstra, KDDI, Inmarsat & Thuraya, to fill the global needs of Information Communication & Technology markets. Beam Communications Holdings Limited owns 100% of Beam Communications Pty Ltd and SatPhone Shop Pty Ltd www.satphoneshop.com. For more information, visit www.beamcommunications.com.

Disclaimer

Beam Communications Holdings Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 00:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDIN
07:42pBEAM COMMUNICATIONS : pdf Beam Delivers First Half Profit on Strong Organic Grow..
PU
02/11BEAM COMMUNICATIONS : pdf No Impact on Beam From Coronavirus (112 KB)
PU
01/29BEAM COMMUNICATIONS : JV Debuts Zoleo in North America and Australia
PU
01/21BEAM COMMUNICATIONS : pdf Market Update and Appendix 4C December Quarter 2019 (2..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 14,8 M
Chart BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beam Communications Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,28  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ian Capocchi Managing Director & Director
Simon Lister Wallace Chairman
Dennis Frank Payne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William Christie Chief Technical Officer
Cheung Hung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED14.29%10
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.,-3.48%196 310
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.20%52 460
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.15.50%31 748
ERICSSON AB7.41%29 969
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%27 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group