Beam Communications : pdf Beam Delivers First Half Profit on Strong Organic Growth (142 KB)

The Manager

Market Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

BEAM DELIVERS FIRST HALF PROFIT ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH

Highlights:

Group remains profitable, with robust expansion of core business revenues

Significant and continuing growth of other Beam products lowers earnings variability

FY2020 transition year with new products to deliver further earnings momentum in FY2021 and beyond

Beam Communications Holdings Ltd (ASX: BCC) is pleased to announce its first half FY2020 financial results. The company recorded interim revenues of $7.1 million and delivered a net profit of $160,538 for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

This is a pleasing performance and is reflective of an increase in Beam's core business revenues over the prior corresponding period, which in 2019 were bolstered by the delivery of a $3.85m order of the Thuraya WE dual-band hotspot device.

$m First Half Revenue Comparison 12 10 8 Thuraya WE sales 6 4 Sales of other Beam equipment 2 0 1HFY18 1HFY19 1HFY20

The significant and consistent lift in sales orders enjoyed for existing Beam and SatPhone Shop products, including docking units, fixed terminals and accessories continues the momentum built in Beam's central business since H1 FY2018.

"Having a wide range of products in our portfolio for multiple network operators that are sold in multiple markets around the world provides greater earnings stability to Beam," said Beam's chief executive officer, Michael Capocchi.