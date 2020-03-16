Beam Therapeutics Announces Key R&D Appointments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced key leadership appointments, including the promotion of Manmohan Singh, Ph.D., from vice president to senior vice president of pharmaceutical sciences and delivery technologies, and the appointment of Christine Swenson as senior vice president of regulatory affairs.



“As we advance our new class of precision genetic medicines closer to the clinic, we are focused on continuing to expand the scientific leadership at Beam,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam. “We look forward to benefitting from Chris and Mano’s decades of experience in developing innovative new therapies at leading companies. Their leadership will help us deliver precise, predictable and efficient base editing medicines that have the potential to become life-long cures for patients with serious diseases.”

Dr. Singh has over 25 years of drug discovery and development experience in vaccines, biologics and small molecules. Prior to joining Beam, he was the global head of formulation and drug product development for Takeda Vaccines, where he oversaw teams of scientists in Cambridge, Japan and Europe. Prior to joining Takeda, Dr. Singh was at Novartis Vaccines, where, amongst other contributions, he played a pivotal role in the development of the lipid nanoparticle technology that was eventually licensed to Intellia. Dr. Singh has published more than 120 peer-reviewed articles, reviews and book chapters, and he is an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and at Northeastern University in Boston. Dr. Singh earned his Ph.D. from the National Institute of Immunology in New Delhi, India and his MPharm from Sagar University, India.

Ms. Swenson has more than 30 years of drug development experience, including extensive leadership of domestic and international regulatory affairs spanning early- and clinical-stage development of both biologics and small molecules across multiple therapeutic areas. Before joining Beam, she was the senior vice president, global regulatory affairs at Moderna, where she led the development and execution of regulatory strategies for its portfolio of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. Prior to Moderna, Ms. Swenson held leadership roles in regulatory affairs, which included global regulatory lead for the Yervoy and Opdivo immuno-oncology programs at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Adnexus, ImmunoGen and Coley Pharmaceutical Group. Ms. Swenson received a B.S. in biology from Stonehill College.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through the use of base editing. Beam’s proprietary base editors create precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization focused on its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. For more information, visit www.Beamtx.com .

