Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beam Therapeutics Inc.    BEAM

BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.

(BEAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beam Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 06:31am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that John Evans, chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference is being held virtually from June 2-4, 2020.

The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through the use of base editing. Beam’s proprietary base editors create precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. For more information, visit www.beamtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Alicia Davis, THRUST Strategic Communications
alicia@thrustsc.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.
06:31aBeam Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
05/12BEAM THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/12BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
05/12Beam Therapeutics Reports Additional Data at ASGCT Annual Meeting and First Q..
GL
05/06BEAM THERAPEUTICS : R. Martin Chavez and Terry-Ann Burrell Join Recursion's Boar..
AQ
04/28Beam Therapeutics to Present First Data Highlighting Base Editing Program for..
GL
04/28Beam Therapeutics to Present Updated Data Highlighting Base Editing Programs ..
GL
03/30BEAM THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/30BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
03/30BEAM THERAPEUTICS : Reports Business Updates and Full Year 2019 Financial Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,00 M
EBIT 2020 -118 M
Net income 2020 -121 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,89x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 630 472x
Capi. / Sales2021 252x
Capitalization 1 261 M
Chart BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Beam Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,75 $
Last Close Price 25,62 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Ciaramella President & Chief Scientific Officer
Terry-Ann Burrell Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian Riley Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Kristina M. Burow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.0.00%1 261
LONZA GROUP41.79%38 304
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.51%27 289
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.33%26 964
MODERNA, INC.252.76%26 829
CELLTRION, INC.18.78%23 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group