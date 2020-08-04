Beamz Announces New Interactive Music & Education iOS App

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BZIC), a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products, announced a major update to its Beamz iOS App today. The new FREE BEAMZ IOS APP now includes a sampling of interactive music and learning lessons that promote creativity, free expression, education, early learning, and special needs benefits. In total, there are 24 fun interactive songs and lessons that enable individuals of all ages, skill levels, and abilities to have fun composing & performing extraordinary interactive music while also receiving a wide variety of learning and therapeutic benefits. The App specifically targets preschool and elementary school age children (including those being home schooled) as well as anyone, at any age, that enjoys music. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIJ-CoZCwy0&feature=emb_logo .



Research has consistently shown that when actively engaging in music, humans use both sides of our brain. This strengthens memory power, enhances verbal memory, literacy skills, and spatial reasoning. Preschool and elementary school students can also enjoy a variety of interactive education video songs and lessons. For added fun, they can record and share their compositions with others.

Beamz also provides notable additional benefits which include cognitive, sensory, social/emotional, and calming to children with special needs, especially when used in conjunction with the Beamz Laser Controller Interactive Music System.

“Our goal is to create a whole new category of interactive music, learning, & therapy applications and content that take advantage of Beamz technology to bring a new learning and therapy approach to a wide range of preschool, elementary school, homeschool, and other children. We believe our new Beamz iOS App and content delivers on this potential!” said Charlie Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “Using our advanced triggering & synchronization technology and IP position, we’re able to create a truly unique interactive music experience that makes it easy and exciting to engage people of all ages and skill levels by providing a broad variety of learning and therapy benefits while they are just having fun.”

Included in the FREE BEAMZ APP:

16 great interactive family-oriented songs across a variety of music genres including Pop, Rock, Country, R&B, Hip Hop, EDM, DJ, Dubstep, Classical, Jazz and more.

8 sample songs and lessons from the Beamz Music Education Series, Math Series, Early Learning Series, and Interactive Story Book Series which include lesson plans for use with preschool and elementary school students.

The full library offers 200 additional songs and lessons available via In App purchase, including:

Hit Pop Song Bundle, Beamz Original Song Bundle, and a range of Artist Song Bundles

Math Series Lessons: includes interactive math lessons covering a range of times tables, addition, subtraction, and fundamental math principles

Music Education Series: songs and lessons which include educational interactive music genre, instrument, and fundamental principles

Early Learning, Gigglebellies, Learning Station, and Story Book Bundles

Other: A range of additional song and learning Bundles are also available

See https://thebeamz.com/iosiaps for a detailed song list, further information regarding the above, and to download free lesson plans for use with the App. These songs and learning bundles can be purchased in the Beamz Store in the App.

Download the FREE app here: https://tinyurl.com/y3oyjwhg

About Beamz Interactive, Inc. Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs, & gaming applications. See www.thebeamz.com/iosiaps .

Company Contacts: Beamz Interactive, Inc. Charlie Mollo, CEO Phone: 505.263.9707 Info@thebeamz.com

Photos accompanying this release are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76caa344-cfd0-4768-9be1-437a0d1e6d40

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be8071b-493a-49d2-bedb-447af38a9fe8