Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Beamz Interactive, Inc.    BZIC

BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.

(BZIC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beamz Announces New Interactive Music & Education iOS App

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BZIC), a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products, announced a major update to its Beamz iOS App today. The new FREE BEAMZ IOS APP now includes a sampling of interactive music and learning lessons that promote creativity, free expression, education, early learning, and special needs benefits. In total, there are 24 fun interactive songs and lessons that enable individuals of all ages, skill levels, and abilities to have fun composing & performing extraordinary interactive music while also receiving a wide variety of learning and therapeutic benefits. The App specifically targets preschool and elementary school age children (including those being home schooled) as well as anyone, at any age, that enjoys music. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIJ-CoZCwy0&feature=emb_logo.

Research has consistently shown that when actively engaging in music, humans use both sides of our brain. This strengthens memory power, enhances verbal memory, literacy skills, and spatial reasoning. Preschool and elementary school students can also enjoy a variety of interactive education video songs and lessons. For added fun, they can record and share their compositions with others.

Beamz also provides notable additional benefits which include cognitive, sensory, social/emotional, and calming to children with special needs, especially when used in conjunction with the Beamz Laser Controller Interactive Music System.

“Our goal is to create a whole new category of interactive music, learning, & therapy  applications and content that take advantage of Beamz technology to bring a new learning and therapy approach to a wide range of preschool, elementary school, homeschool, and other children. We believe our new Beamz iOS App and content delivers on this potential!” said Charlie Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “Using our advanced triggering & synchronization technology and IP position, we’re able to create a truly unique interactive music experience that makes it easy and exciting to engage people of all ages and skill levels by providing a broad variety of learning and therapy benefits while they are just having fun.”

Included in the FREE BEAMZ APP:

  • 16 great interactive family-oriented songs across a variety of music genres including Pop, Rock, Country, R&B, Hip Hop, EDM, DJ, Dubstep, Classical, Jazz and more.
  • 8 sample songs and lessons from the Beamz Music Education Series, Math Series, Early Learning Series, and Interactive Story Book Series which include lesson plans for use with preschool and elementary school students.

The full library offers 200 additional songs and lessons available via In App purchase, including:

  • Hit Pop Song Bundle, Beamz Original Song Bundle, and a range of Artist Song Bundles
  • Math Series Lessons: includes interactive math lessons covering a range of times tables, addition, subtraction, and fundamental math principles
  • Music Education Series: songs and lessons which include educational interactive music genre, instrument, and fundamental principles
  • Early Learning, Gigglebellies, Learning Station, and Story Book Bundles
  • Other: A range of additional song and learning Bundles are also available

See https://thebeamz.com/iosiaps for a detailed song list, further information regarding the above, and to download free lesson plans for use with the App. These songs and learning bundles can be purchased in the Beamz Store in the App.

Download the FREE app here: https://tinyurl.com/y3oyjwhg

About Beamz Interactive, Inc. Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs, & gaming applications. See www.thebeamz.com/iosiaps.

Company Contacts: Beamz Interactive, Inc.
 Charlie Mollo, CEO
 Phone:  505.263.9707
 Info@thebeamz.com

Photos accompanying this release are available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76caa344-cfd0-4768-9be1-437a0d1e6d40

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be8071b-493a-49d2-bedb-447af38a9fe8

Primary Logo

Interactive Education Content For Children Of All Ages

Numerous interactive song and education bundles are available, including math lessons, music education lessons, early learning lessons, a story book series, and a broad variety of music songs.
Unleash Your Inner Musician

Anyone, at any age, can interactively create and perform extraordinary music – or play like a DJ - regardless of their musical experience or abilities

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.
06:01aBeamz Announces New Interactive Music & Education iOS App
GL
06/25Beamz Interactive Announces Inclusion of Additional Content and a Major Sale ..
GL
2019Beamz Interactive & HealthTunes Announce New Therapy Song Bundle for Jam Stud..
GL
2019Beamz Interactive Announces Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Enterprise ..
GL
2019Beamz Interactive Announces Launch of Two Jam Studio VR Apps for Springboard ..
GL
2019Beamz Interactive, Inc. Announces Launch of Over 100 Songs for Jam Studio VR ..
GL
2018Vive Studios & Beamz Interactive Announce Launch of Two Jam Studio VR Apps Fo..
GL
2018Beamz Interactive Announces Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Edition
GL
2018Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows M..
GL
2017Jam Studio VR Brings Interactive Music Creation & Performance to VR for HTC V..
GL
More news
Chart BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beamz Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Charles R. Mollo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joan W. Brubacher President, CFO & Class II Director
Jeff Doss Independent Director
Jerry Riopelle Director
Jeffrey R. Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.411.76%1
ADOBE INC.35.83%213 125
SQUARE, INC.115.47%59 225
AUTODESK, INC.30.54%51 825
WORKDAY INC.10.42%42 547
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.32.42%40 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group